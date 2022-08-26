SUNBURY — After coughing up a seven-point lead in the final 30 seconds of regulation, Shikellamy decided to go for it all with a two-point conversion in overtime.
Moments after Luke Snyder caught a touchdown pass from Brody Rebuck for a touchdown, the Braves decided to risk it all. The attempted play looked similar to the touchdown and just missed the outstretched hands of a receiver.
Central Columbia celebrated the 28-27 win over the Braves that was set up when Logan Welkom found Eli Book for the go-ahead touchdown.
Book caught five balls for 129 yards and the game-winning touchdown. Welkom connected with seven different receivers to finish with 192 yards and two touchdowns.
An hour lightning delay seemed to breathe life into Shikellamy as it came out of the stoppage with 21 points in the second quarter.
The Braves imposed their will with back-breaking plays that included an 80-yard touchdown run from Isaac Shaffer-Neitz and a long kickoff return from ReSahwn Martin to help set up another touchdown. A defensive stop on a fourth-and-five to end the opening half did the rest as the Braves took a seven-point lead into half on the opening night of the high school football season.
Shaffer-Neitz was the catalyst out of the weather delay as he carried the ball twice for 85 yards and two touchdowns to give Shikellamy its second lead of the game. All other running backs for Shikellamy combined for just 16 yards on nine carries in the opening half.
Shaffer-Neitz topped the 100-yard mark in the second half when he took his eighth carry of the night six-yards downfield.
Lucas Wetzel had a first-half strip sack on Logan Welkom as the Blue Jays attempted to work themselves out of their own territory. Wetzel pounced on the ball to score the Braves first touchdown.
Central Columbia intercepted Brody Rebuck on his first attempt of the night. Dylan Gregory came up on a 10-yard pass and ripped the ball away from the intended receiver.
The Blue Jays recorded a second interception when Nate Smith jumped a route in the opening quarter. Greyson Shaud converted the second turnover to points with a one-yard touchdown run.
Shaud finished his day with 33 yards on 11 carries to go with two touchdowns. Welkom completed 12 of 33 attempts for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns. That included the game-winner to Book.
CENTRAL COLUMBIA 28, SHIKELLAMY 27 (OT)
Central Columbia (1-0);7;7;0;7;7 — 28
Shikellamy (0-1);0;21;0;0;6 — 27
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
CC-Grayson Shaud 1 run (Maguire Blake kick), 2:49
Second quarter
S-Lucas Wetzel fumble recovery (Nicholas Koontz kick), 9:50
S-Isaac Schaffer-Neitz 80 run (Koontz kick), 8:35
CC-Shaud 3 run (Blake kick), 4:15
S-Schaffer-Neitz 2 run (Koontz kick), 3:22
Fourth quarter
CC-Dylan Gregory 7 pass from Logan Welkom (Blake kick), 0:25
Overtime
CC-Eli Book 10 pass from Welkom (Blake kick)
S-Luke Snyder 13 pass from Brody Rebuck (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
;CC;S
First downs;12;2
Rushes-yards;32-100;26-138
Passing yards;192;23
Comp.-Att.-Int.;12-34-0;4-8-2
Penalties-yards;12-90;4-27
Fumbles-lost;2-2;2-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Central Columbia: Logan Welkom 8-43; Greyson Shaud 11-33, 2 TDs; Nate Smith 9-21; Landon Dietterick 1-5; Gage Gombert 3-(-2). Shikellamy: Isaac Schaffer-Neitz 11-105, 2 TDs; Luke Snyder 4-8; Chase Morgan 2-8; Elijah Fernandez 1-8; Matt Shafer 1-6; Miguel Ocasio-Pagan 1-2; Brody Rebuck 6-1.
PASSING — Central Columbia: Welkom 12-34-0, 192 yards, 2 TDs. Shikellamy: Brody Rebuck 4-7-2, 23 yards, TD; Ethan Turber-Ortiz 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Central Columbia: Eli Book 4-129, TD; Smith 2-34; Dylan Gregory 2-26, TD; Shaud 2-10; Jaxson Hoffman 1-13; Grant Snavely 1-7; Alex Robert 1-4. Shikellamy: Snyder 2-20, TD; Jayden Packer 2-3.