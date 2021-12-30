The Daily Item
LANCASTER — Gage Wolfe won the 172-pound championship while Isaac McGregor (132) and Coltyn Sempko (160) each placed fourth to lead Shikellamy to fourth place overall at the Conestoga Valley Holiday Classic.
Charles Keener’s fifth-place finish at 138 points added to the Braves’ total of eight placewinners. Alex Reed (7th at 113 pounds), Connor Wetzel (7th, 145), Caleb Yoder (7th, 152) and Eben Kisner (8th, 120) rounded out the group.
Mifflin County won the team title with 241 points, edging Central Dauphin (211). Bellefonte finished third with 147 points.
Shikellamy (132.5) was 11 points better than the host Buckskins.
Wolfe blitzed the field at 172 pounds, following a first-round bye with three consecutive first-period falls. He capped his championship run with a 15-5 major decision over Jersey Shore’s Tyler Bauder.
McGregor posted consecutive first-period pins before dropping a semifinal in overtime to Bellefonte’s Aidan O’Shea. McGregor won an 11-4 decision over Central Dauphin’s Mike Beers before being shut out by Pittston’s Julian Everitt in the third-place match.
Sempko won three matches without losing a point to reach the semis, where he was stopped by Mifflin County’s Kyler Everly. Sempko reached the third-place bout with a consolation-round decision, but lost to Pittston’s Jimmy Spindler, 5-1.
Keener rebounded from a quarterfinal loss with a pair of close decisions before dropping a major in the consolation semis. In the fifth-place bout, he edged Landon Ulderich of Berlin Brothersvalley, 2-0.