SELINSGROVE — Joe Britto, who has spent the last six seasons as an assistant men's basketball coach at Lycoming College and previously was the head at Southern Columbia, is joining coach Frank Marcinek's staff at Susquehanna University.
Marcinek announced the hiring of Britto, a former professional basketball player and standout at UMass Dartmouth, on Tuesday.
"I am excited to welcome Joe to our program," said Marcinek. "He brings a great deal of experience with him; he has coached at the collegiate level, as well as being a head high school coach. From his time at Lycoming, he knows what it takes to win at a high level and is familiar with many schools on our schedule."
Britto played two seasons at UMass Dartmouth where he averaged 15.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, earning Little East Conference Player of the Week three times. He spent the first two collegiate basketball seasons with Dean College averaging 14 points and seven rebounds and was a second-team All-American.
"Excited to start the next chapter of my coaching career at a great program like Susquehanna," Britto said. "Looking forward to both working with and learning from a great staff. Excited to begin working with the players and sharing my knowledge and experiences with them."
Following his collegiate career, Britto traveled the world playing professional basketball. He started his professional career in 2005 when he played in France, Portugal, and Africa for the Cape Verdean National team. He has also played in China (CBA), Mexico (LNBP), and America (WBA, ABA, USBL, Pro-Am). He reached the NBA Developmental League in 2009.
Britto also completed an internship at Bucknell University with the strength and conditioning program, working with all of the men's and women's sports teams. Britto earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice in 2012 and a Master of Science in Exercise Science in 2017 from Bloomsburg University.
Britto entered coaching in 2012 when he assisted Bloomsburg for a season before taking over the head coaching position at Southern Columbia. He helped lead the Tigers to a 74-48 record with four playoff appearances including two of those runs going into the state tournament in five years at the helm.
"He will be involved in all aspects of our program from scouting, recruiting and player development," Marcinek said. "I believe Joe is the perfect fit for what we were looking for in a member of our staff."