After Selinsgrove has dominated the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I over the past six years, cross-river rivals Shikellamy finally had something to say about that last season.
Not only did the Braves win the HAC championship meet, but they also came away with a District 4 3A title last season. With that established, second-year head coach Matt McConnell has high expectations for his Braves.
"Our goal every year is to try and be a contender for the district championship," McConnell said. "Consistently get better throughout the season and be healthy and ready for the end of May."
Junior Elli Ronk figures to be a big part of the Braves' success this season. Last year, Ronk made it to states in the 400-meter race and was also a part of the 4x400 that ran at Shippensburg. Ronk also won four gold medals in the District 4 championship meet last season.
"Elli is a very important part of our team, not just during meets and races, but at practice as well," McConnell said. "She is a leader on this team and it benefits the younger, new athletes just coming out for the team. She shows them what the standard is to win and be a great athlete. If Elli and the rest of the team can stay healthy and committed, then they will be a tough team to beat."
McConnell also expects senior long jumper Cameron Hoover and senior sprinter Paige Fausey to have a positive impact on the team.
The Seals are also returning an experienced lineup with three juniors that qualified for states last season. Carly Aument ran both the 100 and 200 in states. Abby Parise also returns after placing 22nd in the state in the long jump. Shaela Kruskie also figures to be a factor on the Seals girls team after running in the 3,200 in last season's state meet.
"Shaela has looked very strong early in the season," said Selinsgrove coach Mike Stebila. "It is tough to make a distance runner, be your horse to score points because running the mile and two-mile is so much tougher than running the 100 and 200 meters, but Shaela will be willing to do that for our team. Carly looks just as fast as last year and is working very hard at practice. I think she can improve on her times from last year. Abby Parise has spent a lot of time in the off season conditioning and getting stronger. I'm really looking for a breakout year for her this year, not that making it to states wasn't a breakout year last year."
Besides those three, Stebila also expects Ava Blair (hurdles, jumps), Shakya Stapleton (shot put), Alayna Davis (discus), Maddy Fertig (jumps), Alyssa Varias (hurdles), Makenna Parker (javelin) and Sydney Schmouder (sprints) to have leadership roles on the team this year.
Unlike Shikellamy and Selinsgrove, Milton comes into the season with a young roster.
The Black Panthers are returning a pair of state qualifiers in Mo Reiner and Mackenzie Lopez, who both made it to Shippensburg while competing in the javelin. Lopez was also a part of the Black Panthers 4x100 relay team that made it to states along with Camron Roush, Janae Bergey and Riley Murray. Bergey and Murray graduated, but Roush is also coming back to the team.
"We are very young," said Milton coach Rod Harris. "That being said, we expect to work hard get our freshman into events where they will be the most successful and get ready to compete. We have built a winning culture here and hope to be able to expand on that."
As for the squads outside of the Valley, Jersey Shore, Williamsport and Central Mountain will also compete for the HAC-1 crown.
MILTON
COACH: Rod Harris, 11th year.
ASSISTANTS: Matt Ishman, jumps, hurdles; Brad Rocco, pole vault; Jonathan Dick, distance; Janna Bond, distance; Lindsay Bauer, jumps; Bryan Walter, sprints; Kamryn Snyder, throws; Trent Donlan, throws; Bing Pursel, javelin.
LAST YEAR: 5-0, Second in HAC meet
KEY RETURNEES: Sara Dewyer, sr., jumps; Emma East, sr., 800, 4x800; Mo Reiner, sr., long jump, pole vault, javelin; Ali Ayala, jr., jumps; Lydia Crawford, jr., hurdles; Bri Gordner, jr., shot put; Mackenzie Lopez, jr., hurdles, relays, javelin, Amelia Gainer, soph., javelin; Kelise Morales, soph., pole vault, Cam Roush, soph., 100, relays.
ROSTER: Patience Benshoff, sr.; Brienna Birdsall, sr; Nashayla Croom, sr., Sara Dewyer, sr.; Emma East, sr.; Morgan Reiner, sr. Dania Santana-Reyes, sr.; Justianna Swank-Leach, sr.; Aliana Ayala, jr.; Hihary Baez, jr.; Talya Bardole, jr; Aubree Carl, jr.; Alayna Chappell, jr.; Vanelys Cintron-Reyes, jr.; Laney Cordetsky, jr.; Lydia Crawford, jr.; Mercedez Farr, jr.; Brianna Gordner, jr.; Tori Gordner, jr.; Mackenzie Lopez, jr.; Daileinis Nieves-Rodriguez, jr.; Alysia Prieto, jr.; Abigail Saber, jr.; Madelyn Waltman, jr.; Leah Willow, jr.; Lauryn Aunkst, soph.; Emily Beaver, soph.; Allasandra Dicostanzo, soph.; Amelia Gainer, soph.; Alivia Guthrie, soph.; Lily Harter, soph.; Jayden Mather, soph.; Julia Mong, soph.; Kelsie Morales, soph.; Addyson Murray, soph.; Zayne Osterhoudt, soph.; Yamileshka Rivera Pagan, soph.; Camron Roush, soph.; Lailah Barto, fresh.; Emily Bogle, fresh.; Nickole Brouse, fresh.; Adelyn Bush, fresh.; Camryn Hoover, fresh.; Jayanah Jones, fresh.; Emma King, fresh.; Regan Klinefelter, fresh.; Kiley Long, fresh.; Makayla Loreman, fresh.; Zoey Majors, fresh.; Elleana McConnell, fresh.; Yadely Nieves, fresh.; Keishla Ojeda Mercado, fresh.; Keturah Rice, fresh.; Enerys Rivera Pagan, fresh.; Samantha Roarty, fresh.; Elizabeth Schrock, fresh.; Claire Souder, fresh.; Calyn Stork, fresh.; Isabella Walker, fresh.; Emily Waltman, fresh.; Addison Zettlemoyer, fresh.
SELINSGROVE
COACH: Mike Stebila, 3rd year.
ASSISTANTS: William Switala, Ali Huber, Beth Huff.
LAST YEAR: 8-0 overall, HAC-I champion
KEY RETURNEES: Carly Aument, jr., 100, 200; Shaela Kruskie, jr., 3,200; Abby Parise, jr., long jump.
ROSTER: Clementine Asmuth-Day, soph.; Carly Aument, jr.; Miah Bassler, fresh.; Grace Bingeman, soph.; Ava Blair, sr.; Lily Bower, soph.; Katie Boyer, jr.; Haden, Briggs, fresh.; Lynley Burke, jr.; Alayna Davis, sr.; Regan Drasher, sr.; Jenna Erdman, fresh.; Katelyn Estep, jr.; Kourtney Estep, fresh.; Lexi Felty, jr.; Maddy Fertig, jr.; Shaolin Gates, fresh.; Ally Gatewood, fresh.; Morgan Good, fresh.; Braelyn Heim, jr.; Molly Heintzelman, fresh.; Olivia Hoffman, jr.; Kendrina Keller, soph.; Kiana Kruskie, fresh.; Shaela Kruskie, jr.; Sophia Lybarger, soph.; Abby Mangels, soph.; Aubrey Merwine, fresh.; Erin Merwine, jr.; Leah Mitterling, fresh.; Olivia Paladino, fresh.; Abby Parise, jr.; Delaney Parker, jr.; McKenna Parker, sr.; Emma Petersen, fresh.; Sabrina Presgraves, fresh.; Hannah Rowe, soph.; Kyanna Sanchez, jr.; Sydney Schmouder, sr.; Shakiya Stapleton, jr.; Danica Taylor, soph.; Alyssa Varias, jr.; Hayley Young, jr.
SHIKELLAMY
COACH: Matt McConnell, 2nd year.
ASSISTANTS: Christopher Colescott, Randi Kunkel, Justina Newton, Andrew Monger, Bethany Daku-Treas.
LAST YEAR: 7-1 overall, HAC and District 4 champions
KEY RETURNEES: Elli Ronk, jr., 400, 4x100, 4x400, 4x800; Cameron Hoover, sr., long jump, triple jump, hurdles; Paige Fausey, sr.; sprints.
ROSTER: Jilly Deivert, fresh.; Mya Bronowicz, fresh.; Ally Updegrove, fresh.; Lilly Persing, fresh.; Abby Solomon, fresh.; Grace Dunkelberger, fresh.; Emma Trafton, fresh.; Rylie Pekera, fresh.; Elaine Kohl, fresh.; Jocelyn West, fresh.; Emma Koontz, soph.; Carly Harter, soph.; Isabella Bolig, soph.; Gionna Colecchia, soph.; Makya Michael, soph.; Elizabeth Treon, soph.; Aly Bingaman, soph.; Olivia Spontarelli, soph.; Izzy Inch, soph.; Leilani Douglass, soph.; Braylen Crawford, soph.; Abby Merchlinsky, soph.; Giana Vovakes, soph.; Elizabeth Shively, soph.; Brandi Reyes, soph.; Elli Ronk, jr.; Lauryn Michaels, jr; Brynn Deibler, jr.; Brooke Deibler, jr.; Mikalah Gordon, jr.; Lilly Campbell, jr.; Adelyn Henry, jr.; Julianna Huffert, jr.; Alexia Piva Vieira, jr.; Kaeley Lloyd, jr.; Aloni Natal, jr.; Xana Gardiner, jr.; Alexis Cox, jr.; Savanna Yount, jr.; Eden Daku-Treas, jr.; Olivia Solomon, jr.; Claudia Bucher, sr.; Cameron Hoover, sr.; Cassi Ronk, sr.; Alison Bottiger, sr.; Kailin Beaver, sr.; Bri Hennett, sr.; Paige Fausey, sr.; Metzly Rivera, sr.; Renee Benfer, sr.