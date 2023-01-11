BLOOMSBURG — It was all about the start and finish Wednesday night. Southern Columbia opened strong and finished with clutch shooting from the field and line.
Brian Britton’s game-high 26 points and Isaac Carter’s 12 led the Tigers past rival Bloomsburg, 64-50. Britton had a hand in both key moments as he opened with 12 and made all six of his attempts in the fourth quarter.
“Earlier in the season we had a couple of slow starts and it was hard to come back from,” Britton said. “We’ve been getting early leads and coming out strong. We’ve been working hard to keep them and that’s been working for us.”
It certainly worked Wednesday as the Tigers outscored Bloomsburg 19-10 in the quarter. That included a buzzer-beating three by Britton to give the Tigers a nine-point advantage.
Britton finished with 12 points and four rebounds in the opening quarter.
“Brian’s been big for us all year,” Southern Columbia coach Mike Woytowich said. “He’s dedicated his life to basketball and is starting to show. In tough games like this, he’s confident in his abilities.”
Britton scored two in the second quarter to go with two rebounds. In the third, he made two of his three attempts from the floor and added two more rebounds to his totals.
“My guys were getting me the ball and I was taking shots we practice all the time,” Britton said. “I was just shooting with confidence and they were just falling tonight.”
Britton’s encore to the opening flurry was a stellar 6-of-6 from the line to help ice the game in the final quarter. He also made his only attempt from the floor.
“Our whole team has just really been working hard at free throws,” Britton said. “I haven’t had a game where I’ve been perfect from the line. It got to my head.”
No problems Wednesday as Britton finished making all six of his attempts from the line. Southern Columbia overall converted 13 of 19 attempts from the line. That included nine of the final 11 attempts.
“We work on free throws every day,” Woytowich said. “The kids probably think I’m nuts. It’s good to see it paying off. I’m proud of my guys and I’m happy about the momentum we have right now.”
Bloomsburg didn’t go down without swinging a bunch in return.
The Panthers struggled from the floor throughout the opening half, making just seven of their 29 attempts from the floor.
The shooting struggles seemed like a distant memory in the third quarter when Bloomsburg opened on a 10-2 run. Jake Evans stole an inbound pass and converted a layup to cut Southern Columbia’s lead down to 35-32.
Madden Locke scored nine of his 15 points in the quarter. Rae Grant, who matched Locke’s team-high total of 15, added a basket to help Bloomsburg keep pace.
Grant was especially good in the fourth quarter when he hit a three and made two free throws. Overall, he finished with nine in the fourth as the rally would fall short.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 64, BLOOMSBURG 50
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (5-2) 64
Nate Gallagher 0 1-4 1; Jacob Hoy 3 2-4 8; William Swank 0 0-0 0; Brian Britton 9 6-6 26; Dom Fetteroff 3 0-0 6; Braydon Griscavage 1 2-2 5; Tyler Arnold 2 0-0 4; Isaac Carter 5 2-3 12; Travis Wegrzhowicz 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 13-19 64.
3-point goals: Britton 2, Griscavage.
Did not score: Jake Toczylousky, William Swank, Ben Gehret.
BLOOMSBURG (3-8) 50
Andru Williams 1 0-0 2; Katrell Butler 0 0-0 0; Madden Locke 4 6-8 15; Rae Grant 6 2-2 15; Jake Evans 2 2-2 6; Nasir Heard 4 1-2 10; Isaiah Harriot 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 13-16 50.
3-Point Goals: Locke, Grant.
Did not score: none
Score by quarters
SCA;19;14;10;21 — 64
BLOOM-10;12;17;11 — 50
