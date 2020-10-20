SUNBURY — Reagan Wiest made 14 saves to keep Selinsgrove off the scoreboard, and Shikellamy ended a 16-game losing streak in the cross-river field hockey rivalry with a scoreless draw Monday.
The last time the Braves didn't lose to Selinsgrove was Sept. 6, 2012, when they forged a 1-all tie at home.
Wiest, a sophomore, stopped every shot in regulation time and 7-vs.-7 overtime — 75 minutes in all — for the Braves (4-6-3 overall, 3-2-3 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I).
The HAC-I champion Seals (14-1-1, 9-0-1) earned nine penalty corners. Riley Batdorf had five saves.
The teams are expected to meet in a rematch of last season's District 4 Class 2A championship, 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Central Columbia H.S.
Shikellamy 0, Selinsgrove 0 (OT)
Shots: Sel, 14-5. Corners: Sel, 9-1. Saves: Shikellamy 14 (Reagan Wiest); Selinsgrove 5 (Riley Batdorf).
JV score: 0-0.
Mifflinburg 4, Milton 0
MIFFLINBURG — Camille Finerghty scored a goal and added an assist as Mifflinburg ran its unbeaten streak to seven games with a HAC-I victory.
Finerghty assisted on Chloe Hanselman's first-quarter goal, then scored to give the Wildcats a 2-0 halftime lead.
Mifflinburg (9-5-2 overall, 6-2-2 HAC-I) is 6-0-1 over the last two weeks, including an overtime win Saturday at Midd-West.
Larissa Shearer and Olivia Rohland combined to make 10 saves for Milton (1-10, 1-7).
Mifflinburg 4, Milton 0
First quarter
Miff-Chloe Hanselman (Camille Finerghty).
Second quarter
Miff-Finerghty.
Fourth quarter
Miff-Camryn Murray; Miff-Brook Karchner (penalty stroke).
Shots: Miff, 14-2. Corners: Miff, 8-2. Saves: Milton 10 (Larissa Shearer, Olivia Rohland); Mifflinburg 2 (Jaden Keister 1, Malia Shoemaker 1).
Saturday
Mifflinburg 3, Midd-West 2 (OT)
First quarter
MW-Marlo Spriggle (Sarah Shupp), 3:53.
Third quarter
Miff-Brooke Catherman (Camryn Murray), 8:52; MW-Delaney Klingler (Haley Stahl), 6:36.
Fourth quarter
Miff-Camille Finerghty (Chloe Hanselman), 10:53.
Overtime
Miff-Hanselman (Evelyn Osborne), 1:28.
Shots: Miff, 14-8. Corners: Miff, 12-8. Saves: Mifflinburg 7 (Jaden Keister); Midd-West 11 (Paris Seibel).
Line Mountain 4, Muncy 0
MANDATA — Teague Hoffman scored a pair of goals, and Taylor Deiter made 10 saves as Line Mountain evened its season record with a nonleague shutout.
Terri Reichard and Taylor Rothermel added goals as the Eagles improved to 5-5-1 overall.
Line Mountain 4, Muncy 0
First quarter
LM-Terri Reichard, 7:13; LM-Taylor Rothermel, 0:23.
Second quarter
LM-Teague Hoffman, 4:57.
Fourth quarter
LM-Hoffman, 10:24.
Shots: LM, 14-1. Corners: LM, 17-4. Shots: Muncy 10; Line Mountain 1 (Taylor Deiter).
Bloomsburg 7, Southern Columbia 0
BLOOMSBURG — Hanna Keller made 34 saves for Southern Columbia (3-11) in a HAC crossover loss.
Bloomsburg, which is tied with Lewisburg atop the HAC-II standings, improved to 11-2.