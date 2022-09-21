MIFFLINBURG — Shikellamy's Bri Hennett beat defending the District 4 Class A champion by 25 seconds in the girls race, while Tim Gale won the boys race as the Braves swept a quad meet from Mifflinburg, Bloomsburg and Loyalsock on Wednesday at Mifflinburg High School.
Shikellamy won its girls races, beating Bloomsburg, 21-38, Loyalsock, 26-31 and Mifflinburg, 18-39.
Bloomsburg beat Mifflinburg, 16-20, while the Lancers beat the Wildcats, 19-44.
On the boys side, the Braves beat Loyalsock 16-43 and Mifflinburg, 15-48. Loyalsock beat the Wildcats, 18-37.
Bloomsburg had only two runners in the boys race.
Hennett finished the girls race in 19:04, besting Bloomsburg's Maizy Aikey. Olivia Solomon was third in the race for Shikellamy (7-2) in 21:28.
On the boys side, Gale led a group of four Braves' runners that were first across the line.
Gale finished in 17:22, followed by teammate Mason Cianflone in 19:16. Hunter Bordner finished third in 19:34, while Lucas Dunkelberger finished in fourth in 20:03 for Shikellamy, also 7-2 on the season.
Girls
Shikellamy 21, Bloomsburg 35
Shikellamy 25, Loyalsock 31
Loyalsock 20, Bloomsburg 41
Bloomsburg 16, Mifflinburg 20
Loyalsock 19, Mifflinburg 44
1. Bri Hennett (Shik), 19:04; 2. Maizy Aikey (Bloom), 19:29; 3. Olivia Solomon (Shik), 21:28; 4. Caroline Baker (Loy), 23:43; 5. Emma Trafton (Shik), 23:44; 6. Kaylee Swartzlander (Miff), 24:24; 7. Hazell Zajack (Loy), 24:39; 8. Kamarah Temple-Henderson (Loy), 26:06; 9. Aly Bingaman (Shik), 26:38; 10. Julia Breon (Loy), 27:06; 11. Alice Ecker (Loy), 27:24; 12. Adrianna Howell (Bloom), 28:02; 15. Makenna Walter (Miff), 30:07; 16. Sydney Schroeder (Bloom), 30:23; 17. Abby Solomon (Shik), 31:54; 18. Adaelaide Miller, Miff, 32:39.
Boys
Shikellamy 16, Loyalsock 43
Shikellamy 15, Mifflinburg 48
Loyalsock 18, Mifflinburg 37
1. Tim Gale (Shik), 17:22; 2. Mason Cianflone (Shik), 19:16; 3. Hunter Bordner (Shik), 19:34; 4. Lucas Dunkelberger (Shik), 20:03; 5. Steven Lingg (Loy), 20:11; 6. Kaleb Kline (Shik), 20:22; 8. Parker Emery (Loy), 20:57. 9. Joshua Reimer (Miff), 21:10; 10. Landon Hammond (Loy), 21:14; 11. Dominick Horning (Loy), 21:15; 12. Connor Kelleher (Loy), 21:29; 13. Andrew Blake (Miff), 21:31; 15. Benjamin Reimer (Miff), 22:41; 17. Aidan Derr (Bloom), 26:14; 18. Dillon Walter-Ramer (Miff), 28:21; 20. Mattew Hyder (Miff), 30:08.