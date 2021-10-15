MIFFLINBURG — Late in the first half, Mifflinburg gave up a long touchdown to let Central Mountain back within one score with 48 seconds left in the first half, the Wildcats' three-score lead a distant memory.
One could imagine Mifflinburg couldn't help to think back to earlier in the season. Mistakes cost them in a two-game losing streak to Shamokin and Milton.
Was last week's victory over Montoursville the outlier? Maybe Mifflinburg was more like that mistake-prone team that lost those games.
"We learned from last week, we've been focused (since the Milton game)," Mifflinburg two-way lineman Emmanuel Ulrich said. "We're a different team."
Those 48 seconds provided enough time for the Mifflinburg offense to punch in a touchdown before halftime, and Mifflinburg's defense threw a second-half shutout as Mifflinburg beat Central Mountain, 42-13, on Friday night.
"As soon as we beat Montoursville, our whole attitude changed," Mifflinburg running back Carter Breed, who finished with 175 yards on just six carries and three touchdowns, said. "Pregame (Friday night) you could see us bouncing around before the game."
Mifflinburg got off to a quick start, scoring on its first three possessions to open up a 21-0 lead. Andrew Diehl ran for two first-quarter touchdowns, and Mifflinburg's defense limited Central Mountain to no first downs, after Breed's first touchdown run — from 46-yards out.
Mifflinburg led 21-0, held a 235 to -2 advantage in yards, and there were still eight minutes left in the opening half.
"We've been just playing lights out on the defensive side," Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. "We are starting to get it. We just want to keep this momentum going."
The one hiccup for Mifflinburg came in this stretch of the second quarter. Ryan Pentz returned the ensuing kickoff 41 yards into Mifflinburg territory, and the Central Mountain offense got untracked.
Central Mountain picked up its first first down of the game on quarterback Brett Gerlach's 15-yard run on fourth-and-2 to set up Pentz's five-yard TD run to cut the Mifflinburg lead to 21-7 with 3:58 left in the first half.
Mifflinburg then punted for the only time in the first half, before Pentz caught a 46-yard TD pass on third-and-one, the extra point was short, and Central Mountain was pulled back within 21-13.
A Central Mountain unsportsmanlike conduct was enforced on the kickoff, and Jacob Bingaman's 22-yard return gave Mifflinburg the ball on the Central Mountain 47.
After an eight-yard pass to Bingaman, Diehl caught a 35-yard pass from Troy Dressler down to the Central Mountain 4. Dressler scored from the 4 with 22 seconds left, and Mifflinburg's lead was back to 28-13 at halftime.
Central Mountain took the second-half kickoff, and picked up two first downs into Mifflinburg territory, but a Gerlach quarterback sneak on fourth-and-one from the Mifflinburg 29, was stuffed by the middle of the Wildcats line.
Mifflinburg turned the ball over when Pentz picked off Troy Dressler and returned 25 yards to the Mifflinburg 44.
Gabe Stetler snuffed out the next Central Mountain drive, sacking Gerlach for a three-yard loss when he started to scramble on a fourth-and-six.
Gerlach entered the contest with 1,544 total yards this season, but Mifflinburg limited Gerlach to just 75 yards passing and 13 yards on the ground.
"We were focused on the quarterback. We knew he was dual-threat," Ulrich said. "We had to keep him in the pocket, and be worried about their short passing game."
Breed then ripped off a 57-yard TD run with 4:22 left in the third quarter to push the lead to 35-13.
Breed made the transition to running back after being a wide receiver. It's his second 100-yard game of the season, and Breed is averaging 11.5 yards per carry this season.
"We knew going into the season that we needed to create some depth (at running back), and we knew he was a big strong kid," Jason Dressler said.
Breed added: "The coaches have been teaching me to be really patient. I slow down, wait for my line to do its job, and they really did the job tonight, I cut and do my part."
Mifflinburg forced two Central Mountain turnovers sandwiched between one of its own, before Breed capped the scoring with a 66-yard TD run on a reverse handoff from Diehl with 5:55 left in the game.
MIFFLINBURG 42,
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 13
Central Mountain (5-3);0;13;0;0 — 13
Mifflinburg (5-3);14;14;7;7 — 42
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Miff-Andrew Diehl 29 run (Gabe Stetler kick)
Miff-Diehl 5 run (Stetler kick)
Second quarter
Miff-Carter Breed 46 run (Stetler kick)
CM-Ryan Pentz 5 run (Tyler Weaver kick)
CM-Pentz 46 pass from Brett Gerlach (kick failed)
Miff-Troy Dressler 4 run (Stetler kick)
Third quarter
Miff-Breed 57 run (Stetler kick)
Fourth quarter
Miff-Breed 66 run (Stetler kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;CM;Miff
First downs;7;15
Rushes-net yards;32-67;32-361
Passing yards;127;149
Passing;8-15-1;11-19-1
Fumbles-lost;5-2;3-1
Penalties-yards;3-30;4-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Central Mountain: Ryan Pentz 13-33, TD; Micah Walizer 5-21; Brett Gerlach 10-13; Rocco Serifini 2-2; Brady Myers 1-(-1); Tanner Williamson 1-(-1). Mifflinburg: Carter Breed 6-175, 3 TDs; Andrew Diehl 15-100, 2 TDs; LJ Simpson 4-53; Troy Dressler 5-27, TD; Brian Reader 1-4; Jacob Bingaman 1-2.
PASSING — Central Mountain: Gerlach 7-13-1 for 75 yards, TD; Myers 1-2-0 for 52. Mifflinburg: Dressler 11-19-1 for 149 yards.
RECEIVING — Central Mountain: Connor Foltz 1-52; Pentz 2-41, TD; Tyler Weaver 3-22; Serafini 1-7; Williamson 1-5. Mifflinburg: Diehl 3-55; Bingaman 3-40; Zack Wertman 2-20; Cannon Griffith 2-15; Breed 1-19.