DANVILLE — Siena Brazier just wanted to run well.
Especially since the Lewisburg senior knew the championship flight of the 100-meter hurdles field was flush with competitors hoping to unseat Brazier and find their way to the top of the medal stand.
Brazier clocked a season-best 15.21 that propelled her to another victory and a perch atop the podium that Saturday was parked in the middle of Danville High School’s Ironmen Stadium, and celebrated the best at the Heartland Athletic Conference’s track and field championships.
The only time Brazier has gone faster in the 100 hurdles — Milton’s Riley Murray wound up second — was last spring at states when her 15.16 landed her a fourth-place medal.
Considering Brazier and her Green Dragons will be competing next weekend at the District 4 Class 2A meet at Williamsport High School, this is the time of the year when terrific times generally lead to memorable results … and then some.
“I was just looking to run well, because we had really good competition today,” Brazier said. “I feel like maybe this is the best competition we’ve seen all year, other than maybe (last month at Shippensburg University’s Jack Roddick Invitational) Shippensburg.
“I was really excited. I feel like this is how the competition is going to be.”
While Brazier wasn’t as successful in the 300 hurdles — her 47.97 was a season-best time — she capped the meet with aplomb by running the lead leg on a 4x400-meter relay unit that, if it holds, ran the fastest Class 2A time in the state (4:04.81).
Kyra Binney ran the second leg, while freshman Caroline Blakeslee’s splendid third leg enabled the Green Dragons to create separation from the pack. Plus, it was more than enough to allow Elena Malone to bring everything home comfortably.
Particularly since Malone clocked a sparkling 58.55 split on the final leg.
“I have absolute confidence in Elena,” Brazier said. “She’s amazing, and she’s extremely competitive. I know she’s not going to lose, no matter what.”
Mifflinburg’s Makayla Weber bested Brazier in the 300 hurdles, clocking a personal-best 46.78 that clipped nearly a half-second off her previous PR.
Like Weber, Shikellamy’s Alyssa Keeley also lowered her PR in the 800-meter run by nearly a half-second by popping a 2:17.88 that placed her second to Montoursville’s Lily Saul — the female athlete of the meet. Keeley’s previous best was 2:18.36, a time the Bloomsburg University recruit posted in 2019 as a freshman.
Keeley also has her sights set on the Shikellamy school record, a number (2:17.45) registered by Yoangelys Cedeno that has stood for a handful of years.
Perhaps next week at districts.
“I was hoping to PR in the 800, and I ended up getting to do that,” said Keeley, who will run alongside her older sister, Nicole, at Bloomsburg University. “I was really happy with it.”
Shikellamy also celebrated collectively, as the Braves grabbed the team championship after racking up 69 points. Milton (64) was second, while Lewisburg (63.5), Selinsgrove (61) and Southern Columbia (61) rounded out the top five.
While the Southern Columbia quartet of Annabelle Reck, Hannah Cecco, Evelyn Cook and Kate Moncavage claimed the 4x800 relay (9:52.07) — Keeley and her Shikellamy teammates finished second in the race — the Tigers’ Alli Griscavage took home the discus crown with a personal-best throw of 100 feet, 1 inch.
“I wasn’t expecting to win, but I went in just trying to get a PR,” said Griscavage, whose previous best in the discus was 99-10. “I wanted to hit 100 feet today, and I did.”
Griscavage also collared a silver medal in the shot put, finishing second (33-1) to Mount Carmel’s Avery Dowkus. Dowkus’ winning heave covered 38-4.
“Next week I know I’m not going to throw 40 feet — that’s what Avery throws — but I just want to hit 35, which is our school record,” Griscavage said. “Hopefully, I can get second and go on to states.”
Other Valley winners included Murray in the pole vault (10-6), Shamokin’s Madison Lippay in the high jump (5-0) and Selinsgrove’s Carly Aument in the 100 (12.76).
2022 HAC track and field meet
at Danville H.S.
Team standings
1. Shikellamy 69, 2. Milton 64, 3. Lewisburg 63, T-4. Selinsgrove and Southern Columbia 61, 6. Montoursville 58, 11. Danville 28, 13. Mount Carmel 21, 14. Mifflinburg 19, 16. Shamokin 15, 18. Midd-West 10, 19. Warrior Run 2.
100: 1. Carly Aument (Sel) 12.76; 2. Janae Bergey (Mil) 12.82; 3. Rachel Hall (CM) 12.95; 4. Maryrose Molina-Shuman (Sel) 13.00; 5. Liberty Gearinger (CC) 13.05; 6. Abigail Corson (JS) 13.22; 7. Katie Ryder (Loy) 13.25; 8. Madeline Still (Lew) 13.46. 200: 1. Kendra Stout (CC) 26.18; 2. Elena Malone (Lew) 26.40; 3. Caroline Blakeslee (Lew) 26.51; 4. Kylie Bieber (Hugh) 26.66; 5. Liberty Gearinger (CC) 26.96; 6. Katie Ryder (Loy) 27.14; 7. Avery Metzger (Miff) 27.14; 8. Abigail Corson (JS) 27.58. 400: 1. Lily Saul (Mont) 58.52; 2. Maryrose Molina-Shuman (Sel) 1:00.71; 3. Kylie Bieber (Hugh) 1:00.79; 4. Bella Pistoia (Bloom) 1:01.64; 5. Haley Bull (CC) 1:01.83; 6. Alyssa Hoover (MW) 1:02.33; 7. Andres Quintana (Loy) 52.13; 8. Peyton Welshans (JS) 52.60. 800: 1. Lily Saul (Mont) 2:16.41; 2. Alyssa Keeley (Shik) 2:17.88; 3. Kate Moncavage (SC) 2:18.78; 4. Alyssa Hoover (MW) 2:24.57; 5. Bella Johns (Dan) 2:26.83; 6. Madelyn Blake (CC) 2:27.87; 7. Hailey Poust (Hugh) 2:28.77; 8. Raya Pauling (Mont) 2:29.30. 1,600: 1. Maizy Aikey (Bloom) 5:20.21; 2. Bri Hennett (Shik) 5:23.50; 3. Shaela Kruskie (Sel) 5:27.31; 4. Victoria Bartholomew (Dan) 5:29.22; 5. Kamryn Kramer (Sham) 5:33.58; 6. Alivia Shen (Dan) 5:34.42; 7. Emily Hale (Will) 5:39.99; 8. Leah Walter (Mil) 5:43.77. 3,200: 1. Maizy Aikey (Bloom) 11:10.10; 2. Shaela Kruskie (Sel) 11:15.80; 3. Bri Hennett (Shik) 11:33.35; 4. Coyla Bartholomew (Dan) 11:56.51; 5. Olivia Solomon (Shik) 12:05.82; 6. Ade Leason (Sel) 12:22.39; 7. Hannah Bartholomew (Dan) 12:25.49; 8. Haley Conner (SC) 12:32.54. 100 hurdles: 1. Siena Brazier (Lew) 15.21; 2. Riley Murray (Mil) 15.59; 3. Charly Schlauch (Bloom) 16.01; 4. Brynna Zentner (Bloom) 16.08; 5. Jillian Irion (Mont) 16.10; 6. Anyae Grissom (Will) 16.11; 7. Camryn Pyle (MW) 16.28; 8. Madeline Ikeler (Lew) 16.37. 300 hurdles: 1. Makayla Weber (Miff) 46.78; 2. Siena Brazier (Lew) 47.97; 3. Abby Parise (Sel) 48.98; 4. Emma Cline (Mont) 49.32; 5. Mackenzie Lopez (Mil) 49.70; 6. Sarah Sharp (Dan) 49.79; 7. Madeline Ikeler (Lew) 50.13; 8. Alexis Beaver (Mil) 50.36. 4x100 relay: 1. Central Columbia, 50.32; 2. Milton, 50.73; 3. Southern Columbia, 51.52; 4. Jersey Shore, 51.61; 5. (tie) Hughesville and Central Mountain, 52.00; 7. Mifflinburg, 52.04; 8. Lewisburg, 52.05. 4x400 relay: 1. Lewisburg (Siena Brazier, Kyra Binney, Caroline Blakeslee, Elena Malone), 4:04.81; 2. Montoursville, 4:10.68; 3. Shikellamy, 4:13.67; 4. Williamsport, 4:15.99; 5. Hughesville, 4:19.86; 6. Mifflinburg, 4:20.16; 7. Southern Columbia, 4:20.52; 8. Milton, 4:23.39. 4x800 relay: 1. Southern Columbia (Annabelle Reck, Hannah Cecco, Evelyn Cook, Kate Moncavage), 9:52.07; 2. Shikellamy, 9:53.27; 3. Danville, 10:02.47; 4. Lewisburg, 10:09.33; 5. Hughesville, 10:10.27; 6. Williamsport, 10:10.58; 7. Warrior Run, 10:20.08; 8. Jersey Shore, 10:34.71. High jump: 1. Madison Lippay (Sham) 5-0; 2. (tie) Maddy Hall (Loy) and Riley Murray (Mil) 4-10; 4. (tie) Peyton Dincher (JS) and Caitlyn Weatherill (CC) 4-10; 6. Loren Gehret (SC) 4-10; 7. Melanie Minnier (Shik) 4-8; 8. Brooke Klinger (Sham) 4-8. Pole vault: 1. Riley Murray (Mil) 10-6; 2. Emma Bronowicz (Shik) 10-6; 3. Torrence Spicher (Lew) 9-6; 4. Ava Snyder (CC) 9-6; 5. Josslyn Davis (Mont) 9-0; 6. Kendall Simms (Mont) 8-6; 7. (tie) Ella Mirshahi (Lew) and Jade Drogan (Bloom) 8-6. Long jump: 1. Charly Schlauch (Bloom) 17-0; 2. Maryrose Molina-Shuman (Sel) 16-7; 3. Loren Gehret (SC) 16-6½; 4. Lily Hendricks (CM) 16-5½; 5. Charity Vellner (MC) 16-4; 6. Abby Parise (Sel) 16-2½; 7. Sara Dewyer (Mil) 16-1; 8. Cameron Hoover (Shik) 15-8½. Triple jump: 1. Lily Hendricks (CM) 37-9½ (meet record-previous mark of 37-0½ set in 2013 by Kayle Caruso); 2. Charly Schlauch (Bloom) 35-7; 3. Cassidy Savitski (SC) 34-3; 4. Cameron Hoover (Shik) 33-7; 5. Caitlyn Weatherill (CC) 33-6½; 6. Devon Walker (JS) 33-5; 7. Ava Snyder (CC) 32-9½; 8. Hailey Myers (Hugh) 32-8. Discus: 1. Alli Griscavage (SC) 100-1; 2. Taniyah Martin (Will) 98-4; 3. Alyssa Reisinger (MC) 96-11; 4. Meghan Bussey (Shik) 96-9; 5. Grace Rizzo (CM) 96-1; 6. Anna Baylor (Mont) 95-7; 7. Alyssa VanGorder (CM) 94-0; 8. Avery Dowkus (MC) 93-3. Shot put: 1. Avery Dowkus (MC) 38-4; 2. Alli Griscavage (SC) 33-1; 3. Meghan Bussey (Shik) 32-10; 4. Taniyah Martin (Will) 32-3; 5. Shakiya Stapleton (Sel) 31-10; 6. Sydney Hunsinger (CC) 31-4; 7. Aubrey Hamm (Hugh) 30-11; 8. Alyssa VanGorder (CM) 30-8. Javelin: 1. Valerie Badger (Mont) 119-4; 2. Morgan Reiner (Mil) 119-1; 3. Mackenzie Lopez (Mil) 117-2; 4. Olivia Holmes (Will) 112-11; 5. Madeleine Still (Lew) 112-7; 6. Quinn Johnston (SC) 112-5; 7. Melanie Minnier (Shik) 110-8; 8. Rahel Hartman (JS) 103-1.