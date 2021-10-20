I did a look at the playoffs earlier this season, and with just two weeks left in the year, let’s again take a look at the playoff races in District 4.
Class 4A (top 4 go)
1. Jersey Shore (8-0), .792
2. Selinsgrove (6-2), .665
3. Shamokin (5-3), .620
4. Mifflinburg (5-3), .524
5. Lewisburg (3-3), .458
6. Shikellamy (1-7), .332
7. CMVT (0-6), .220
The top three seem to be set heading into the final two weeks of the season. It seems as if we’re looking at a fifth Shamokin-Selinsgrove meeting in a year in the first round. The final spot comes down to Mifflinburg and, possibly, Lewisburg. The Green Dragons probably have to win their last three games and hope for some help. Lewisburg is going to play Friday, Monday and Friday over the next week to make up the postponed Loyalsock game from Oct. 8. We haven’t had a very good 4A tournament in many years. The semifinals have been mere formalities to an expected final between a mix of Jersey Shore, Selinsgrove and Shikellamy. It’s rare that all four teams are above .500 or have a legitimate shot at the title.
Class 3A (all 8 go)
1. Milton (5-3), .540
2. Danville (5-3), .530
3. Cowanesque Valley (5-2) .528
4. Montoursville (4-4) .502
5. Athens (5-3) .485
6. Loyalsock (3-4) .450
7. North Penn-Mansfield (4-4). .419
8. Midd-West (0-8) .196
Nothing to see here in terms of possible teams making the tournament, but this bracket probably has the most intrigue entering the final two weeks of the season. Danville plays Shamokin and Southern Columbia, and could finish any where from No. 1 to No. 4. Milton probably has at least a home game wrapped up. The Black Panthers finish with Lewisburg and Shikellamy, both Class 4A schools. The Braves could certainly play a spoiler role, but I’d be surprised if Milton dropped its final two games of the year. Let’s be honest, the scary part for those upper seeds would be a first-round game with Loyalsock or Montoursville. The Lancers will finish the year at worst 2-1 — losing to Hughesville or Warrior Run would be a surprise, but that 6:30 p.m. game on Monday with Lewisburg certainly will be interesting. Montoursville probably ends up 5-5 or 6-4, depending on Week 10 against Selinsgrove. Again, teams are jockeying for those top two seeds to avoid the tougher first-round matchups.
Class 2A (8 go)
1. Southern Columbia (7-1), .725
2. Mount Carmel (6-2), .617
3. Troy (6-2), .590
4. South Williamsport (4-3) .516
5. Wellsboro (3-3), .475
6. Sayre (5-3), .474
7. Northwest (3-4), .407
8. Bloomsburg (3-5), .364
9. Central Columbia (2-6), .337
10. Wyalusing (2-6), .334
This, of course, has been the Southern Columbia Invitational Tournament for the last six years, and I’m not ready to say it’s going to be different in 2021, but it feels more wide open, in a manner of speaking. The Tigers, Mount Carmel and Troy have locked up the top three seeds, and South Williamsport probably grabs the four seed. The biggest race is to stay in the No. 4-5 game between Wellsboro and Sayre. The bottom three teams are probably just fodder for the top three schools in the first round.
Class A (4 go)
1. Canton (8-0), .730
2. Muncy (7-1), .658
3. Montgomery (3-5), .353
4. Bucktail (0-7), .195
All four go here. Montgomery is having one of its best offensive seasons in years, but I think most observers would be shocked if the Class A title game isn’t Muncy and Canton. The Indians’ only loss came to Class 5A Northern Lehigh when Warrior Run had its COVID shutdown in the first week of the season. Muncy could get a big lift this week. They travel to Homer City to face fellow 7-1 team Homer-Center in District 6.