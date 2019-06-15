The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Brian McCann capped Atlanta’s three-run ninth inning with a two-run single off Héctor Neris, and the Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-8 on Friday night for their eighth straight win.
Atlanta improved to 23-9 since May 10 and opened a 2 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East. It was the first game between the division rivals since the Phillies swept three games from the Braves in late March.
Neris (1-3) was 15 for 15 in save chances this year, but couldn’t find the formula on his 30th birthday. Philadelphia has dropped four of five.
n Pirates 11, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Steven Brault scattered eight hits over six innings, and Pittsburgh stopped a seven-game slide by routing Miami.
Brault (3-1) was hit on his left leg by Starlin Castro’s line drive in the first, but it didn’t seem to affect him very much. The left-hander struck out six and walked none. He also went 2 for 2 at the plate.
Colin Moran drove in a career-high five runs for the Pirates.
n Cardinals 5, Mets 4, 10 innings
(Completion of suspended game)
n Cardinals 9, Mets 5
NEW YORK — Dexter Fowler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer moments after Paul DeJong’s tying shot in the eighth inning, and St. Louis beat New York Mets to sweep an odd double feature.
Hours earlier, DeJong helped the Cardinals complete a rally that started the night before, grounding an RBI single against Edwin Díaz in the 10th inning. The series opener Thursday was suspended following 8 1/2 innings, right after Harrison Bader drove in the tying run with a two-out double off Díaz in the rain. It took St. Louis 18 minutes to complete the victory.
DeJong tied the late game at 5 with a leadoff homer against Jeurys Familia (2-1). It was DeJong’s 12th homer of the season, including one off NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom on Thursday.
After a double by Yadier Molina and a walk by Bader, Fowler drove a ball into the visiting bullpen in center field.
n Nationals 7, Diamondbacks 3
WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer struck out 10 in seven innings, Anthony Rendon and Howie Kendrick homered, and Washington defeated Arizona.
Scherzer (5-5) leads the National League with 136 strikeouts. He gave up two runs and three hits, including home runs by Carson Kelly and Nick Ahmed.
This was Scherzer’s third straight win overall and he improved to 6-0 lifetime against Arizona — he started his big league career with the Diamondbacks in 2008.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n White Sox 10, Yankees 2
CHICAGO — Lucas Giolito pitched into the seventh for his ninth straight win, Eloy Jimenez hit two three-run homers, and Chicago pounded New York.
Giolito (10-1) gave up a solo homer to Luke Voit in the first, then shut down New York to win his eighth consecutive start. The right-hander gave up one run and four hits in his 11th straight outing without a loss since Seattle beat him on April 6.
Jimenez has five homers in his past six games.
Jimenez finished with six RBIs — one shy of Joe Crede’s club rookie record in 2002 — and three hits.
n Indians 13, Tigers 4
DETROIT — Cleveland’s Jake Bauers hit for the cycle, and the Indians routed Detroit after scoring eight runs in the fourth inning.
Bauers singled and tripled in that inning. He also hit a double in the second and a two-run homer in the eighth, becoming the first Cleveland player to hit for the cycle since Rajai Davis did it at Toronto on July 2, 2016.
n Red Sox 13, Orioles 2
BALTIMORE — J.D. Martinez hit two of Boston’s season-high six home runs, and the Red Sox staged another impressive power display at the expense of Baltimore’s beleaguered pitching staff.
One night after slamming five homers against Texas, Boston went one better against the dreadful Orioles, who yielded 17 hits to Toronto on Thursday night.
n Twins 2, Royals 0
MINNEAPOLIS — Mitch Garver’s two-run homer in the eighth inning snapped a scoreless tie, and Kyle Gibson gave up two hits in eight innings in Minnesota’s victory over Kansas City.
Garver’s 11th home run of the season was deep to the berm in center field off Kansas City reliever Jake Diekman (0-4) after Max Kepler had walked. Minnesota has won 16 of its past 22 games and started a big weekend at Target Field with three expected sellouts and Joe Mauer’s number retirement ceremony on Saturday.
Gibson (7-3) struck out six in his longest outing of the season. Taylor Rogers secured his seventh save in nine chances.
n Astros 15, Blue Jays 2
HOUSTON — Robinson Chirinos hit his first grand slam and finished with a career-high six RBIs, Gerrit Cole struck out 10, and Houston routed Toronto.
n Rays 9, Angels 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tommy Pham hit a pair of RBI singles as Tampa Bay suddenly broke loose, overcoming another subpar start by Blake Snell, and rallying past Los Angeles.
Held to one hit through five innings and trailing 4-0, the Rays scored five times in sixth and added four more runs in seventh.
INTERLEAGUE
n Rangers 7, Reds 1
CINCINNATI — Roughned Odor hit his fourth career grand slam, Delino DeShields singled and drove in a run during a reunion with his dad, and Texas went with its bullpen from start to finish — even got an interleague hit from a pitcher, too — while beating Cincinnati.