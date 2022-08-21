Among the many goals of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, such as enforcing game laws, protecting existing species and keeping a watchful eye on environmental concerns, is the goal of, when reasonably possible, restoring lost or dwindling native species.
Over the years the commission has had a great number of successes, some due to the commission’s efforts and others due to changes in our environment or social attitudes. Species that were once in peril, but thanks to good management are now secure, including whitetail deer, wild turkeys and elk. More recent success stories would be those of the fisher, the otter and the bald eagle. Thanks to the commission’s concern and the funding provided by hunters and trappers, many species, both game and non-game creatures, have benefitted.
Two species being considered for future re-establishment are the bobwhite quail and the American marten.
The bobwhite quail, once reasonably common throughout our more southern counties, was lost due to a number of factors including harsh winter weather and a loss of habitat. A grasslands bird, as agricultural areas became developed, the lack of suitable habitat soon caught up with the quail, bringing wild bird numbers to near zero.
In an effort to bring back the quail, at least in limited numbers, the commission will be concentrating its efforts in a 177-square-mile area in and around the Letterkenny Army Depot in Greene Township, Franklin County.
The re-introduction of wild birds brought in from outside of Pennsylvania is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2024. Birds will be released for three to four years with the hope that they will re-establish a breeding population. While the future of wild birds across the state taking place is almost non-existent, even a small limited population would be considered well worth the effort by many wildlife enthusiasts.
In the case of the American marten, should the commission decide to go ahead with plans to re-establish this furbearer, efforts would be directed at releasing captured animals into the state’s big woods region. An animal of the forest, the marten is closely related to species such as the mink and fisher. With its diverse diet, plus its favoring of small mammals and birds as food, the odds of re-establishing this predator would be considered high.
While the occasional marten does show up in Pennsylvania, these creatures are considered transient, coming in from neighboring states. Combining released animals with these naturally occurring visitors could very likely prove to be a first step into developing a marten population across much of the state, expanding as the fisher did into areas never thought possible.
Will residents of Pennsylvania someday have the chance to watch an American marten slipping quietly through a Keystone state forest? Will we once again be treated to the comforting sound of the bobwhite quail? We can only hope. Though thanks to the concerns of the PA Game Commission and our state’s any wildlife enthusiasts, both could be possible.
Currently, the interest in re-establishing once-native species is high. With more and more success stories taking place, hopefully, interest and financial support will continue to grow.
If you are in favor of such projects contact the PA Game Commission and let them know these efforts are supported. The future of Pennsylvaniaís wildlife species in in our hands. Let’s all be the best stewards of the land that we can be.