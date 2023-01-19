Walking off the field at Ironmen Stadium, Mike Brennan didn't know it was going to be his final game as a football coach.
However, when Danville's season ended in a heart-breaking 21-19 loss to Wyomissing on the day after Thanksgiving, turns out it was the final game of Brennan's 25-year coaching career.
Brennan turned his letter of resignation into the Danville School District on Thursday morning after being approved on Tuesday night by the Pottsville School Board. Brennan will be the graduation coach for the Pottsville School District.
"It's a good thing for me and my family, and I can't say enough positive things about my experience at Danville," Brennan said. "This season was one of the best experiences in my coaching career since I started in 1998, and at no point in this season, did I feel like this would be my last year as a football coach."
Brennan spent three seasons at Danville, leading the Ironmen to three straight District 4 Class 3A championships. Danville went to two quarterfinals, and a berth in the 2020 state semifinals. Brennan went 28-9 in three seasons, including a 12-1 season in 2022 where the Ironmen were undefeated until the loss to the Rams.
Brennan has always lived in Pottsville throughout his 25-year career, and once the job in his local school district came up, he felt he needed to consider it in fairness to his family.
"It was an unexpected opportunity, but it made me think. It's a lot of wear-and-tear on your body making an hour commute each way," Brennan said. "I have two daughters, who both will be in high school next year, and I missed very little this season, but it was a lot."
Brennan also said his wife has to shoulder a lot of the load at home, and that started to weigh on his mind a bit while pondering his decision.
"Our weekly calendar at home looks like a calculus equation, and I don't how she pulls it off sometimes. One girl has to be at practice, and another at physical therapy, or there are games in two different spots," Brennan said. "And I'm 38 miles away in Danville, not being a lot of help at home."
Life events that happened in the last three years also played a factor.
"I found out my mom was sick scouting Southern Columbia. My own health has to factor into it," Brennan said. "I'm getting older, and there is a lot of simplicity in just going over the hill to work, than driving 38 miles."
Brennan began his career in 1998 at his alma mater, before taking the Mount Carmel job at 31. He replaced Dave "Whitey" Williams who had won three state championship in nine years.
Brennan won two state titles in his first three seasons at Mount Carmel, and was named the Associated Press Small School Coach of the Year in 2000. He also coached at Blue Mountain and Hazleton before coming to Danville.
"It's been a wonderful experience. All you hear about now is how tough it is to coach, but I've had very little problems like that over my 25-year career," Brennan said. "I keep in contact with a lot of my players and coaches that were on my staff. I've met a lot of great people, and made great relationships throughout my career.
"I still have the energy to coach, but this was an opportunity that probably wouldn't have presented itself, ever again."
Brennan finished his career with six district titles as a coach, two state championships, and a 162-115 record at five stops.