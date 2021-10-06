It may seem like a lifetime ago for Danville coach Mike Brennan, but he knows it still will feel strange to be standing at the Silver Bowl on the opponent’s sideline.
“I have a lot of respect and love for the people and the players I had at Mount Carmel,” Brennan said. “I have a lot of respect for (former Athletic Director) John McKay, Cheryl Latorre (former prinicipal and superintendent) and Richard Beierschmitt (former principal and superintendent) for taking a chance on a 30-year old kid.
“They really changed the trajectory of my life.”
Brennan coached at Mount Carmel from 2000 to 2008, winning state titles in 2000 and 2002. His final team in 2008 finished 12-1, and lost to Lancaster Catholic in the state quarterfinals.
“I have so many great memories of Mount Carmel and people that support the program, I really do,” Brennan said. “It does seem like a lifetime ago, though.”
That also means that Brennan will have plenty of friends on the other sideline as well. Bob Veach and Rob Varano still are on the staff at Mount Carmel, and Red Tornadoes head coach John Darrah played three seasons under Brennan.
“All those guys are still good friends, but I know it’s not going to easy to back in there,” Brennan said. “They want to make it difficult for me to have success (Friday night), and I understand that.”
“Coach Brennan is a great coach, and we had a lot of success together in high school. We’ve stayed in touch. He’s been very helpful throughout my career,” Darrah said. “We talk about common opponents. But other than people asking about it, I really haven’t thought about it.
“I’m more focused on Danville, and what we need to do be successful in that game.”
And that’s what makes Friday night’s game at the Silver Bowl so interesting: it’s Brennan’s return, and it’s a matchup two of the top teams in the area.
Mount Carmel (4-2) has only dropped games to North Schuylkill and Southern Columbia — teams that have combined for an 11-1 record so far.
The Red Tornadoes aren’t bashful about what their game plan is either, control the clock, play strong defense and shorten the football game.
“It’s not a secret what we want to do,” Darrah said. “I feel that gives us the best chance to win. It fits our mentality.”
The Red Tornadoes have run the ball on 85 percent (288 of 338) of their offensive plays this season, and seven running backs have carried the ball at least 10 times for Mount Carmel.
“I think you can defend their offense really well, and still give up 4 yards; that’s the hardest part about it,” Brennan said. “They really want to take the air out of the game, and take away snaps from your offense.”
That also puts some pressure on the Danville offense. The Ironmen can’t get impatient if the Red Tornadoes play keepaway.
“We just have to stay smart, and not get frustrated. The key is not getting behind the sticks, and having a lot of three-and-outs, but we still have to play our game,” Brennan said.
Quarterback Pedro Feliciano (70 carries, 477 yards, 2 TDs) and Julien Stellar (72-385, 8 TDs) have been the top ball carriers this season for Mount Carmel.
The issues for the Red Tornadoes have come in the passing game, but Darrah said that’s been improving all season.
“It hasn’t been a straight line (our improvement); it’s been up-and-down,” Darrah said. “We’ve been much better at it; and we had a big play in last week’s win. I think that’s the next thing to come in our passing game, the explosive plays.”
Danville (5-1) is making an adjustment to life without junior quarterback Zach Gordon. Freshman Madden Patrick threw three touchdown passes in his first start against Central Columbia, and played well in a victory over Montoursville.
However, this trip to the Silver Bowl will be his first road start this season.
“He’s a young kid, but he’s been on a lot different stages (in his life). He’s done a good job,” Brennan said. “We’re just treating it like a normal game. He’s young enough he probably doesn’t know what kind of environment he’s going into, and that’s a good thing. He’s got one job, and that’s take care of the football.
“He has got to play his best, but the other guys have to play their best around him to help him out.”
Mount Carmel’s defense has allowed 25 points in its last three wins, but Southern Columbia did score 40 in a win over the Red Tornadoes two weeks ago. Stellar leads the team in tackles with 44, but the Ironmen will have to keep an eye on the two Mount Carmel defensive ends.
Senior Michael Keer, a Lourdes Regional student, has 29 tackles, including eight for a loss, while Matt Scicchitano leads the team with five sacks.