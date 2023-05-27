SHIPPENSBURG — The Shikellamy boys track and field team ended its 2023 season by earning three medals during the final day of the PIAA Track & Field Championships on Saturday at Shippensburg University's Seth Grove Stadium.
The Braves 4x800 relay team finished with a fifth-place finish, clocking in a time of 7:52.64. Senior Chase Morgan won two medals to close out his career, competing in the finals in the 3A 100 and 200 dashes.
For three of the members of the Braves' relay quartet, it was the last relay race of their high school careers. Nick Koontz, Henry McElroy and Tim Gale are set to graduate, while Ryan Williams is a junior.
Koontz, McElroy and Gale all ran splits of under two minutes during the relay. Gale and Koontz also race in the 800, placing in 12th and 23rd, respectively.
Another Braves senior who ended his career at Shippensburg was sprinter Morgan. Morgan collected medals in both the 100 and 200. Morgan finished the 100 in 10.84 seconds to place in seventh. Later in the day, Morgan ran a time of 21.89 seconds for sixth place in the 200.
Morgan was running on a high ankle sprain that he suffered during the preliminaries for the 200 on Friday. According to Morgan, he had been dealing with issues with his ankle for a week or two but felt it pop on Friday.
"I'm a little upset," Morgan said. "I was seeded second (in the 200). I didn't get my expectations, but with my injuries and how well I've been doing, I'm still pretty happy, especially with the competition here."
"Last two years, I got ninth and tenth, so I was just outside the medal range," Morgan said. "This year, at least I got two medals, which is worth something."
Shamokin's Chase Pensyl ended the state meet with a pair of medals. Individually, Pensyl won sixth place in the high jump. Pensyl cleared a height of six feet, five inches on his third attempt.
"When there's competition you know there's a certain height you need to hit," Pensyl said. "You kind of bite your nails when that height comes, but once I got over it I felt awesome."
Pensyl was also a part of the Indians 4x400 relay team that took home an eighth-place medal. The Indians quartet of Pensyl, Ryder Zulkowski, Benny Delbaugh and Colton Lynch clocked in a time of 3:27.80. The Indians were in sixth place entering the final split, but a botched exchange of the baton caused them to drop two spots and they stayed in last place for the rest of the race.
Even though the relay didn't go in the Indians' favor, Pensyl had a positive outlook on how the quartet fared this season.
"The environment was great," Pensyl said. "I love those guys to death. We worked hard all season and the whole community was behind us, so I have no complaints."
Lewisburg's 4x800 relay team ended its season in 25th place. The Green Dragons were missing senior Thomas Hess, who couldn't race due to an injury he suffered earlier this month. Hess was also scratched from the 800, in which he was the second seed. Hess officially ended his high school career and will run at Virginia Commonwealth University next season.
Running in Hess' place was sophomore Alexander Gilmore. The Green Dragons' team of Kieran Murray, Jonathan Hess, Micah Zook and Gilmore completed the relay with a time of 8:15.87. Lewisburg entered Saturday as the top seed in the event after setting a District 4 record with a 7:48.30.
Milton's Ryan Bickhart finished 21st in the 3,200, in which he registered a 9:26.96.
Selinsgrove also had an athlete compete during Saturday's action. Senior Max Maurer ended his career by throwing a distance of 151 feet, seven inches in the discus.