PITTSBURGH — Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff allowed one hit and struck out 10 while working into the seventh inning as the Brewers beat the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Wednesday night.
Woodruff (1-1) retired 19 of 21 batters, allowing a swinging bunt single to Phil Evans in the first. Pittsburgh didn’t manage another baserunner until Evans walked leading off the seventh. Woodruff’s stuff was so overpowering the Pirates only hit one ball to the outfield during his 61/3 innings, a lazy flyball to left by Gregory Polanco in the fifth.
n Reds 12, Cubs 7
CINCINNATI — Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel homered in their returns from a COVID-19 scare, Nick Castellanos added a grand slam, and Cincinnati ended a four-game losing streak.
Sonny Gray (2-0) extended his major league record to 35 consecutive starts allowing six hits or less. He gave up only Ian Happ’s double and fanned 11 as he pitched into the seventh inning.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Yankees 9, Orioles 3
BALTIMORE — Baseball’s weird season reached another level of strange when New York stepped in for the Miami Marlins, and ruined Baltimore’s home opener, hitting three home runs to back right-hander Gerrit Cole.
The Orioles were originally slated to launch the home portion of the abbreviated 60-game schedule against Miami, but the Marlins were ordered to take a hiatus after several players and coaches contracted COVID-19 over the weekend.
Cole (2-0) gave up three runs and four hits in 62/3 innings to win his 18th straight decision, six short of Carl Hubbell’s record streak in the 1930s.
n Tigers 5, Royals 4
DETROIT — JaCoby Jones hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and Detroit’s bullpen came through again to beat Kansas City.
A night after pitching six scoreless innings in a win over the Royals, the Tigers’ relievers held Kansas City without a baserunner for four.
n White Sox 4, Indians 0
CLEVELAND — Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jiménez hit sacrifice flies, and Chicago scored four runs in the ninth inning — three charged to ineffective Cleveland closer Brad Hand.
The Indians got eight terrific innings from No. 5 starter Zach Plesac. He struck out a career-high 11, shut out the White Sox on three hits and continued a strong run of Cleveland pitching to start the season.
Rookie Luis Robert hit a two-run single in the ninth as Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak.
INTERLEAGUE
n Nationals 4, Blue Jays 0, 10 innings
WASHINGTON — Adam Eaton’s bases-loaded chopper broke a scoreless tie in the 10th inning on a close play, and Asdrúbal Cabrera followed with a three-run triple, helping Washington snap a three-game losing streak by beating Toronto in a road game played in Washington D.C.
Toronto’s temporary home field in Buffalo isn’t ready.
n Red Sox 6, Mets 5
NEW YORK — Christian Vázquez hit a tying home run off Seth Lugo in the seventh inning and a two-run single against Justin Wilson in a three-run eighth, rallying Boston over New York when the Mets’ bullpen could not hold a lead for two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom.
Boston had lost four in a row following its opening day win over Baltimore.
n Braves 7, Rays 4
ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs on a four-hit night, leading Atlanta in its home opener.
The Braves snapped Tampa Bay’s four-game winning streak.
n Rangers 7, Diamondbacks 4
ARLINGTON, Texas — Joey Gallo hit a tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Texas scored three more runs after that to snap a three-game losing streak.
n Rockies 5, A’s 1
OAKLAND, Calif. — German Márquez struck out eight over six impressive innings to bounce back after losing on opening day, and Colorado wrapped up a successful season-opening road trip.
n Twins 3, Cardinals 0
MINNEAPOLIS — Rich Hill pitched five scoreless innings in a smooth Minnesota debut, backed by Eddie Rosario’s homer and Nelson Cruz’s RBI double, and the Twins beat St. Louis.