JERSEY SHORE — Shikellamy dominated the District 4 3A team tournament on Saturday, clinching a trip to the PIAA tournament for the first time since 2018.
The top-seeded Braves, now 17-2, topped Williamsport 44-23 in the final after easily topping host Jersey Shore in the semifinals.
It looked as if the Braves had a return date with second-seeded Selinsgrove in the finals but the injury-depleted Seals struggled with Williamsport in the first round before dropping a 36-29 decision while the Braves defeated Jersey Shore for the second time this season by a 60-12 score.
With the Williamsport final starting at 121 lbs, the Millionaires would have the early advantage but then have to hold on through the Braves’ rugged upper weights.
Cael Nasdeo, the state’s top-ranked wrestler at 121, got Williamsport on the board first with a technical fall over Shikellamy’s Eben Kisner. Nasdeo was followed by one of the best female wrestlers in the state, Marissa Rumsey who took Daniel Hernandez to the ultimate tie breaker getting a takedown early in the period.
Derek Brubaker was given the nod at 139 and got the Braves on the scoreboard with a second-period fall over Kaylianna Coleman to jumpstart the Braves’ rally. That bumped state-ranked Isaac McGregor to 139 where he pinned Tadd Ungard followed by a CJ Keener’s decking of Ryan Dunlap.
Williamsport drew back to within seven when Carter Weaver decisioned Cole Wetzel 3-0. With the final result still in doubt at 18-11, Wetzel’s twin brother Conner flattened Nathan Lundy in 1:42.
“I was looking for a pin right away and make it fast,” Conner Wetzel said. “I wanted to get momentum going for the team to get to states. I’m very excited about it and really looking forward to it.”
Matt Shaffer kept the momentum in the Braves’ corner with a technical fall over Gavin Reed before Brody Rebuck dismantled Jackson Raider by major decision 8-0.
With the match well in hand it was Brody’s big brother Mason Rebuck that sent the Braves to Hershey.
“I’ve never been to Hershey before so it means a lot to me and hopefully ill get there for individuals too,” Mason said. The match with Nariq Burkes was tight at 3-1 after two periods of wrestling.
“I knew he was pretty decent,” Rebuck said. “I should have wrestled a little better on my feet but I got the job down in the end. I was going out there thinking I wanted to get the fall.”
Just 32 seconds into the third period, Rebuck locked up his far-side cradle and pinned Burkes. “He was not getting up,” Rebuck said.
After an injury default at 285, Williamsport’s Collin Nasdeo got the fall over Shikellamy’s Max Hallman before Shikellamy’s Alex Reed finished up the scoring with a technical fall over a tough Luke Seagraves.
The Seals finished in third place, rebounding a 58-18 win over Jersey Shore.
The Braves will wrestle Waynesburg Central at 6 p.m. Thursday. Waynesburg was the top seed in the District 7 tournament but was beaten by Cannon MacMillan 28-28 (7-6 TB).