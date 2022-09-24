The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — As he was going through the postgame handshake line, Kyle Wright received a request from Braves manager Brian Snitker.
“I want him to authenticate my own personal scorecard because I want him to sign it for me,” Snitker said. “To think of where he was a year ago to now is so awesome.”
Wright became the first 20-game winner in the majors this season, and Atlanta beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Saturday to stop a three-game losing streak.
William Contreras and rookie Michael Harris II each homered and had three hits for the playoff-bound Braves (94-58), who moved within 11/2 games of the first-place Mets in the NL East.
The Mets and Braves play three games in Atlanta next weekend.
Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning for Philadelphia (83-68).
Marlins 4, Nationals 1
MIAMI — Sandy Alcantara struck out 11 in eight dominant innings, and Miami beat Washington.
Bryan De La Cruz homered, doubled twice and singled for Miami.
The 27-year-old Alcantara (14-8) allowed Joey Meneses’ home run in the first.
In his 13th start of at least eight innings this season, the All-Star righty gave up three hits, walked one and hit a batter.
Pirates 6, Cubs 0
PITTSBURGH — Johan Oviedo tied his career high with seven strikeouts in seven innings, and Pittsburgh beat Chicago to snap an eight-game losing streak.
Oviedo (4-2) retired the final 16 batters he faced, allowing just three hits on 82 pitches without issuing a walk. The right-hander went at least seven innings for the first time this season and second time in 24 career starts, capping his night in the seventh by retiring the side on five pitches.
The Pirates (56-96) ended Chicago’s four-game winning streak, and now must win at least seven of their final 10 games to avoid reaching 100 losses for the 10th time.
Brewers 10, Reds 2
CINCINNATI — Hunter Renfroe hit a pair of two-run homers and drove in a season-high five runs, leading Milwaukee to its fourth-straight win.
Renfroe’s shots boosted Milwaukee’s homer count against the Reds this season to 42, tied with the 2016 Cubs for the most by any team against Cincinnati in franchise history.
The Brewers (82-70) went into the game second in the NL Central, 71/2 games behind the Cardinals, and fourth in the wild-card race.
Milwaukee has won four straight for the first time since July 26-30.
Giants 5, Diamondbacks 2
PHOENIX — Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly kept up his mastery of San Francisco Giants in the Diamondbacks’ win.
The loss ended the Giants’ five-game winning streak.
Kelly (13-7) went seven innings and permitted just four hits and two runs to drop his season ERA to 3.13. He struck out six and walked one.
He is 3-0 against the Giants this season with a 1.53 ERA in five starts. It’s possible he could pitch against them again next weekend when the teams meet in San Francisco.
Padres 9, Rockies 3
DENVER — Yu Darvish settled in after surrendering a leadoff homer, and earned his career-high-tying 16th win as San Diego climbed into second place in the NL wild-card race by beating Colorado.
Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim each had two-run singles as part of a six-run seventh that turned a 3-2 game into a rout.
The Padres moved a half-game ahead of Philadelphia, with the surging Milwaukee Brewers just 1 1/2 games behind the Phillies for the third and final spot.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 7, Red Sox 5
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game, and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as New York beat Boston to close in on its first AL East title since 2019.
Judge was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3-for-13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts.
Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer off John Schreiber (3-4) that broke a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the seventh. Rizzo tied his career high, reaching 32 for the fourth time.
The Yankees (93-58) have won six straight and 10 of 12, surpassing last year’s wins total and opening an 81/2-game division lead.
Blue Jays 3, Rays 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Alek Manoah pitched seven shutout innings, Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer, and Toronto regained the top AL wild-card spot.
The Blue Jays lead Tampa Bay by one game. The top wild-card finisher will host all games in their best-of-three opening-round series, while the other two wild cards play strictly on the road.
Manoah (15-7) scattered four hits, walked two and struck out eight while throwing a season-high 113 pitches. The righty worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the sixth by striking out Randy Arozarena and getting a flyout from David Peralta.
Astros 11, Orioles 10
BALTIMORE — Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run single to cap a ninth-inning uprising that carried Houston past Baltimore, giving manager Dusty Baker his milestone 100th win of the season.
Houston trailed 9-7 before mounting a four-run rally against Orioles closer Félix Bautista (4-4). Kyle Tucker tied it with a two-out RBI double, and Gurriel followed with a single, the pivotal salvo in this see-saw duel.
On the brink of making up ground in the playoff hunt, the Orioles dropped four games behind Seattle in the chase for the third and final AL wild card. Both teams have 11 games left.
Twins 8, Angels 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Gary Sánchez drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and Minnesota snapped a five-game losing streak.
Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela each had three hits for Minnesota, which was eliminated from contention in the AL Central on Friday night. The Twins had seen their faint playoff hopes fade with eight losses in their previous nine games.
Sánchez hit his 15th homer of the year, and just his second in his past 23 games, on a 3-0 count against reliever Mike Mayers.
Guardians 4, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Cal Quantrill won his career-best 10th consecutive decision, rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit two home runs, and Cleveland moved closer to clinching the AL Central, beating Texas.
The Guardians won for the 17th time in 20 games. They began the day with a magic number of three for winning the division.
Quantrill (14-6) hasn’t lost in 15 starts dating to July 5 while recording a career high in wins. He allowed one run, a solo homer to Marcus Semien in the third inning. He struck out four and walked three.
Quantrill’s winning streak is the longest active string in the major leagues. It’s the longest by a Cleveland pitcher since Mike Clevinger ran off 10 consecutive wins in 2019.
Mariners 6, Royals 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cal Raleigh homered and drove in three runs as Seattle rallied for a win over Kansas City.
The Mariners have won two of three after dropping five of six as they try to hold off the Baltimore Orioles for the third and final wild-card spot. They closed to a half-game behind Tampa Bay, which lost to Toronto.
With one out in the ninth, Jarred Kelenic and Jesse Winker singled ahead of Raleigh’s tiebreaking RBI double off Brad Keller (6-14). Raleigh had tied the score 5-5 as a pinch-hitter with his 25th homer, a two-run shot to start the sixth inning.
Tigers 7, White Sox 2
CHICAGO — Javier Báez taunted Chicago fans after hitting a home run, and Detroit won to push the White Sox closer to elimination in the AL Central.
Cleveland has a magic number of one to close out the White Sox to win the division. Before Chicago lost its fifth in a row, the team announced manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season.
Báez hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning. As he rounded the bases, the former Cubs star held his hand to his ear, stretched out his arms and made a chatter motion as fans booed him.
La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday. Doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season.
La Russa left the White Sox before an Aug. 30 game against Kansas City to deal with a heart issue. Chicago is 13-11 under bench coach Miguel Cairo, who will continue as acting White Sox manager.
INTERLEAGUE
A’s 10, Mets 4
OAKLAND, Calif. — Jacob deGrom got hit around and lasted a season-low four innings, and New York lost to Oakland to miss a chance to create some distance in the NL East race.
DeGrom (5-3) was tagged for five runs and four walks — the worst start for the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner since 2019. The right-hander had never faced the A’s before.