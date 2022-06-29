The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Adam Duvall homered, Kyle Wright tossed seven sharp innings, and the Atlanta Braves kept rolling this month, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Wednesday night.
The Braves improved to 21-5 in June, matching the team record for most wins in a calendar month since the club moved from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966. They’ll try to set a new mark when they go for a three-game sweep tonight.
Matt Olson hit a pair of doubles, and William Contreras and Michael Harris II also had RBIs for the Braves.
Rhys Hoskins homered and doubled for Philadelphia, which played without star slugger Bryce Harper for the third straight game. Harper had successful surgery on his broken left thumb earlier in the day.
Pirates 8, Nationals 7
WASHINGTON — Bryan Reynolds hit a career-high three homers and drove in six runs, leading Pittsburgh to the win.
The Pirates ended a five-game losing streak.
Reynolds hit a two-run homer in the first inning off Paolo Espino and a solo drive in the sixth off Carl Edwards Jr. (2-2).
Edwards exited with two runners on base in the seventh, giving way to Kyle Finnegan.
After Ke’Bryan Hayes struck out, Reynolds launched Finnegan’s elevated sinker into the visitors’ bullpen in left-center for a three-run homer that put the Pirates up 8-6.
Daniel Vogelbach also homered for Pittsburgh. Chase De Jong (3-0) pitched 12/3 scoreless innings, and rookie Yerry De Los Santos earned his first career save.
Padres 4, Diamondbacks 0
PHOENIX — Mike Clevinger outpitched Madison Bumgarner by throwing one-hit ball for six innings in his longest outing of the year, leading San Diego over Arizona.
Jake Cronenworth broke out of a 0-for-26 skid with two doubles and a single, driving in two runs and scoring once.
Clevinger (2-0) struck out six and walked one.
Marlins 4, Cardinals 3
ST. LOUIS — Avisaíl García hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning, and Sandy Alcantara pitched a complete game, lifting Miami over St. Louis.
With two outs, García hit the first pitch he saw from Ryan Helsley (3-1) 411 feet over the wall in center field for his fifth homer. Jesús Sánchez, who walked to begin the inning, also scored.
Alcantara (8-3) picked up his first victory against his original team. Alcantara improved to 1-3 in five starts against St. Louis.
Cubs 8, Reds 3
CHICAGO — Willson Contreras homered, Christopher Morel also went deep and nailed a runner at the plate with a terrific throw from center field, and Chicago beat Cincinnati.
Contreras got hit by a pitch and scored on a double by Ian Happ against Hunter Greene in the first inning. He made it 5-0 in the fifth when he lined a two-run drive against Luis Cessa for his 13th homer — tops among major league catchers — and also doubled twice.
Morel helped Justin Steele escape a bases-loaded jam in the fourth when he caught Donovan Solano’s line drive and fired a one-hop laser to the plate.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 5, Athletics 3
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton homered to fuel the Yankees’ major league-best 24th comeback victory.
The Yankees completed a three-game sweep of baseball’s worst team and improved to 56-20, matching the 2001 Mariners and 1998 Yankees for baseball’s best 76-game start since 1930.
New York’s Jameson Taillon gave up three runs in the first inning, but Judge countered with a two-run drive in the first, and Stanton hit a three-run homer in the third against Cole Irvin (2-6).
The Yankees are 25-1 when Judge and Stanton homer in the same game, including 9-0 this season.
Mariners 9, Orioles 3
SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez claimed not taking a peek at where his 12th home run of the season finally came to rest.
Maybe he should have. Not many homers at T-Mobile Park land where the 21-year-old deposited his latest longball.
Rodríguez hit a two-run homer as part of Seattle’s six-run fourth inning, and the Mariners beat Baltimore for its seventh win in nine games.
The Mariners took two of three from Baltimore, and continued a stretch of good baseball after a 5-1 road trip last week.
Royals 2, Rangers 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Zack Greinke pitched six innings of one-run ball in his 500th career start, helping Kansas City avoid a three-game sweep.
Kansas City’s Kyle Isbel provided the winning cushion with his second home run in as many games.
Greinke (2-4) is the 48th pitcher in major league history to start 500 games, and the only active pitcher to reach that milestone. Scott Barlow worked a perfect ninth for his 10th save in 12 chances.
Leody Taveras homered for Texas. Dane Dunning (1-6) yielded two runs and six hits in six innings.
Guardians 7, Twins 6, 10 innings
CLEVELAND — Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, completing a four-run rally that gave Cleveland a victory over Minnesota.
Amed Rosario began the comeback with a one-out double off closer Emilio Pagán that scored automatic runner Richie Palacios, prompting the Twins to bring in Jharel Cotton (2-2).
A passed ball by Ryan Jeffers scored Steven Kwan, and Cotton retired José Ramírez before Naylor drove his first game-ending homer onto the left field porch.
Minnesota had taken a 6-3 lead in the top of the 10th on an RBI single from Carlos Correa, and a two-run homer by Max Kepler off Eli Morgan (4-2). It was Kepler’s 14th home run in 45 career games at Progressive Field.
Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5, 10 innings
TORONTO — J.D. Martinez drove in the tiebreaking run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, and Boston beat Toronto, avoiding a three-game sweep.
Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer and had four RBIs, and Franchy Cordero had four hits as Boston won for the third time in 10 meetings with Toronto this season.
Matt Strahm (3-2) struck out Bo Bichette and Vlad Guerrero in the ninth, but gave up an RBI single to Santiago Espinal and an RBI double to Cavan Biggio in the 10th. Strahm ended it by getting George Springer to fly out.
INTERLEAGUE
Astros 2, Mets 0
NEW YORK — Justin Verlander pitched two-hit ball for eight innings, Jason Castro lined a two-run homer in the ninth, and Houston beat the Mets to send New York to its first three-game losing streak this season.
Astros left fielder Yordan Álvarez and shortstop Jeremy Peña were hurt when they collided in the eighth while running down Dominic Smith’s pop.. Both called for the ball, and as Peña caught the pop, and they hit each other in the face with their gloves. Álvarez was removed on a cart, sitting up, and Peña walked back to the dugout during the eight-minute delay.
Verlander (10-3) became the majors’ first 10-game winner, striking out six and walking one. Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for his 16th save in 19 chances.
Brewers 5, Rays 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rowdy Tellez hit two home runs, and Milwaukee center fielder Jonathan Davis made a spectacular catch, sending the Brewers to the win.
Tellez hit his 15th homer, a tiebreaking solo drive in the eighth inning against Calvin Faucher (1-2). The ball struck the outer C-ring of the catwalk at Tropicana Field.
In the second, Tellez homered to deep center off opener Jalen Beeks.
Davis robbed Randy Arozarena of an extra-base hit in the second when he made a flying, over-the-shoulder catch while crashing headfirst into the wall.
Tigers 3, Giants 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Eric Haase hit a two-run homer to break a 1-all tie in the sixth inning, and Detroit held on to beat San Francisco.
It was Haase’s fifth home run of the season and his second in the last three games. Miguel Cabrera also drove in a run for the Tigers, who improved their league-worst road record to 11-23, and split the two-game series.
Rony García (3-2) won his third consecutive start for Detroit, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts in five innings. Gregory Soto pitched a perfect ninth for his 15th save in 17 opportunities.