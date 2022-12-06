SUNBURY — It's not something the school district can do for every home game, but if the Shikellamy boys basketball team could bottle Tuesday afternoon's atmosphere at Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium, the Braves would have one of the top home court advantages in all of District 4.
"Oh, my gosh. It was amazing. I can't put it into words," Shikellamy senior Mason Deitrich said. "I don't think I've played in front of so many people in any sport."
The game with Mifflin County was used as a school-wide assembly, and the Shikellamy students packed into the home stands for the 1 p.m. tip.
In a tight game — Deitrich's two foul shots with 23.2 seconds left in the game lifted the Braves to their first victory of the season, 54-52, over Mifflin County — the raucous students forced the Huskies into 2-of-6 foul shooting over the final 55 seconds, including two misses with 5.1 seconds left, and Mifflin County with a chance to tie.
"I've played in district games, and a district championship game during COVID, it was crazy. There were a lot of butterflies," Deitrich said. "When there were five seconds left in the game, and you could hear them get louder before they missed the foul shots."
The Braves (1-2) weren't out of the woods yet. Shikellamy missed the front end of a 1-and-1, and after a Mifflin County timeout, the inbounds pass from under the Huskies' bucket was caught by the Braves on their own end line. Shikellamy had to survive an inbound play against a taller team with .6 left on the clock when Deitrich batted the inbounds pass in the air.
Deitrich had 17 points to lead the Braves, and the 6-foot-1 senior is forced to play in the post on the defensive end for the smaller Braves. He had to take on the Huskies' 6-foot-6 Jayden Bilger, who averaged 11 points as a sophomore. Deitrich limited Bilger to one bucket as the junior was in foul trouble most of the game, and fouled out late with just a bucket on two shots in the contest.
"Mason knows he's going to guard kids, 3, 4 or 5 inches taller than him all year," Shikellamy coach Bill Zeigler said. "He was up to the challenge. He did a really good job of keeping that kid off the boards."
Deitrich added, "I know every game I'm going to be undersized (on defense). They're going to be bigger than me, heavier than me. Coach Zeigler always says 'it's not the size of the dog, it's the size of the fight in the dog.' I just have to keep that in my head."
The game was close throughout in the first half, but Shikellamy got a lift at the first-half buzzer when Cam Lenner's 3-pointer at the horn — he picked up a loose ball at the top of the key — gave the Braves a 24-21 lead at the break.
They came out of the locker room, and added five straight, taking a 30-21 lead, and forcing a Huskies' timeout nearly two minutes in the second half. It was a different Braves' offensive team in the second half as they maintained the advantage for most of the second half.
After the Braves knocked down just two 3-pointers in the first half, Shikellamy hit five 3s — three by sophomore Xavier Fashaw, who finished with 15 points — in the second half. After just one assist in the first half, the Braves had six in the second half.
"We're a team, and we talked about this a lot in practice (on Monday), if we are going to be a team that only makes one or two passes per possession, we are not going to be successful," Zeigler said. "We need to be a little more patient to be successful."
The Huskies (0-1) did make a rally late. Shikellamy went cold on the offensive end, and when Jayden Bowersox got free for layups on back-to-back possessions — the second coming with 3:28 left in the game on a long outlet on the fastbreak — Mifflin County was back within 52-50.
The game would remain a two-point game until the Braves turned the ball over with 1:03 left with a chance to put the game away. Tagg Silfies hit the 1-of-2 foul shots, but the Huskies got the offensive rebound, and Aidan Reed made 1-of-2 foul shots to tie the game at 52-52 with 47 seconds left in the game.
Deitrich would be fouled driving to the hoop — sending Bilger to the bench with his fifth foul — with 23.2 seconds left in the game, making both shots to give Shikellamy the lead.
SHIKELLAMY 54, MIFFLIN COUNTY 52
Mifflin County (0-1) 52
Tagg Silfies 5 2-3 14; Landen Eichorn 5 0-4 10; Jayden Bilger 1 0-0 2; Aiden Reed 3 7-11 13; Jon Hartzler 1 0-0 2; Evan Strohecker 3 0-0 7; Jayden Bowersox 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 9-18 52.
3-point goals: Silfies 2, Strohecker.
Did not score: none.
Shikellamy (1-2) 54
Ryan Williams 2 1-4 5; Cam Lenner 4 0-1 10; Asher Moyer 0 0-1 0; Xavier Fashaw 5 2-2 15; Mason Deitrich 7 4-7 19; Brady Wilson 1 0-0 2; Logan Fisher 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 7-15 54.
3-point goals: Fashaw 3, Lenner 2, Deitrich, Fisher.
Did not score: Joniel Bruno, Rhandy Castillo, Logan McAllister.
Score by quarters
Mifflin County;11;10;14;17 — 52
Shikellamy;11;13;17;13 — 54