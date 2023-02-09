Weather Alert

...PATCHES OF ICE POSSIBLE EARLY THIS MORNING... Very light rain has begun to fall over the area and the aair temperatures are still around or even below freezing in spots. Ground temperatures are generally above freezing. However, some patches of ice are possible as the rain may freeze on contact with cold objects. Bridges and overpasses would be the places most likely to have any ice on them. By 8 AM, the temperatures should rise enough to end any threat of freezing rain.