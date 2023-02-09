For the first time in five years, the Shikellamy wrestling team will participate in the PIAA Class 3A tournament.
However, if the Braves want to clinch a spot in Friday’s quarterfinal round, then they will have to get past District 7 powerhouse Waynesburg Central in the first round today at Hershey’s Giant Center at 6 p.m.
“I expect the competition to be very tough,” said Shikellamy coach Tim Boetsch. “They are well-coached, and will show up ready to wrestle. From what I have seen, they look very solid in all positions and appear to be well conditioned.”
The Braves (18-2) earned a spot in the team tournament after rolling past Williamsport 44-23 in the District 4 3A finals on Saturday.
As for the Raiders, they entered the District 7 tournament as the top seed, but lost to Canon-McMillan in a tiebreaker on Saturday. As a team, the Raiders are ranked third in the state according to PA Power Wrestling. The Braves are ranked 24th.
“It will be important for us to set the pace and get on offense right away,” Boetsch said. “Our wrestlers need to remain focused and be prepared to work hard and win some close matches. The team that makes the fewest mistakes will get the win.”
The Raiders have five wrestlers who are ranked by PA Power Wrestling. Mac Church is ranked first in the state at 145. Church is a two-time state champion and a Virginia Tech recruit. Church has a career record of 137-11.
Rocco Welsh is another wrestler ranked at the top of his weight class at 172. Welsh is a three-time state finalist, having finished first last year. Welsh, who’s an Ohio State recruit, has gone 143-17 during his career.
Eli Makel (215) is ranked fifth in the state while Brody Evans (189) is ranked seventh. Nate Jones is ranked 20th at 152.
The Braves have three wrestlers ranked in the state themselves. Isaac McGregor has the highest ranking at 14th at 133. Mason Rebuck (215) is ranked 16th while Connor Wetzel (160) is ranked 19th.
“They are a battle-tested team and have some top level individuals on their squad,” Boetsch said. “It’s critical that the Shikellamy wrestlers who match up with their top guys step on the mat ready to wrestle the best match they have wrestled all year. The timing is perfect as we move into the postseason. This is when our guys need to be peaking and believing they can beat the best guys in the state. We get a chance to prove we belong with the best teams and our chance to prove it is in Hershey.”