MIFFLINBURG — Shikellamy dropped just three games in the three contested matches to pick up its first victory of the season, 5-0, over Mifflinburg on Monday in Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover action.
Allison Minnier (No. 1 singles), Megan Strohecker (No. 2 singles) and Sabrina Doebler (No. 3 singles) all won individual matches for the Braves (1-14).
Mifflinburg drops to 0-16 on the season.
Shikellamy 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Allison Minnier (S) def. Reyna Kirick 6-0, 6-2; Megan Strohecker (S) def. Morgan Traver 6-0, 6-0; Sabrina Doebler (S) def. Kaylee Swartzlander 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Shannen Sprenkle-Maggie Johnson (S) won via forfeit; Dairelis Torres-McKenzie Boyer (S) won via forfeit.