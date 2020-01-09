MIFFLINBURG — Jacob Hernandez and Davis Marshall each had double-doubles to help Shikellamy knock off Mifflinburg, 52-44, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Wednesday night.
Hernandez finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Marshall chipped in 10 points and 11 boards for the Braves (5-5 overall, 2-3 HAC-I).
Shikellamy scored the last eight points of the game after the Wildcats’ tied the game at 44-44 with 2:15 left in the game.
Dante Colon had 12 points and Dylan Doebler chipped in 10 points for Mifflinburg (1-8, 0-4).
Shikellamy 52, Mifflinburg 44
Shikellamy (5-5) 52
Chad Blasius 1 0-0 2; Jacob Hernandez 4 10-12 18; Brayden Long 2 4-4 9; Nate Luciano 2 0-0 4; Davis Marshall 5 0-2 11; John Peifer 3 0-1 6. Totals 17 16-21 52.
3-point goals: Long, Marshall.
Did not score: Nate Minnier, Dylan Stevens, Jarod Van Kirk.
Mifflinburg (1-8) 44
Dante Colon 5 0-0 12; Dylan Doebler 4 2-3 10; Cannon Griffith 3 0-1 6; Seth Kline 3 0-0 8; Rylee Stahl 2 0-1 4; Jake Young 2 0-1 4. Totals 19 2-6 44.
3-point goals: Colon 2, Kline 2.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 12 12 9 19 — 52
Mifflinburg 7 8 9 20 — 44
n Millersburg 68,
Williams Valley 66
MILLERSBURG — Christian Bingaman scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Indians to a nonleague win.
Millersburg (9-4) led 51-45 after three quarters and had to hold off the Vikings. Tate Etzweiler (18 points) and Brant Bingaman (10) also scored in double figures for the Indians.
Millersburg 68,
Williams Valley 66
Williams Valley 66
Bryce Herb 9 0-1 22, Bo Raho 6 3-6 15, Jesse Engle 2 1-5 5, Mason Evans 2 2-2 6, Jake Herman 4 2-2 14, Brady Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 8-16 66.
3-point goals: Herb 4, Engle 4.
Did not score: None.
Millersburg (9-4) 68
Christian Bingaman 9 7-7 25, Devyn Kintzer 2 2-3 6, Brant Bingaman 4 2-3 10, Jonathon Snyder 2 0-0 5, Aiden Harman 2 0-1 4, Tate Etzweiler 7 2-2 18. Totals 26 13-16 68.
3-point goals: Etzweiler 2, Snyder.
Did not score: Kyle Casner.
Score by quarters
Williams Valley 15 16 14 21 — 66
Millersburg 17 16 18 17 — 68