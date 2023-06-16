The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE — Joey Wiemer homered, and Blake Perkins drove in two runs as the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night to stop a six-game losing streak, and take over first place in the NL Central.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell tried to have the game end on a pitch clock violation with the bases loaded in the ninth when Jason Delay stepped out with an 0-2 count, and about 5 seconds left on the timer.
Counsell came onto the field, arms raised wide, and plate umpire Ramon DeJesus told the manager that he had ordered the clock reset before Delay left the batter’s box.
“There’s nothing wrong,” DeJesus said to him.
Delay then swung past an inside changeup, giving Devin Williams his 11th save in 12 chances.
Pittsburgh had loaded the bases on Josh Palacios’ double between a pair of walks.
Milwaukee (35-34) moved a half-game ahead of the Reds (35-35) and Pirates (34-34). Pittsburgh has lost four straight as is 14-26 following a 20-8 start.
Mets 6, Cardinals 1
NEW YORK — Tylor Megill won for the first time in almost a month, slumping Daniel Vogelbach homered in his return to the lineup, and New York beat skidding St. Louis in a series opener between two of baseball’s most disappointing teams.
Brett Baty hit a two-run double off Miles Mikolas in a three-run first inning, and Tommy Pham added a pair of two-out RBI singles against his former team as the fourth-place Mets (33-36) won their second straight after losing nine of 10.
Willson Contreras homered for the Cardinals (27-43), who have dropped six in a row and 13 of 16. After winning the NL Central last season, St. Louis has the worst record in the National League and is off to its worst start in 45 years.
Braves 8, Rockies 1
ATLANTA — Travis d’Arnaud hit two massive homers, and Atlanta won for the 11th time in 13 games, beating Colorado.
D’Arnaud hit a 474-foot, two-run shot in the first inning for the 100th homer of his career to stake Jared Shuster to a 3-0 lead. He added another two-run homer in the third off Dinelson Lamet, this one a 433-foot drive that put the Braves up 5-0.
Eddie Rosario also hit a two-run homer for the Braves to make it 7-0 in the fourth.
Shuster (4-2) went 5 2/3 innings for the win, giving up five hits with three walks while surrendering the only Rockies run.
Limet (1-4) went four innings for Colorado, allowing all eight Atlanta runs on five hits and five walks.
Marlins 6, Nationals 5
WASHINGTON — Luis Arraez broke out of an 0-for-15 slide with a 5-for-5 night that included three RBIs, raising his major league-leading batting average from .378 to .390, and helping Miami beat Washington.
Arraez singled in the first off Trevor Williams and hit a two-run homer in the second for a 4-2 lead, ending a 52-game homerless streak dating to April 11. He had an RBI single in the fourth, then singled in the seventh against Mason Thompson and singled in the ninth against Chad Kuhl to match his career high with five hits, set June 3 against Oakland.
Garrett Cooper hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning off Carl Edwards Jr. (1-3), and the Marlins won for the 10th time in 13 games. Miami improved to 18-5 in one-run games, including 3-0 against the Nats, the most one-run wins in the major leagues.
Miami (39-31) is off to its second-best 70-game behind 42-28 in 1997, when it won the World Series.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Red Sox 15, Yankees 5
BOSTON — Justin Turner had a grand slam, a two-run home run and a double, Masataka Yoshida drove in three runs, and Boston routed New York.
Turner tied his career high with six RBIs, and scored three runs. Boston earned its third victory in four meetings with its rival after winning two of three during last week’s series in New York. Yoshida had four hits. Boston’s 15 hits and 17 hits marked season highs, and the Yankees tied their season high for runs allowed.
Boston starter Tanner Houck left after being struck in the face by a line drive by Kyle Higashioka in the fifth innings.
Houck immediately went to the ground and stayed down for a few minutes while he was attended to by athletic trainers. His right cheek was bleeding, but he was able to get to his feet and walk off the field on his own power. The team announced his injury as a facial contusion. He was replaced by Joe Jacques (1-0), who gave up three runs over two innings.
Blue Jays 2, Rangers 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Danny Jansen homered for the third time in two games, Kevin Gausman worked six innings to win his fourth consecutive decision, and Toronto beat slumping AL West-leading Texas.
Jansen hit a two-run homer in the fifth off Martín Pérez (6-3). A day earlier, Jansen had two solo homers for the Blue Jays’ only runs in a 4-2 loss at Baltimore.
Gausman (6-3) struck out four to increase his AL-high total to 121 while allowing one run and four hits over six innings. The right-hander is 4-0 in his last eight starts. Jordan Romano, the third Blue Jays reliever, got four outs for his 20th save in 23 chances.
Leody Taveras homered leading off the third for the Rangers (42-27), who lost for the seventh time in nine games. It was the No. 9 hitter’s seventh homer this season, all in 39 games since the start of May.
Tigers 7, Twins 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Matt Vierling hit two solo homers, Javier Báez had a three-run shot to cap a five-run third inning, and Detroit cruised to a victory over Minnesota.
Detroit, which hasn’t won a season series against the Twins since 2016, entered the four-game series at AL Central-leading Minnesota having lost 13 of 15. The Tigers have won the first two games by a combined 15-5 score.
Detroit’s Jonathan Schoop added an RBI single against his former team.
Tyler Holton (1-0) was the winner with 22/3 innings of scoreless relief. He was third of six pitchers for the Tigers, who had Will Vest start the game.
Twins right-hander Joe Ryan (7-4) allowed a season-high six runs in seven innings. Ryan had a 2.21 ERA through his first 10 starts this season, but has allowed 16 runs in 232/3 innings over his last four — with his ERA rising to 3.30.
Angels 3, Royals 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brandon Drury drove in two runs, Patrick Sandoval threw seven innings, and Los Angeles handed Kansas City its 10th straight loss.
Sandoval (4-6) battled, and didn’t retire the Royals in order until he struck out the side in the seventh. He gave up four hits, four walks and hit a batter, and had six strikeouts. Sam Bachman pitched the final two innings his first save.
Royals starter Brady Singer (4-6) allowed two runs on eight hits in 51/3 innings, walking two and striking out five. Kansas City was shut out for the ninth time this season.
INTERLEAGUE
Cubs 10, Orioles 3
CHICAGO — Dansby Swanson sees a lineup doing all the right things — and the numbers back him up.
“We’ve taken a really good approach and mentality into the batter’s box,” Swanson said, “and we’ve been rewarded for that.”
Big time.
Christopher Morel homered and drove in three runs, and Chicago beat Baltimore for its fourth straight win.
Swanson and Miguel Amaya also connected for Chicago, which broke open a close game with six runs in the sixth inning. Nico Hoerner had two hits and two RBIs, and Kyle Hendricks (2-2) pitched five effective innings for his second straight victory.
Chicago (32-37) has won six of seven, and the four-game win streak matches its season high.
Baltimore (43-26) had won six of seven. But Cole Irvin (1-3) was pulled in the fifth, and the bullpen faltered in the opener of a five-game trip.
Reds 2, Astros 1
HOUSTON — Rookie Andrew Abbott had another scoreless outing, and Tyler Stephenson homered among his two hits to help Cincinnati beat Houston.
Abbott (3-0) allowed four hits in six innings to become the first MLB pitcher since 1893 when the mound was moved to its current distance to open his career with three consecutive scoreless starts of at least five innings.
There was one out in the seventh when Stephenson connected on his fifth homer of the season off J.P. France (2-2) to put the Reds up 1-0.