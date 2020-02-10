The Daily Item
HOLLIDAYSBURG — Shikellamy picked up a 32-30 victory over Hollidaysburg High School, but lost to Bald Eagle Area, 59-12, on Saturday.
The biggest news of the day came at 145 pounds in the Bald Eagle Area match. Shikellamy’s Cade Balestrini beat top-ranked Gage McClenahan, 4-2, dealing McClenahan is first loss since the state final in 2018. McClenahan missed his junior wrestling due to an injury suffered during football season.
Balestrini went 2-0 on the day, picking up a pin in 3:06 against Hollidaysburg. Caleb Yoder also won two matches on the day at 126 pounds. He picked up a fall against Hollidaysburg, and a decision against Bald Eagle Area (12-4).
Shikellamy is 6-8 on the season.
Shikellamy 32, Hollidaysburg 30
170: Anthony Weyant (H) dec. Gage Ashton, 7-1; 182: Carter Schultz (H) won by forfeit; 195: Logan Krick (S) won by forfeit; 220: Adam Young (S) won by forfeit; 285: Tristian Winegardner (H) pinned Ayram Colton-Rivera, 2:59; 106: no match; 113: Colin Smilnak (H) won by forfeit; 120: Damian Wolfe (S) maj. dec. Brian Paul, 18-5; 126: Caleb Yoder (S) pinned Xavier Adams, 4:22; 132: Gardian Bridenbaugh (H) dec. Arthur Skoff, 3-2; 138: Draper Buck (S) maj. dec. Nicklas Eppihimer, 15-5; 145: Coltyn Sempko (S) dec. Nicholas Burkey, 7-0; 152: Cade Balestrini (S) pinned Weston Barnes, 3:06; 160: Ricardo Adomo (H) won by DQ Blake VanKirk.
Note: Shikellamy had three team points deducted at 160 pounds.
Bald Eagle Area 59, Shikellamy 12
182: Brady Proctor (BEA) won by fofeit; 195: Chandler Burns (BEA) pinned Logan Krick, 2:42; 220: David Close (BEA) dec. Adam Young, 6-5; 285: Jacob Yeager (S) won by forfeit; 106: Coen Bainey (BEA) won by forfeit; 113: Jeffrey Piffer (BEA) won by forfeit; 120: Cooper Gillham (BEA) pinned Damian Wolfe, 1:52; 126: Caleb Yoder (S) dec. Grace Slem, 4-2; 132: Isaac Parker (BEA) dec. Arthur Skoff, 3-0; 138: Zander Ballock (BEA) tech. fall Draper Buck, 15-0, 3:06; 145: Cade Balestrini (S) dec. Gage McClenahan, 4-2; 152: Drew Koleno (BEA) pinned Coltyn Sempko, 4:13; 160: Noah Foltz (BEA) won by forfeit; 170: Matt Knepp (BEA) pinned Gage Ashton, 1:48.
n Pocono Mountain West 40, Danville 36
DANVILLE — The Panthers won five straight matches, all by fall, to take control of the nonleague match.
Pocono Mountain West picked up falls at 170 pounds through 285 pounds, negating the Ironmen’s (7-13) wins in the final five matches.
Braeden Earlston (106), Blake Sassaman (126), Connor Jones (145) and Caden Hagerman (160) had pins for Danville.
Pocono Mountain West 40, Danville 36
138: Charlie Palomino (PMW) maj. dec. Nolan Coombe, 13-4; 145: Connor Jones (D) pinned Andrew Sanchez, 1:17; 152: Tye’Mere Shields (PMW) pinned Jacob Gilbert, 3:27; 160: Caden Hagerman (D) pinned Dylan Blose, 3:35; 170: Ceasar Lewis (PMW) pinned Tyler Artley, 1:33; 182: Charlie Maloy (PMW) pinned Michael Cook-Stahl, 1:42; 195: Jonathan Owens (PMW) pinned Santiago Bermudez, :41; 220: Glenn Pittius (PMW) pinned Andrew Davis, 1:49; 285: Rahjan Lewis (PMW) pinned Roman Erdly, 1:57; 106: Braeden Earlston (D) pinned Alex Reese, 5:32; 113: Blake Sassaman (D) pinned Ty Kelly, 1:12; 120: Kyle Vanden Hueval (D) pinned Carl Cremer, 2-0; 126: Brayden Sarviss (D) pinned Omari LaMothe, 1:13; 132: Carl Price (D) dec.Jeremy Saleh, 5-4.