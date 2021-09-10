MIDDLEBURG — Carter Breed had Midd-West defenders feverishly stretching his jersey in hopes of dragging him to the turf.
He kept just one thought in his mind.
“I just keep my knees under me and keep driving, driving, driving,” Breed said.
Breed broke free for a 41-yard run in what was a standout night for the Mifflinburg junior running back, who gained 167 yards on the ground.
Breed’s efforts led Mifflinburg to a 48-7 victory over Midd-West on Friday night at Sports Boosters Athletic Park.
That run — which embodied the type of night that the Wildcats experienced from strong blocking at the line of scrimmage to the grit of Breed — started much like his other 11 carries on the night. Breed made a quick jaunt to the second level before a Midd-West defender readied to bring him down.
Breed broke one tackle, and shimmied off another before finding open space to run, carrying just enough speed to find the end zone. The score extended Mifflinburg’s lead to 21-7, and started a stretch of 34 unanswered points as Mifflinburg (2-1) pulled away for the win.
Breed gave way to a host of Wildcats runners late in the third quarter after averaging nearly 14 yards per carry. Breed also led the Wildcats with four receptions for 42 yards.
“(Breed) ran so hard tonight; he really did,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “The line was blocking. Everyone was putting forth great effort. But when you see someone give the kind of effort that Carter gave tonight, it was echoed throughout everybody.”
Mifflinburg started its attack through the air as Troy Dressler connected with Cannon Griffith on a 42-yard pass on the Wildcats’ first play from scrimmage. A few plays later, Dressler called his own number on a quarterback keeper to give the Wildcats an early 6-0 lead.
“That was awesome, just to see us score and move the ball down quickly,” coach Dressler said.
After forcing a Midd-West punt, the Wildcats used another big play through the air, as Dressler connected with Jacob Bingaman on a 41-yard reception to get into the red zone. A 2-yard score by Breed a few plays later extended the Mifflinburg lead to 14-0.
Midd-West answered midway through the second quarter, taking advantage of field position near midfield following a Mifflinburg punt to get on the board.
Corey Reinard created separation in the middle of the field, and Christian Regester spotted him for a 25-yard Mustangs touchdown.
The score halved Mifflinburg’s lead, but the momentum was short-lived as Breed added his 41-yard score. The Wildcats added another score in the closing minutes of the half, a 56-yard strike from Dressler to Zack Wertman to give the Wildcats a 28-7 halftime lead.
“I thought if it was 21-7 and we get the ball to start the second half, it could be a different game,” Midd-West coach Lance Adams said. “Just too many costly negative plays, penalties and dropped balls. I don’t think that’s indicative of the football team that we are, but it is for tonight.”
The teams traded stalled possessions to open the third quarter before Leroy Simpson found the end zone late in the third quarter for the first of his two scores.
While Mifflinburg stayed largely on the ground in the second half, Dressler finished with 203 yards on an 8-for-13 night.
Regester finished with 59 yards through the air for Midd-West, with five of his seven completions landing in Reinard’s hands.
MIFFLINBURG 48, MIDD-WEST 7
Mifflinburg;14;14 7;13 — 48
Midd-West;0;7;0;0 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Miff-Troy Dressler 1 run (kick failed)
Miff-Carter Breed 2 run (Dressler run)
Second quarter
MW-Corey Reinard 25 pass from Christian Regester (Ryland Portzline kick)
Miff-Breed 41 run (Gabriel Stetler kick)
Miff-Zack Wertman 56 pass from Dressler (Stetler kick)
Third quarter
Miff-Leroy Simpson 3 run (Stetler kick)
Fourth quarter
Miff-Simpson 4 run (kick failed)
Miff-Jared Bingaman 16 run (Stetler kick), 6:22
TEAM STATISTICS
;Miff;MW
First downs;19;14
Rushes-yards;38-280;31-143
Passing;8-13-1;7-20-0
Passing yards;203;59
Fumbles-lost;1-0;5-3
Penalties-yards;7-85;6-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Carter Breed 12-167, 2 TDs; Troy Dressler 6-27, TD; Leroy Simpson 6-21, 2 TDs; Brian Reeder 4-20; Gabriel Stetler, 3-24; Aaron Hackenburg 4-12; TEAM 2-(-7); Jared Bingaman, 1-16, TD. Midd-West: Ethan Schlief 13-89; Austin Dorman 10-45; Christian Regester 7-25; TEAM 1-(-16).
PASSING — Mifflinburg: Dressler 8-13-1, 203 yards, 1 TD. Midd-West: Regester 7-20-0, 59 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Breed 4-42; Bingaman 2-43; Wertman 1-56, TD; Cannon Griffith 1-42; Stetler 1-22. Midd-West: Reinard 5-59, TD; James Troup 1-7; Schlief 1-(-7).