The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Dallas Keuchel pitched six scoreless innings, Ozzie Albies and Josh Donaldson homered, and the streaking Atlanta Braves picked up another division win over the Washington Nationals, 4-3, on Friday night.
The NL East-leading Braves have won eight in a row, 19 of 23 overall and 12 consecutive at home, dropping Washington nine games back. It was Atlanta’s fourth straight victory and eighth in 11 tries over the Nationals.
Keuchel (7-5) allowed six hits and two walks and struck out three to win his fourth straight start.
Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (11-7) walked a season-high six. He gave up three hits and two runs — one earned — with nine strikeouts.
Shane Greene earned his first save in three tries with Atlanta and 23rd overall after facing the minimum with two strikeouts in the ninth.
n Mets 5, Phillies 4
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to cap chaotic ninth inning, and lift New York.
The Mets pulled into a tie with Philadelphia, four games behind the Chicago for second NL wild card, which lost to the Brewers.
New York took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth on RBI singles by Alonso and Wilson Ramos. However, embattled closer Edwin Diaz (2-7), pitching for the first time since he gave up a walk-off three-run homer to Kurt Suzuki as Washington Nationals completed a seven-run ninth inning comeback Tuesday night, gave up a one-out, two-run homer to J.T. Realmuto in the top of the ninth.
n Brewers 7, Cubs 1
MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich hit his 44th homer and Zach Davies pitched five effective innings for his first win since July, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 7-1 on Friday night.
Milwaukee pulled within four games of Chicago for the second NL wild card. The Cubs, who had won their last six road games, remained 2½ back of NL Central-leading St. Louis.
Yelich had the big blow in the Brewers’ four-run third inning, hitting a three-run drive to right-center. Cory Spangenberg added a run-scoring bunt single off Cole Hamels, giving Milwaukee a 4-1 lead.
Yelich’s homer tied him with Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers, one behind NL leader Pete Alonso of the Mets.
n Pirates 9, Cardinals 4
PITTSBURGH — Adam Frazier capped a six-run seventh inning with a two-run triple, and Pittsburgh beat St. Louis.
Last-place Pittsburgh scored each of its runs in the seventh with two outs.
n Diamondbacks 7, Reds 5
CINCINNATI — Ketel Marte hit a three-run homer, Josh Rojas singled home two more, and Arizona extended its surge into playoff contention.
The Diamondbacks have won 10 of their last 11 games and 13 of 17, leaving them 2½ games behind the Cubs for the final NL wild card.
It wasn’t all positive for the Diamondbacks. Left-hander Robbie Ray left in the fifth inning because of a blister on his left middle finger. Ray has been their most dependable starter lately, losing only once in the last two months.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Red Sox 6, Yankees 1
BOSTON — Mitch Moreland hit a three-run homer and seven pitchers combined on a three-hitter to lead Boston.
Xander Bogaerts added a two-run double and Moreland two singles for the Red Sox, who won for the 13th time in 19 games. The defending World Series champions remained 6 1/2 games out of the AL’s second wild-card spot with 21 games to play.
n Rays 5, Blue Jays 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brendan McKay and four relievers combined on a two-hitter, Mike Zunino hit a two-run homer, and AL playoff-contending Tampa Bay beat Toronto.
Randal Grichuk was lone Toronto baserunner through eight innings, reaching on his two-out opposite-field triple in the first off McKay.
n Rangers 7, Orioles 6
BALTIMORE — Willie Calhoun homered twice and drove in a career-high four runs, helping Texas beat Baltimore.
Texas trailed 6-4 before rallying in the seventh. Elvis Andrus had the big blow, a two-run single that put the Rangers ahead to stay.
n Astros 7, Mariners 4
HOUSTON — Josh Reddick homered for the second straight game and Alex Bregman had two hits and stole home to help Houston a win over Seattle.
The victory extends Houston’s winning streak over the Mariners to nine games and improves the Astros to 14-1 against them this season.
n A’s 7, Tigers 3,
Completion of suspended game
OAKLAND, Calif. — Chad Pinder homered, Mike Fiers earned the victory, and Oakland beat Detroit in a game that was suspended on May 19 because of the weather.
Fiers (14-3) is unbeaten over 21 starts dating to his no-hitter May 7. He allowed three runs and four hits over six innings.
It took 39 minutes to finish the 2-hour, 58-minute game half a country away.
n Angels 5, White Sox 4
CHICAGO — Brian Goodwin’s two-run homer in the eighth inning tied the game, and Justin Upton hit a solo shot in the ninth that proved to be the winner as Los Angeles rallied to beat Chicago, snapping a four-game losing streak.
INTERLEAGUE
n Royals 3, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Jorge Lopez pitched six innings of four-hit ball and Hunter Dozier homered, leading Kansas City over Miami.
Lopez (3-7) struck out six in his longest outing since May 3, when went seven innings against Detroit. Ian Kennedy earned his 27th save.