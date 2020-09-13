The Daily Item
HUGHESVILLE — Eryn Swanger scored a goal and had an assist as Shikellamy won its girls soccer opener on Saturday morning, 2-0, over Hughesville.
Wiley Egan scored the first goal, assisted by Swanger, in the opening half. Swanger scored in the second half off an assist from Paige Fausey.
Cassi Ronk made 10 saves in the shutout for the Braves (1-0).
Shikellamy 2, Hughesville 0
First half
Shik-Wiley Egan (Eryn Swanger).
Second half
Shik-Swanger (Paige Fausey).
Shots: Shik, 14-10. Corners: Tied, 3-3. Saves: Hughesville (Lucy Myers), 12; Shikellamy (Cassi Ronk), 10.
n Shamokin 1, Loyalsock 1
COAL TOWNSHIP — Emma Kramer scored with 8:10 left in regulation to tie the game as the Indians and Lancers tied in their opener.
Katie Ryder scored in the first half for the Lancers on a penalty kick. Kramer tied the game off an assist from Sadie Komara.
Shamokin 1, Loyalsock 1
First half
Loy-Katie Ryder (penalty kick), 9:42.
Second half
Sham-Emma Kramer (Sadie Komara), 8:10.
Shots: Sham, 19-7. Corners: Sham, 5-3. Saves: Shamokin (Olivia Haupt), 6; Loyalsock (Rylie French), 18.
n Jersey Shore 1, Milton 0
MILTON — Emma Kauffman scored the only goal as the Bulldogs topped the Black Panthers in the opener for both teams.
Jersey Shore 1, Milton 0
First half
JS-Emma Kauffman.
Shots: JS, 9-7. Corners: M, 1-0. Saves: Milton 8; Jersey Shore 7.