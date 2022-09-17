SUNBURY — Gretta Rhodes and Meg Ferris won the first two singles games in shutonuts. Regan Mckee won the third singles game 6-2 and 6-1 as the Tigers swept Shikellamy in singles.
In doubles, Hollidaysburg shutout the Braves in three of the four sets. Shannon Sprenkle and Maggie Johnson lost to Nina Meadows and Rachel Gallagher in the second set of the first doubles game 7-5.
Hollidaysburg 5, Shikellamy 0
Singles
Gretta Rhodes (H) def. Allison Minnier, 6-0, 6-0; Meg Ferris (H) def. Megan Strohecker, 6-0, 6-0; Regan Mckee (H) def. Sabrina Doebler, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
Nina Meadows & Rachel Gallagher (H) def. Shannon Sprenkle & Maggie Johnson, 6-0, 7-5; CeCe Williams & Sarah Neatrour (H) def. Dairelis Torres & Erica Leitzel, 6-0, 6-0.