The Daily Item
Two-time NCAA wrestling champion Roman Bravo-Young will return for one more season with the Nittany Lions.
Bravo-Young announced on social media he will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility, and return for a fifth year. He has won the last two NCAA titles at 133 pounds, and is 36-0 over the last two years. He is a four-time All-American.
At Nationals in March, the Tuscon, Arizona native made a first-period takedown stand up to beat Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix in the final for the second consecutive year.
He was one of five individual national champions for the Nittany Lions, who also won the team title.
“The history of wrestling at Penn State is long and storied and the last decade-plus has been unmatched,” Bravo-Young tweeted Monday afternoon. “To have played a part in what we have accomplished as a team over the years is humbling and I am forever grateful for the opportunity.
“How could I pass up an opportunity to compete for another individual crown and bring back another team title to Penn State?” he said.
Bravo-Young, who already graduated, is 80-7 in his career and 55-2 over the last three seasons. He was 19-2 as a sophomore when the 2019-20 season was canceled before the NCAA tournament.