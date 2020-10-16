When Bloomsburg and Danville clash tonight for the Judy Price Trophy at Ironmen Stadium, the head coaches of each team might know each other better than they know their current teams.
Both Mike Kogut of Bloomsburg and Mike Brennan of Danville are in their first year as head coach of their respective programs, but have spent many years coaching together. Kogut was an assistant to Brennan at Mount Carmel before leaving to be head coach at Tri-Valley and his first stint at Bloomsburg, before rejoining Brennan at Hazleton until both left to take over their respective programs this winter.
“Mike and I go way back,” Brennan said. “I not only know what kind of person he is, but also what kind of football coach he is. You give him the ingredients, he knows how to put them together.”
Kogut has the Panthers at 3-2 after a loss last week to Loyalsock. Bloomsburg is locked in a tight race for a District 4 Class 2A playoff berth, which opened up a bit with the cancellation of Mount Carmel’s season.
It’s pretty remarkable considering some of the adversity that Bloomsburg has faced over the past 12 months. From the controversies in the program last season to the coronavirus shutdown in the spring and the death of last year’s interim coach Stacy Frye this past summer, it’s been a tough time for the Bloomsburg football program.
“I think all of that adversity really changed these kids. They fight hard and they never give up,” Kogut said. “I’m really impressed with how the culture has changed around here so quickly. It’s easy to lose perspective, and the adversity that these kids faced has allowed them to appreciate every day.
“They relish the chance to be with each other, and appreciate that they get that time.”
The Ironmen (4-1) got a confidence boost in last week’s win 16-10 over Central Columbia. After scoring at least 28 points in every game this season, the Blue Jays limited Danville to 16 points, but the Ironmen’s defense played well.
“They run that 3-5 defense very aggressively; they are extremely quick,” Kogut said. “They read the run very well, and then they have that secondary (the Ironmen had 10 interceptions in four games) behind that front eight.”
The defense was Brennan’s biggest concern entering the season. He wasn’t sure how the Ironmen would adjust. Turns out it was just fine. Danville has given up just 21 points so far in the first half of games this season.
“They’ve played well all year, and I’m really excited to see (the defense) put it all together,” Brennan said. “They’ve pulled together mentally and physically, and I think it will pay off for us down the road.”
That defense will be forced to stop a balanced Bloomsburg offense. Quarterback Jack Howell has thrown for 824 yards and seven touchdowns with eight interceptions. His top target has been Brody Hock, who leads with 28 catches for 480 yards and two scores.
Bloomsburg’s brings a two-headed running attack as senior Luke Potora leads the team with 271 yards and four touchdowns, while sophomore Nasir Head has 165 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 10.3 yards per carry.
Danville’s counters with quarterback K.J. Riley, who leads the area with 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Three different Danville receivers — Carson Persing, Jagger Dressler and Ian Persing — have at least 14 catches this season.
However, the running game has improved each game this season, and even without Ty Stauffer – out with an injury. The Ironmen might have found a new weapon in the running game in freshman Aaron Johnson. In his first action of the season, the freshman had five carries for 29 yards, and a big 15-yard catch in the second half against the Blue Jays.
“(Johnson) was a real hard worker in the weight room and we thought he had chance this summer to contribute in some capacity,” Brennan said. “He had three quality carries, and a real good catch in a key situation in the second half.”