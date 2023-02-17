Wrestlers representing two districts will descend upon Jersey Shore High School today for the District 4/9 Class 3A tournament.
Jersey Shore, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy, Williamsport and Columbia-Montour Vocational Technical will represent District 4 while Bradford, DuBois and Punxsutawney will make up the District 9 schools. The top five wrestlers from each weight class will move on to the 3A Regional, which will take place Feb. 24-25 at Altoona High School.
At 107, Max Hallman (Shikellamy) will take on Ryan Galloway (Bradford) in the first round. The winner will take on top seed Collin Nasdeo (Williamsport, 18-11), who's a freshman. In the other first round matchup, Mike Zettlemoyer (Selinsgrove) will wrestle Hunter Dobson. If Zettlemoyer wins in the first round, then he will take on Antonio Giambanco (DuBois) in the semifinals.
Alex Reed (Shikellamy, 29-5) will earn a first round bye as the top seed at 114. Reed will take on either Anthony Snook (Selinsgrove) or Zander Billings (CMVT). At 121, Eben Kisner (Shikellamy, 21-12) will battle it out with Mason Winter (Jersey Shore) in the first round. If Kisner is victorious, then he will take on top seed Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport, 27-5) in the semifinals. Also in the first round, Nathan Martin (Selinsgrove, 19-10) will take on Jeff Morris (DuBois). The winner will take on either Tyson Ray (Bradford) or Jordan Rutan (Punxsutawney). Rutan is the No. 2 seed and owns a 21-2 record.
Landyn Lukens (Selinsgrove, 18-11) will seek to make it back to the finals after being a finalist last year at 127. Lukens will face Nick Motter (Punxsutawney) in the first round. The winner will wrestle either Samson Deeb (DuBois) or Daniel Hernandez (Shikellamy). The No. 1 seed at 127 is Brock Weiss (Jersey Shore), who's undefeated at 29-0 this season.
At 133, Ryan Harpster (Selinsgrove) will take on Brady Moyer (CMVT), who owns a 17-1 record this season. Either Harpster or Moyer will take on Issac McGregor (Shikellamy, 33-2), who received a first-round bye. McGregor was a finalist in last year's district tournament. In the first round at 139, Derek Brubaker (Shikellamy) will wrestle Ryan Dunlap (Williamsport). The winner will get Trent Turner (Selinsgrove, 24-9) in the semifinals.
At 145, Matt Snook (Selinsgrove) will take on Alex George (DuBois) in the first round. If Snook bests George, then he will take on top seed Carter Weaver (Williamsport, 26-8). Also in the first round, Charles Keener (Shikellamy, 25-12) will battle it out with Sawyer Rapach (CMVT). The winner will wrestle either Jordan Thompson (Bradford) or Ezekiel Bennett (Punxsutawney) in the semifinals.
Garrett Paradis (Selinsgrove, 26-9) earned the top seed at 152 and will take on either Gavin Reed (Williamsport) or Noah Moyer (CMVT) in the semifinals. Cole Wetzel (Shikellamy) will wrestle Brice Rowan (Punxsutawney) in the first round. The winner will take on either Cascius Rissmiller (Bradford) or Carter Wilson (DuBois) in the semifinals.
Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy, 29-6) received a first-round bye at 160 and will take on either Ethan Miller (Selinsgrove, 24-8) or Nathan Lundy (Williamsport) in the semifinals. Lucas Laktash (Bradford, 28-6) also earned a bye. At 172, Matt Shaffer (Shikellamy) will wrestle Drue Golomb (CMVT) in the first round. If Shaffer wins, then he will battle it out with Grant Miller (Punxsutawney, 23-2) in the semifinals. Miller and Tyler Bauder (Jersey Shore, 28-7) received first-round byes.
At 189, freshman Brody Rebuck (Shikellamy, 22-11) will wrestle Joe Cary (Bradford) in the first round. Either Rebuck or Cary will take on top seed Hadyn Packer (Jersey Shore, 27-1) in the semifinals. Packer finished third in states last year and recently committed to Rutgers. In other first round action, Tucker Teats (Selinsgrove, 25-9) will go up against Jason Gardner (DuBois). The winner will take on either Landon Martz (Punxsutawney) or Kaleb Henrie (CMVT) in the semifinal round.
Mason Rebuck (Shikellamy, 27-9) received the top seed at 215 and will wrestle either Tycen Roy (DuBois) or Slate Sechrist (Jersey Shore) in the semifinals. Steven Miller (Selinsgrove, 13-8) will take on Mike Butler (Bradford) in the first round. If Miller bests Butler, then he will either wrestle Nariq Burks (Williamsport) or Austin Fischer (Punxsutawney) in the semifinals.
At 285, Jack Peters (Selinsgrove, 24-11) will take on Preston Spontarelli (Shikellamy, 10-10) in the first round. Either Peters or Spontarelli will take on Brycen Delker (Williamsport, 17-12). Zach Gallagher (DuBois, 26-6) earned the top seed.
First round action will begin at 10 a.m. with the semifinals, consolation quarterfinals and consolation semifinals to follow. The fifth and sixth place bouts start at 5 p.m. The finals and the third and fourth place matches will follow at 6:30 p.m.