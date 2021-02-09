SUNBURY — Davis Marshall posted a double-double, and Shikellamy used a strong start to beat North Schuylkill 57-39 on Monday in a nonleague boys basketball game.
The Braves (2-7) bolted to a 17-8 lead after one quarter, and led by 13 at the half.
Marshall scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the win, while John Peifer added 12 points and eight points.
Shikellamy 57, North Schuylkill 39
North Schuylkill (3-9) 39
Balicki 0 0-2 0, Brown 2 0-2 4, Fisher 1 1-2 3, Flail 2 2-2 7, Flynn 2 2-2 7, Miller 0 2-2 2, Scott 3 0-0 6, Stanakis 1 0-0 2, Wood 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 6-12 39.
3-point goals: Flynn 2, Flail.
Did not score: Mazeikas, Wallace.
Shikellamy (2-7) 57
Cael Amerman 2 0-0 6, Jacaree James 1 0-0 2, Cam Lenner 1 0-0 2, Brayden Long 1 0-2 3, Nate Luciano 2 0-0 4, Davis Marshall 9 1-6 20, John Peifer 4 4-4 12, Collin Zechman 3 0-0 6, Micah Zellers 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 5-12 57.
3-point goals: Amerman 2, Long, Marshall.
Did not score: Miller, Wallace.
Score by quarters
North Schuylkill 8 11 6 14 — 39
Shikellamy 17 15 11 14 — 57
n Danville 71, Shamokin 53
COAL TOWNSHIP — Jagger Dressler scored 17 points to lead four Ironmen in double figures as Danville remained undefeated in HAC-I.
K.J. Riley and Aiden Witkor each added 15 points, while Zach Gordon chipped in 14 points for the Ironmen (9-1 overall,7-0 HAC-I).
Colin Seedor had 17 points to lead Shamokin (3-7, 3-5).
Danville 71, Shamokin 53
Danville (9-1) 71
K.J. Riley 6 3-7 15; Jagger Dressler 5 7-8 17; Zach Gordon 6 1-2 14; Dante Harward 2 2-3 8; Aiden Witkor 5 2-7 15; Brady Hill 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 15-27 71.
3-point goals: Witkor 3, Harward 2, Gordon.
Did not score: Connor Kozick, Hayden Winn, Mason Raup, Cade Cush, Charlie Betz.
Shamokin (3-7) 53
Cayan Lee 3 2-2 8; Cameron Annis 1 1-1 3; Joey Tarr 4 3-4 14; Colin Seedor 6 3-3 17; Brent Reed 4 0-0 11. Totals 18 9-10 53.
3-point goals: Reed 3, Tarr 3, Seedor 2
Did not score: Dom Michaels, Hunter Wertz, Jason Leiby, Tim Alderson.
Score by quarters
Danville 15 25 13 18 — 71
Shamokin 8 19 15 11 — 51
n Southern Columbia 50,
Bloomsburg 47
CATAWISSA — The Tigers hit 5-of-7 foul shots in the fourth quarter to hold off the Panthers.
Southern Columbia (4-4 overall, 3-3 HAC-II) fell behind 14-4 after one quarter, but Conner Gallagher scored 10 of his season-high 13 points in the second half to help the Tigers rally. Liam Klebon scored 15 points to lead Southern Columbia.
Adam McGinley had 21 points to lead the Panthers (5-4, 3-3).
Southern Columbia 50,
Bloomsburg 47
Bloomsburg (5-4) 47
Daniel Guzevich 1 2-2 4; Gabe Snyder 2 0-0 6; Madden Locke 1 1-6 3; Nasir Heard 3 0-0 9; Jack Howell 2 0-0 4; Adam McGinley 6 8-10 21. Totals 15 11-18 47.
3-point goals: Heard 3, Snyder 2, McGinley.
Did not score: Rae Grant, Chase Morris.
Southern Columbia (4-4) 50
Liam Klebon 4 5-5 10; Connor Gallagher 5 2-2 13; Michael Zsido 1 0-0 3; Brian Britton 4 0-1 9; Bradeden Wisloski 3 2-7 8; Isaac Carter 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 9-18 50.
3-point goals: Klebon 2, Gallagher, Zsido, Britton.
Did not score: Thomas Zeimba, Jake Toczylousky.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg 15 6 15 11 – 47
Southern Col. 4 14 17 15 — 50
n Northumberland Chr. 52,
Millville 47
MILLVILLE — David King scored 16 points, Cole Knauss added 13, and the Warriors grabbed the nonleague win.
Northumberland Christian (9-5) outscored the Quakers 19-14 in the fourth quarter after the score was tied at 33 following three quarters.
Blake Evans scored a game-high 18 points for Millville.
Northumberland Christian 52,
Millville 47
Northumberland Chr. (9-5) 52
Josh King 1 0-0 2, David King 6 2-4 16, Luke Snyder 3 1-1 7, Cole Knauss 5 0-0 13, Henry McElroy 2 2-2 6, Justin Ross 3 1-2 8. Totals 20 6-10 52.
3-point goals: Knauss 3, D. King 2, Ross.
Did not score: None.
Millville 47
Blake Evans 6 2-4 18, Cameron Laubach 1 0-0 2, Dylan Klinger 4 1-2 12, Mason Huff 1 0-0 2, Patrick Stefan 5 0-0 11, Landon Evans 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 3-6 47.
3-point goals: B. Evans 4, Klinger 3, Stefan.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 10 14 9 19 — 52
Millville 10 15 8 14 — 47
JV: NC, 45-42.
n Halifax 64,
Line Mountain 53
HALIFAX — Riley Young and Nick Williams combined to score 46 points for the Eagles in the Tri-Valley League loss.
Williams scored a game-high 25 points, with eight coming in the fourth quarter. Young scored nine of his 21 points in the second quarter.
The Wildcats used a 16-8 third quarter to take control of the game.
Halifax 64, Line Mountain 53
Line Mountain 53
Riley Young 8 3-7 21, Caden Lahr 2 3-4 7, Nick Williams 11 3-8 25. Totals 21 9-19 53.
3-point goals: Young 2.
Did not score: Nick Snyder, Damien Fritchey, Travis Feese, Brady Bingaman, Tharon Wagner, Maverick Bradigan.
Halifax 64
Judah Miller 5 0-1 11, Zane Cassell 7 2-3 18, Colby Enders 1 2-2 4, Trent Strohecker 1 0-0 3, Brody Stoneroad 3 3-7 9, Carson Buffington 1 4-7 6, Nick Maulfair 5 3-4 13. Totals 23 14-24 64.
3-point goals: Cassell 2, Miller, Strohecker.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 11 15 8 19 — 53
Halifax 13 15 16 20 — 64
n Millersburg 72,
Upper Dauphin 55
ELIZABETHVILLE — Christian Bingaman scored 25 to lead four Millersburg players in double-figures as the Indians avenged an earlier TVL loss.
Millersburg (9-2 overall, 6-2 TVL) pulled away with a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter.
Devyn Kintzer and Tate Etzweiler each scored 15 points in the win, while Kyle Casner added 11.
Millersburg 72, Upper Dauphin 55
Millersburg 72
Christian Bingaman 11 3-3 25, Devyn Kintzer 6 2-3 15, Dillon Gray 1 0-1 2, Kyle Casner 4 1-2 11, Isaiah Dyer 1 0-0 2, Nate Dohrman 1 0-0 2, Tate Etzweiler 7 1-1 15. Totals 31 7-10 72.
3-point goals: Casner 2, Kintzer.
Did not score: None.
Upper Dauphin 55
Grant Stoner 4 1-1 10, Nate Wise 7 0-0 18, Wil Laskowski 4 2-2 11, Cody Crabill 0 2-2 2, Christian Snyder 6 0-0 14. Totals 13 8 5-5 55.
3-point goals: Wise 4, Snyder 2, Stoner, Laskowski.
Did not score: Michael Nestor.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 16 16 21 19 — 72
Upper Dauphin 13 14 19 9 — 55
JV score: Millersburg 43-28.
n Greenwood 41, Juniata 40
MIFFLINTOWN — The Wildcats scored only three fourth-quarter points — all by Thomas Pyle — but was able to hold on to earn the TVL season, and stay unbeaten on the season.
Pyle scored a team-high 14 points for Greenwood (8-0), which led 24-14 at halftime and 38-29 after three quarters.
Tyler Sherman added 10 points for the Wildcats.
Greenwood 41, Juniata 40
Greenwood (8-0) 41
Avery Morder 3 0-0 7, Thomas Pyle 5 3-4 14, Tyler Sherman 4 1-2 10, Brennan Miller 2 0-0 4, Mike Strohm 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 4-6 41.
3-point goals: Morder, Pyle, Sherman.
Did not score: Sam Myers, Bryce Wagner.
Juniata 40
Jacob Condo 1 0-0 2, Gigi Ortiz 1 2-4 4, Jace White 6 3-4 15, Emmanuel O’Donell 5 2-3 12, Max Lauver 3 0-0 7. Totals 16 7-11 40.
3-point goals: Lauver.
Did not score: Christian Ortiz, Logan Kehler.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 11 13 14 3 — 41
Juniata 8 6 15 11 — 40