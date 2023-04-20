SELINSGROVE — It would be fair to think Shikellamy and Selinsgrove circle the date of their annual dual meet on the calendar.
Thursday's meet between the cross-river and Heartland Athletic Conference Division-I rivals lived up to expectations as the Braves won both sides. The boys won 92-58, while the the girls edged the Seals 77-72.
With the boys' win, the Braves have now won 43 consecutive duals dating to April 2017.
"I'm really proud of the Shikellamy boys team," said coach Jonny Evans. "(Thursday) was a big meet with a lot on the line, and our guys came in focused and confident and ready. They battled throughout the evening with a tough Selinsgrove team that also was hungry to win, and there was a lot of exciting races and competitive events. I'm really proud of our guys who came out on top."
"In every sport on both sides of the river, the school circles the Shikellamy-Selinsgrove matchup," Evans added. "The same thing. Our kids are very excited to come and compete hard against their cross-river rival."
Chase Morgan helped the Braves with two first-place finishes in sprints. In the 100, Morgan won in 11.31 seconds, finishing ahead of Logan Rodkey (11.42) and Isaac Schaffer-Neitz (11.62). The same three also placed in the 200 as Morgan finished first in 22.18 seconds.
"Chase had a big day," Evans said. "Logan Rodkey's an outstanding sprinter, and Chase lost to him on Saturday and was very focused and determined (Thursday). I'm very proud of Chase. He ran a great race."
Rodkey earned another second-place finish in the 400. Tim Gale was the only runner to finish before him with a time of 49.96 seconds. According to Evans, Gale's time tied a school record set by Morgan last season.
The Braves earned another key win in the 1,600 as Sam Hennett and Derick Blair raced neck-and-neck. Hennett eventually won with a time of 4:32.45, while Blair finished in 4:33.68.
"The 1,600 was the most exciting race of the day," Evans said. "Derick Blair is an outstanding runner, who deserves a lot of credit. He edged Sam on Saturday here at the Selinsgrove Classic, and Sam was hungry to battle with him."
Jayden Packer earned a pair of wins in field events for the Braves. Packer finished first in the pole vault with a height of 14 feet, 6 inches. Packer also won the triple jump at 42-10 1/2.
"Jayden Packer had a really exciting performance (Thursday). A great day in the pole vault, a near school record, and also an outstanding triple jump performance," Evans said.
The Seals' boys also posted some notable results as Brady Deivert won both hurdling events. In the 110-meter hurdles, Deivert won with a time of 15.91 seconds, followed by Rashawn Martin (16.62) and Carlos Stuter (17.18). The same three placed in the 300, with Deivert winning in 40.82 seconds.
The Seals also performed well in the throws. Colin Melhorn and Max Maurer took the top two spots in the shot put with marks of 50-5 and 48-10, respectively. Melhorn and Maurer finished first and second in the discus. Melhorn earned a mark of 152-9, while Maurer registered a mark of 152-6.
On the girls' side, both teams battled throughout and kept pace with each other.
"Both teams are really, really good, and I appreciate all my teams' efforts," said Selinsgrove girls coach Mike Stebila. "We had a lot of good performances (Thursday), and thankfully Shikellamy helps bring that out in a lot of individuals."
Carly Aument won all three sprinting events for the Seals. Aument earned first place finishes in the 100 (12.79 seconds), 200 (25.61) and 400 (58.88). Elli Ronk (26.89) and Abby Parise (26.95) followed Aument in the 200. Ronk also picked up a second-place finish in the 400.
Parise also had a huge day for the Seals, earning three first-place finishes. Parise won both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles with times of 16.26 and 48.11 seconds, respectively. Parise also won the long jump with a mark of 17-2 1/4.
"All those points are super-needed," Stebila said. "We rely heavily on some of our best athletes, including Carly and Abby. That's where we get the majority of our points."
"Abby's been super-consistent all year, as has Carly," Stebila added. "Both of them, you can almost count those first-place points before you can open the meets, and that's certainly a good way to start."
Bri Hennett had a successful day for the Braves in the distance events. Hennett won the 1,600 with a time of 5:18.04. Hennett also was first in the 3,200 with a time of 11:44.82.
Aly Bingaman (pole vault), Paige Fausey (triple jump) and Kaeley Lloyd (shot put) also earned first-place finishes for the Braves.
"We really a had a pretty well-rounded meet, so I'm very happy," Stebila said. "Shikellamy's just a little bit deeper than what we are and it showed in the final score."
BOYS
Shikellamy 92, Selinsgrove 58
100: Chase Morgan (Shik) 11.31, Logan Rodkey (Sel), Isaac Schaffer-Neitz (Shik). 200: Morgan (Shik) 22.18, Rodkey (Sel), Schaffer-Neitz (Shik). 400: Tim Gale (Shik) 49.96, Rodkey (Sel), Nick Koontz (Shik). 800: Henry McElroy (Shik) 2:03.86, Ryan Williams (Shik), Jack Kappen (Sel). 1,600: Sam Hennett (M) 4:32.45, Derrick Blair (Sel), Bailey Hallman (Shik). 3,200: Hennett (Shik) 11.09.97, Hallman (Shik), Lucas Dunkleberger (Shik). 110 Hurdles: Brady Deivert (Sel) 15.91, Rashawn Martin (Shik), Carlos Stuter (Sel). 300 Hurdles: Deivert (Sel) 40.82, Martin (Shik), Stuter (Sel). 400 Relay: Shikellamy A, 44.81, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy B. 1,600 Relay: Shikellamy 3:38.50, Selinsgrove. 3,200 Relay: Shikellamy, 3:38.50, Selinsgrove. High Jump: Michael Stebila (Sel) 5-8, Mason Deitrich (Shik), Williams (Shik), Hunter Bordner (Shik). Pole Vault: Jayden Packer (Shik) 14-6, Andy Hallman (Shik), Cole Lynch. Long Jump: Jon Scheaffer-Kaufman (Sel) 20-6 3/4, Packer (Shik), Stebila (Sel). Triple Jump: Packer (Shik) 42-10 1/2, Martin (Shik), Tyler Ruhl (Sel). Shot Put: Colin Melhorn (Sel) 50-5, Max Maurer (Sel), Logan Krick (Shik). Discus: Melhorn (Sel) 152-9, Maurer (Sel), Nick Bradigan (Shik). Javelin: Carter Young (Sel) 162-1, Cameron Lenner (Shik), Rhandy Castillo (Shik).
GIRLS
Shikellamy 77, Selinsgrove 72
100: Carly Aument (Sel) 12.79, Jilly Deivert (Shik), Emma Koontz (Shik). 200: Aument (Sel) 25.61, Elli Ronk (Shik), Abby Parise (Sel). 400: Aument (Sel) 58:88, Ronk (Shik), Lilly Persing (Shik). 800: Shaela Kruskie (Sel) 2:30.46, Eden Daku-Treas (Shik), Olivia Soloman (Shik). 1,600: Bri Hennett (Shik) 5:18.04, Kruskie (Sel), Soloman (Shik). 3,200: Hennett (Shik) 11:44.82, Kruskie (Sel), Daku-Treas (Shik). 100 Hurdles: Parise (Sel) 16.26, Cameron Hoover (Shik), Ava Blair (Sel). 300 Hurdles: Parise (Sel) 48.11, Paige Fausey (Shik), Blair (Sel). 400 Relay: Shikellamy, 52.91, Selinsgrove. 1,600 Relay: Shikellamy, 4:28.95, Selinsgrove. 3,200 Relay: Shikellamy, 10:41.40, Selinsgrove. High Jump: Maddy Fertig (Sel) 4-8, Lauryn Michaels (Shik), Braelyn Heim (Sel). Pole Vault: Aly Bingaman (Shik) 9-0, Grace Bingeman (Sel), Hoover (Shik). Long Jump: Parise (Sel) 17-2 1/4, Koontz (Shik), Fertig (Sel). Triple Jump: Fausey (Shik) 33-4 3/4, Hoover (Shik), Blair (Sel). Shot Put: Kaeley Lloyd (Shik) 30-9, Abby Mangels (Sel), Metzly Rivera (Shik) 29-5 1/2. Discus: Alayna Davis (Sel) 89-0, Shakiya Stapleton (Sel), Delaney Parker (Sel). Javelin: McKenna Parker (Shik) 115-0, Cassi Ronk (Shik), Olivia Spontarelli (Shik).