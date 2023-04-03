SUNBURY — Shikellamy swept the singles matches — all by straight sets — to claim a 3-2 win over Muncy in nonleague boys tennis action on Monday.
Jack Weaver, Micah Moyer and Luke Fatool each won singles matches for the Braves (4-1).
Shikellamy 3, Muncy 2
Singles
Jack Weaver (S) def. Clynt Oden 6-0, 6-1; Michah Moyer (S) def. Rowan Reveta 6-2, 6-2; Luke Fatool (S) def. Micheal Howard 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
Eli Harris-Kohen Moyer (M) def. Trey Bartholomew-Fernando Nunez 6-3, 6-3; Alex Messenger-Eli Slamka (M) def. Les McCormick-Griffin Snyder 6-0, 6-1.