SUNBURY — Shikellamy swept all three singles matches to beat rival Selinsgrove for the second time this season, 3-2, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action.
Jack Weaver, Micah Moyer and Luke Fatool all won their respective singles matches for the Braves (6-4 overall, 3-3 HAC-I). Fatool is undefeated this week for Shikellamy, winning three matches, and dropping just two games in the process.
The Selinsgrove doubles teams of Joaquin Basu and Christopher Feiler along with Lomond Rogers and Andon Kloostra picked up the Seals' (2-9, 1-5) points.
Shikellamy 3, Selinsgrove 2
Singles
Jack Weaver (Shik) def. Austin Imhoof 6-3, 6-1; Micah Moyer (Shik) def. McAlister DeFazio 6-2, 6-2; Luke Fatool (Shik) def. Benjamin Rowan 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Joaquin Basu & Christopher Feiler (Sel) def. Nick Cooper & Griffin Snyder 6-1, 6-1; Lomond Rogers & Andon Kloostra (Sel) def. Trey Bartholomew & Kori Gates 6-2, 6-1.