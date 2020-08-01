The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Former Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud drove in five runs, including three with a bases-loaded double that capped a five-run eighth, and the Atlanta Braves rallied from a six-run deficit for a wild 11-10 win over New York on Friday night.
D’Arnaud had three hits. The biggest was the double off Seth Lugo that gave Atlanta the lead and completed the comeback from deficits of 8-2 and 10-5.
Dansby Swanson’s RBI single started the scoring in Atlanta’s decisive inning before Ender Inciarte scored on a wild pitch from Dellin Betances to cut New York’s lead to 10-8.
Lugo (1-1) replaced Betances and walked Marcell Ozuna to load the bases. Johan Camargo popped out to shallow right field before d’Arnaud cleared the bases with his double to the gap in right-center.
Chris Martin ended the game when Wilson Ramos hit a fly ball to deep right field with runners on first and second. Martin earned his first save. Grant Dayton (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Yankees 5, Red Sox 1
NEW YORK — His chambers left empty, Aaron Judge still rules right field at Yankee Stadium.
Judge homered for the third straight night, Jordan Montgomery cut up one of the league’s hottest lineups in his 2020 debut, and New York beat Boston in its first home game of this coronavirus-shortened season.
Judge took aim at Yankee Stadium’s short right field porch in the third, a half-inning after starting a double play from right. Gio Urshela and Brett Gardner hit their first home runs of the season, Chad Green pitched two perfect innings in relief, and Adam Ottavino and Jonathan Holder closed up shop as New York improved to 5-1.
Michael Chavis homered for Boston and Phillips Valdez impressed over 2 2/3 scoreless innings, but the club couldn’t overcome another poor start by Ryan Weber (0-2).
Judge narrowly cleared the fence with a line drive estimated at 376 feet. Statcast projected the ball would have only been a home run in the Bronx and at Angel Stadium.
n White Sox 3, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Adam Engel hit a three-run homer in the second inning, and that was all the offense Chicago needed in a win over Kansas City that spoiled the Royals’ home opener.
Dallas Keuchel picked up the win for the White Sox. Alex Colome converted his first save opportunity.
Kuechel (2-0) worked out of trouble seemingly the entire game. He retired the Royals in order in only one inning, and allowed just two runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out three.
Kris Bubic (0-1) settled down after struggling early in his big league debut for Kansas City. He allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits. He walked one and hit James McCann twice.
Bubic worked his way out of trouble in the first inning, getting a 5-4-3 double play. He wasn’t as fortunate in the second. Eloy Jimenez reached on an error by second baseman Nicky Lopez. After Luis Robert reached on a fielder’s choice, Bubic hit James McCann on the head with a pitch and Engel followed, blasted his first home run of the season into the White Sox bullpen.
n Twins 4, Indians 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Max Kepler hit his second leadoff home run of the season, Alex Avila added his first homer for Minnesota, and the Twins beat Cleveland.
Randy Dobnak (1-1) pitched five scoreless innings for Minnesota.
Mike Clevinger (0-1) allowed four runs in four innings for Cleveland, which ended its streak of seven straight starts by pitchers throwing at least six innings with two runs or fewer. Clevinger gave up six hits and walked five.
Kepler, who led off the season with a home run against the Chicago White Sox, started a three-run first inning with his third homer of the year. Eddie Rosario added a pair of hits, including a two-run double in the first. The Twins have scored 12 runs in the first inning in their seven games this season.
Dobnak made his second straight strong start in place of the injured Jake Odorizzi. He surrendered three hits and two walks and has given up just one run in nine innings this season. Taylor Rogers finished off his second save of the season.
INTERLEAGUE
n Tigers 7, Reds 2
DETROIT — Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Austin Romine and Travis Demeritte each drove in two runs, and the Tigers beat Cincinnati.
Turnbull led the majors in losses last season in going 3-17 as a rookie. The 27-year-old righty pitched five effective innings at Cincinnati last weekend in getting a no-decision in his first start, then fared well in his second time against the Reds.
Turnbull (1-0) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings. He struck out six, walked one and didn’t allow a hit until former Tigers teammate Nick Castellanos doubled leading off the fifth.
Detroit relievers Gregory Soto, Buck Farmer and Bryan Garcia retired nine consecutive batters in the final three innings.