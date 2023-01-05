MILTON — Shikellamy got back-to-back falls from Jewllius Morales and Alex Reed to jumpstart a big 50-15 HAC-I win over Milton at the Jungle on Thursday night to remain unbeaten.
The Braves (5-0, 1-0 HAC-I) broke the dual open with five wins in a row from 132 to 160, including bonus point wins from Isaac McGregor (pin at 132), CJ Keener (pin at 138), Cole Wetzel (tech fall at 152) and Connor Wetzel (pin at 160).
Milton (4-3, 0-1 HAC-I) got a fall from Alex Hoffman at 172.
In the night's final bout, Milton's Cale Bastian edged Shikellamy's Mason Rebuck, 5-3 in a battle of state-ranked wrestlers at 215 pounds. Bastian, ranked 13th at 189 in Class 2A by PA Power Wrestling, moved up a weight to take on Rebuck, 13th at 215 in 3A.
Shikellamy 50, Milton 15
285: Paul Rohland (M) dec. Preston Spontarelli, 4-0; 106: Jewllius Morales (S) pinned Ty Locke, 1:56; 113: Alex Reed (S) pinned Tyler Stokes, 1:47; 120: Eben Kisner (S) won by forfeit; 126: Tyler Geiswite (M) dec. Daniel Hernandez, 10-8; 132: Isaac McGregor (S) pinned Quinn Keister, 3:09; 138: CJ Keener (S) pinned Chase Lytle, 3:01; 145: Christian Kisner (S) dec. Alex DeHart, 12-9; 152: Cole Wetzel (S) tech. fall Alex Parker, 17-1 (4:00); 160: Connor Wetzel (S) pinned Bradley Wolfe, 3:29; 172: Alex Hoffman (M) pinned Matthew Shaffer, 5:31; 189: Brody Rebuck (S) pinned Aiden Keiser, 2:45; 215: Cale Bastian (M) dec. Mason Rebuck, 5-3.