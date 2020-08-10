The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Ronald Acuna Jr. homered twice and Freddie Freeman also went deep to spoil Spencer Howard’s big league debut and lead the Atlanta Braves to a doubleheader sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies with an 8-0 win on Sunday.
Acuna also homered in Atlanta’s 5-2 victory in the first game. He had four hits in the second game and added his his fourth career multihomer game.
The Phillies had waited since the restart to send Howard (0-1) to the mound, and show why MLB.com had him ranked as the 36th top prospect in the minor leagues.
His first inning was fine, striking out Marcell Ozuna swinging on a nasty 85 mph slider that had a gaggle of Phillies fans outside the ballpark blowing air horns and banging cowbells in delight. The 24-year-old Howard, a second-round pick in the 2017 draft, flashed more poise and promise in a neat 13-pitch second inning.
Freeman, though, hit a two-run homer in the third for the early lead and Acuna had a solo shot to the opposite field in right for a 3-0 lead.
n Mets 4, Marlins 2
NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom dodged trouble for five innings, rookie Andrés Giménez had three hits and scored three runs, and New York won a home series for the first time this season by beating Miami.
DeGrom (2-0) allowed two runs and seven hits, marking the 25th time in his past 27 starts he permitted three runs or fewer. He struck out six, walked two and threw 98 pitches.
n Brewers 9, Reds 3
MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich homered, tripled and drew a bases-loaded walk as Milwaukee rallied to beat Cincinnati for its first home victory.
The Brewers avoided falling to 0-5 at home for the first time since 1970, the franchise’s inaugural season in Milwaukee.
Cincinnati’s Jesse Winker was 3 for 4 with a homer, double and two RBIs.
The Reds were seeking their first sweep at Milwaukee since August 2009.
n Dodgers 6, Giants 2
LOS ANGELES — AJ Pollock and Mookie Betts each hit a three-run homer, rallying Los Angeles past San Francisco.
The Dodgers have won nine of 12, and took two out of three from their NL West rivals. Their 29 homers lead the majors.
The Dodgers had seven hits a day after getting two in a 5-4 loss.
Jake McGee (1-0) got the victory with one strikeout in one inning.
Mike Yastrzemski snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the fifth, giving the Giants a 2-0 lead.
n Padres 9, Diamondbacks 5
SAN DIEGO — Dinelson Lamet was brilliant in taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and Fernando Tatis Jr. continued his remarkable power surge with a two-run homer off winless Madison Bumgarner, who allowed four of San Diego’s club-record six long balls as the Padres beat Arizona.
Manny Machado homered twice for the Padres. Wil Myers, Francisco Mejia and Ty France also went deep.
Lamet (2-0) had allowed only one baserunner, on a hit by pitch, until Kole Calhoun homered on a 2-0 pitch leading off the seventh.
Lamet struck out 11 and walked none in 6 2/3 innings.
The hard-throwing right-hander hit Andy Young with a pitch with two outs in the fifth but otherwise kept the Diamondbacks off the bases until Calhoun’s homer.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Rays 4, Yankees 3
ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. — Michael Perez had an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning, and Tampa Bay rallied late to beat New York.
Mike Brosseau started the ninth with a double off Zack Britton (0-1) but was thrown out at third on Brandon Lowe’s grounder. Lowe advanced to second on a wild pitch before Manuel Margot walked.
After both runners advanced on Willy Adames grounder to first, Perez lined a single to right as the Rays took three of four from the AL East leaders.
n Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 3
BOSTON — Mitch Moreland hit two home runs, including a walk-off shot over the Green Monster to send Boston past Toronto.
It was the fourth walk-off home run of Moreland’s career, and first since Aug. 4, 2017, against the Chicago White Sox.
Xander Bogaerts drew a two-out walk from Thomas Hatch (0-1) to set up Moreland’s game-winner. Matt Barnes (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the win.
The Blue Jays now head to Buffalo, New York, where they’ll play their remaining home games at the site of their Triple-A affiliate across the Niagara River from Canada.
Toronto’s first game at Sahlen Field will be Tuesday night against Miami.
n A’s 7, Astros 2
OAKLAND, Calif. — Benches cleared and even the stands emptied during Oakland’s victory over Houston, tempers flaring at last between the AL West rivals months after Astros’ sign-stealing scandal was brought to light by Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers.
The Athletics’ ninth straight win was far overshadowed by what erupted in the seventh inning at the Coliseum.
Oakland’s Ramon Laureano got hit by a pitch — for the third time in the three-game series — this one by Humberto Castellanos with one out in the seventh. Laureano began exchanging words with animated Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron, then left first base, threw down his batting helmet and began sprinting toward him.
Astros catcher Dustin Garneau tackled Laureano before the A’s outfielder reached Cintron, and a wild scene ensued.
Oakland batters were hit five times during the series, no Houston hitters were plunked.
n Rangers 7, Angels 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Los Angeles right fielder Jo Adell was charged with a rare four-base error when a fly ball from Texas’ Nick Solak popped out of the rookie’s glove, and flew the few remaining feet over the fence in the Rangers’ win.
The play was initially ruled a home run for Solak, but the official scorer changed it to an error after consulting with the Elias Sports Bureau.
Solak, who had two hits and scored three runs, lifted a deep but fairly routine fly to right with two outs in the fifth inning. Adell struggled to track the ball but was under it several feet from the wall when he reached for it with his gloved left hand.
Once he realized what happened, Adell put his hands over his head and stared toward the retractable roof in the Rangers’ new $1.2 billion stadium.
n Royals 4, Twins 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hunter Dozier hit a two-run single in his first at-bat since testing positive for COVID-19, prized prospect Brady Singer earned his first major league win, and Kansas City swept Minnesota.
The Royals won their fourth in a row overall. The Twins lost all three at Kauffman Stadium and have dropped four straight.
n Indians 5, White Sox 4, 10 inn.
CHICAGO — Delino DeShields snapped a tie with a perfectly placed squeeze bunt in the 10th inning, and Cleveland topped Chicago.
DeShields’ bunt drove in José Ramírez, who started the inning on second as part of baseball’s extra-inning rule for the pandemic-shortened season. Mike Freeman added a two-out RBI single that gave Cleveland a 5-3 lead.
Veteran left-hander Oliver Perez got the final two outs following a 46-minute rain delay for his first save. It was just the fifth save of his 18-year career.
INTERLEAGUE
n Tigers 2, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH — Spencer Turnbull pitched seven strong innings, and Miguel Cabrera singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth as Detroit edged Pittsburgh to sweep the three-game series.
After the Tigers posted 17-13 and 11-5 wins at PNC Park, the finale turned into a pitching duel.
Cabrera’s single to left-center field off Richard Rodriguez (0-1) scored Jonathan Schoop, who was hit by a pitch with two outs, and took second on a wild pitch.
Turnbull (2-0) allowed only one run and five hits while striking out four and walking two.
Pittsburgh has the worst mark in the big leagues this year, falling to 3-13 with its 10th loss in 11 games.
n Mariners 5, Rockies 3
SEATTLE — Justus Sheffield struck out seven in his longest stint of the season, Dylan Moore hit a two-run homer, and Seattle beat Colorado.
Sheffield (1-2), one of three pitchers 24 or younger in the Mariners’ starting rotation, gave up four hits without a walk in six scoreless innings.
Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a first-inning double for Colorado.
n Orioles-Nationals suspended
WASHINGTON — Stephen Strasburg’s 2020 debut for Washington unraveled in a five-run fifth inning, when the World Series MVP allowed six consecutive batters to reach base before being lifted, and the Nationals’ game against Baltimore was suspended in the top of the sixth after the grounds crew had trouble unrolling the tarp during a rain delay.
Baltimore led 5-2 when play was interrupted by a shower. It will resume Friday at Baltimore, where the teams already were supposed to open a three-game series, meaning the Orioles will try to finish off this three-game sweep at Nationals Park while at Camden Yards.