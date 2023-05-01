The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Francisco Álvarez hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning, and the New York Mets beat Atlanta 5-3 to split a doubleheader Monday after Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. exited the nightcap early with a bruised shoulder.
Sean Murphy had a pair of three-run homers in the opener, powering the Braves to a 9-8 victory after the teams were rained out the previous two days.
In the first game, Acuña launched a 448-foot home run into the rarely reached third deck at Citi Field, and finished a triple shy of the cycle. Leading off the second game, he was drilled in the left shoulder with a 93 mph fastball from Tylor Megill on an 0-2 count.
Acuña sat on the ground for a while holding his shoulder in obvious pain while receiving attention from an athletic trainer. He walked back to the dugout and was replaced by pinch-runner Kevin Pillar.
The win was just the second in eight games for the Mets, who snapped a six-game losing streak to their NL East rivals. The Braves won their fifth straight division title last year after sweeping New York on the final weekend of the regular season.
Daniel Vogelbach hit an RBI double in the nightcap and Starling Marte had a run-scoring single to stake the Mets to a 2-0 lead. Drew Smith (2-1) tossed 11/3 hitless innings in relief of Megill, who carried a shutout into the sixth before giving up a three-run double to Eddie Rosario.
Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer in the opener for the Mets, trimming an early five-run deficit to 6-4. Brett Baty and pinch-hitter Eduardo Escobar also went deep.
Cubs 5, Nationals 1
WASHINGTON — Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer, and Drew Smyly delivered seven solid innings as Chicago bounced back from a rough series at Miami to beat Washington.
Swanson went 3-for-5, including a double and his second homer of the season. The 389-foot blast to left-center in the fifth inning made it 4-1 — a welcome advantage for the Cubs, who snapped a three-game skid. All those losses to the Marlins were by one run.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Guardians 3, Yankees 2
NEW YORK — Josh Naylor hit a two-run single, and Mike Zunino drew a go-ahead, bases-loaded walk in a three-run, ninth-inning rally that lifted Cleveland over reeling New York.
After AL MVP Aaron Judge became the latest in a string of Yankees stars on the injured list, Domingo Germán took a one-hitter and a 2-0 lead into the ninth. But New York lost for the sixth time in eight games and dropped to 15-15, the Yankees’ first time at .500 since they were 1-1.
Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5
BOSTON — Alex Verdugo belted a leadoff homer in the ninth inning against Jordan Romano for his third walk-off hit this season, and Boston beat Toronto to end a nine-game losing streak to the Blue Jays.
Emmanuel Valdez hit his first major league home run, a two-run drive, and Jarren Duran added a solo shot for the Red Sox.
Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer and went 5-for-5 for the Blue Jays, who lost for just the fourth time in 12 games.
INTERLEAGUE
Astros 7, Giants 3
HOUSTON — Mauricio Dubón had three hits, highlighted by a tiebreaking RBI double in a five-run seventh inning, and Houston beat San Francisco.
The game was tied at 2-2 with one on and one out when Dubón, who played for the Giants from 2019 until last May, smacked his double to right field off Sean Hjelle (1-1).
Houston’s offensive outburst came on a night the team saw its starter leave with an injury for a second straight game. Right-hander Luis García was lifted after just eight pitches Monday with discomfort in his throwing elbow.
His exit came a night after Jose Urquidy left in the sixth inning with discomfort in his right shoulder on Sunday. Urquidy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday.