MILTON — Freshman Brian Britton scored 19 of his game-high 26 points in the second half, including 11 points in Southern Columbia’s decisive third quarter as the Tigers held off Milton, 70-63, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action on Saturday.
The Black Panthers (4-11 overall, 3-6 HAC-II) led 31-30 at halftime, but Southern Columbia outscored Milton, 20-13, in the third quarter.
The Tigers (6-5, 5-4) then made just enough foul shots (10-of-16) to hold off the Black Panthers in the fourth quarter.
Braedon Wisloski chipped in 15 points, while Liam Klebon added 12 points for Southern Columbia.
Xzavier Minium and Jace Brandt each scored 16 points to lead Milton.
Southern Columbia 70, Milton 63
Southern Columbia (6-5) 70
Kaiden Carl 2 3-6 7; Liam Klebon 4 4-4 12; Connor Gallagher 1 1-2 3; Michael Zsido 2 1-2 5; Brian Britton 10 4-5 26; Braedon Wisloski 6 1-3 15; Isaac Carter 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 14-22 70.
3-point goals: Britton 2, Wisloski 2.
Did not score: Thomas Ziemba, Jake Toczylousky.
Milton (4-11) 63
Austin Gainer 5 0-0 13; Xzavier Minium 6 1-1 16; Carter Lilley 5 4-5 14; Jose Oyoly 0 0-1 0; Jace Brandt 5 4-7 16; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 9-14 63.
3-point goals: Gainer 3, Minium 3, Brandt 2.
Did not score: Ethan Rowe.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 18 12 20 20 — 70
Milton 12 19 13 19 — 63
n Mifflinburg 59,
Shikellamy 44
SUNBURY — The Wildcats used a big second half to pick up the HAC-I victory.
The two teams were tied 30-30 at the half, but Mifflinburg outscored the Braves 29-14 in the second half.
Isaiah Valentine had 25 points, including going 14-of-14 from the free-throw line. Jake Young chipped in 15 points, and Zack Wertman finished with 10 points for Mifflinburg (11-2 overall, 10-2 HAC-I).
Nate Luciano had 16 points, and Davis Marshall added 15 points to lead the Braves (2-9, 1-9).
Mifflinburg 59, Shikellamy 44
Mifflinburg (11-2) 59
Cannon Griffith 2 0-0 5; Eli Troutman 1 0-0 2; Isaiah Valentine 5 14-14 25; Zack Wertman 5 0-0 10; Gabe Yoder 0 2-2 2; Jake Young 6 1-2 15. Totals 19 17-18 59.
3-point goals: Young 2, Griffith, Valentine.
Did not score: Tyler Reigle, Lane Yoder.
Shikellamy (2-9) 44
Cameron Lenner 0 2-4 2; Brayden Long 2 0-0 4; Nate Luciano 4 4-8 16; Davis Marshall 5 4-8 15; John Peifer 3 0-0 7. Totals 14 10-20 44.
3-point goals: Luciano 4, Marshall, Piefer.
Did not score: Cael Amerman, Jacaree James, Trey Wallace.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 9 21 14 15 — 59
Shikellamy 15 15 6 8 — 44
n Danville 60,
Central Mountain 23
MILL HALL — Dante Harward scored 13 points, while K.J. Riley and Jagger Dressler each added 12 points in the Ironmen romp.
Danville (11-1 overall, 10-0 HAC-I) held Central Mountain (4-8, 3-6) to just eight field goals in the victory.
Danville 60, Central Mountain 23
Danville (11-1) 60
K.J. Riley 4 3-4 12; Jagger Dressler 5 1-3 12; Zach Gordon 2 1-1 5; Hayden Winn 1 0-0 2; Mason Raup 1 0-0 2; Dante Harward 5 2-2 13; Aiden Witkor 1 1-2 4; Charlie Betz 1 1-2 3; Brady Hill 3 1-2 7. Totals 23 10-16 60.
3-point goals: Riley, Dressler, Harward, Witkor.
Did not score: Connor Kozick, Damien White, Cade Cush, Lane Berkey
Central Mountain (4-8) 23
Jack Hanna 2 0-0 4; Hayden Pardoe 0 2-2 2; Brett Gerlach 1 1-2 3; Nick Long 2 0-1 4; Cayde McCloskey 2 0-0 6; Aiden Major 1 1-2 3; Trevor Adair 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 5-9 23.
3-point goals: McCloskey 2.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Danville 16 17 18 9 — 60
Central Mountain 8 6 2 7 — 23
n Greenwood 48, Newport 28
COVE — Tyler Sherman scored 19 points to lead the Wildcats to the victory in the semifinals of the Perry County Tournament.
The Wildcats (10-0) will face Susquenita in the final.
Greenwood and Newport played for the second time in three days. On Thursday, the Buffaloes (3-8) took an early 10-point lead before losing by 20. On Saturday, the two teams were tied at 8, before Greenwood took control with a 21-7 second quarter.
Greenwood 48, Newport 28
Greenwood (10-0) 48
Avery Morder 5 4-6 16; Sam Myers 0 1-2 1; Gage Wirth 0 0-2 0; Thomas Pyle 3 1-2 7; Tyler Sherman 5 9-14 19; Brennan Miller 1 0-0 2; Mike Strohm 1 0-0 3; Totals 15 15-26 48.
3-point goals: Morder 2, Strohm.
Did not score: Bryce Wagner, Kyle Corkle, Lincoln Bunker.
Newport (3-8) 28
Daniel Bellis 6 0-0 13; Nicholas Coletta 1 0-0 3; Ethan Stutts 2 0-1 4; Tyler Sanders 1 0-1 3; Matthew Bates 1 0-0 2; Evan Still 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 0-2 28.
3-point goals: Bellis, Coletta, Sanders, Still.
Did not score: Adam Reich, Eric Lawler, Joshua Bellis, Cesar Rangel, Hunter Goerman, Zachary Bellis.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 8 21 11 8 — 48
Newport 8 7 6 7 — 28
n Montoursville 71,
Shamokin 38
MONTOURSVILLE — The Warriors avenged an early-season loss to the Indians by limiting Shamokin to just 14 second-half points.
Dillon Young scored 18 points, and Landon Reeder added 17 points for Montoursville (11-4, 7-3).
Joey Tarr and Colin Seedor each scored 11 points to lead Shamokin (4-8, 4-6).
Montoursville 71, Shamokin 38
Shamokin (4-8) 38
Canyan Lee 2 0-0 4; Aaron Frasch 1 0-0 3; Joey Tarr 4 0-0 11; Colin Seedor 4 0-0 11; Brett Reed 1 0-0 2; Dom Michaels 2 0-0 6; Tim Alderson 0 1-2 1; Artist 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 1-4 38.
3-point goals: Tarr 3, Seedor 3, Michaels 2, Frasch.
Did not score: Caydin Bowers, Cam Annis, Jason Leiby.
Montoursville (11-4) 71
Dillon Young 8 2-3 18; Josh Burger 3 3-4 10; Peyton Mussina 5 0-0 12; Nolan Kutney 3 1-2 7; Kayden Cline 1 1-3 3; Landon Reeder 5 6-6 17; Luke Ebbert 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 13-18 71.
3-point goals: Mussina 2, Burger, Reeder.
Did not score: Isaiah Fenner, Heath Jones, Noah Shaffer.
Score by quarters
Shamokin 10 12 15 1 — 38
Montoursville 18 21 13 19 — 71
n South Williamsport 53,
Line Mountain 32
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Ben Manning scored nine of his 11 points in the decisive second quarter for the Mounties.
Line Mountain led 7-5 after one, but the Mounties never looked back after outscoring the Eagles, 18-10, in the second quarter.
Secoy Roberts led South Williamsport (9-2) with 14 points.
Riley Young scored 22 points to lead the Eagles (2-9).
South Williamsport 53,
Line Mountain 32
Line Mountain (2-9) 32
Nick Snyder 1 0-2 3; Riley Young 9 4-5 22; Brady Bingaman 1 0-0 2; Caden Lahr 2 0-0 5. Totals 13 4-7 32.
3-point goals: Snyder, Lahr.
Did not score: Aiden Tressler, Damien Fritchey, Rhett Klinger, Theron Wagner, Maverick Bradigan, Nathan Tice, Mack Keim.
South Williamsport (9-2) 53
Caden Harris 1 0-0 2; Grant Bachman 1 0-0 2; Secoy Robert 5 2-4 14; Ben Manning 5 0-0 11; Alex Neidig 1 0-0 3; Evan Laudenslager 4 2-7 10; Lee Halabar 1 0-0 3; Trent Hampton 3 2-4 8. Totals 21 6-15 53.
3-point goals: Robert 2, Manning, Neidig, Halabar.
Did not score: DJ Gantz, Conner Apker, Aaron Akers, Landon Sanford, Maki Day.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 7 10 9 6 — 32
South Williamsport 5 18 13 17 — 53
n Mount Calvary 73,
Millersburg 57
MILLERSBURG – Freshman Avery Kopcha and sophomore Brett Taylor each scored 22 points — combining for 10 3-pointers — as the Chargers rolled to the nonleague win.
Mount Calvary (15-0) raced out to an early 19-5 lead after one quarter.
Christian Bingaman scored 25 points, and Devyn Kintzer chipped in 15 points for the Indians (10-3).
Mount Calvary 73,
Millersburg 57
Mount Calvary (15-0) 73
Aidan Masters 5 0-1 11; Avery Kopcha 6 6-6 22; Brett Taylor 7 2-2 22; Wyatt Land 3 0-0 7; Hunter Stewart 4 1-2 9; Evan Dumaine 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 9-11 73.
3-point goals: Taylor 6, Kopcha 4, Masters, Land.
Did not score: Regan Mummua.
Millersburg (10-3) 57
Christian Bingaman 10 3-5 25; Devyn Kintzer 5 5-7 15; Kyle Casner 1 0-0 3; Tate Etzweiler 5 4-5 14. Totals 21 12-17 57.
3-point goals: Bingaman 2, Casner.
Did not score: Dylan Gray, Nate Dohrman, Isaiah Dyer.
Score by quarters
Mount Calvary 19 24 12 18 — 73
Millersburg 5 18 21 13 — 57
FRIDAY
n Southern Columbia 63,
Berwick 42
CATAWISSA — Liam Klebon scored 18 points to lead the Tigers to the nonleague win.
Bradedon Wisloski added 10 points for Southern Columbia (5-5).
Tahsiee Taylor scored 14 points to lead Berwick.
Southern Columbia 63,
Berwick 42
Berwick 42
Sean Murphy 1 0-0 2; Isaac Tripp 2 1-1 5; Matt Lancyzski 5 2-2 13; Miles Doll 3 2-4 8; Tahsiee Taylor 6 2-4 14. Totals 17 7-11 42.
3-point goals: Lancyzski.
Did not score: Brayden Boone, Alex Peters, Ryen Streeter, Jordan Montley, Josh Persand.
Southern Columbia (5-5) 63
Liam Klebon 8 0-0 18; Connor Gallagher 3 0-0 6; Michael Zsido 2 0-0 5; Thomas Ziemba 3 0-1 6; Jake Toczylousky 0 1-2 1; Jason Yeick 1 0-0 2; Brian Britton 2 0-0 5; Braedon Wisloski 4 2-3 10; Matt Masala 1 1-2 3; Kaiden Carl 2 2-2 7. Totals 26 6-10 63.
3-point goals: Klebon 2, Zsido, Britton, Carl.
Did not score: Trey Wetzel, Tyler Arnold.
Score by quarters
Berwick 5 7 13 17 — 42
Southern Columbia 8 16 20 19 — 63
n Line Mountain 43,
Susquenita 28
MANDATA — Riley Young scored 16 points, and Nick Snyder added nine points — on three 3-pointers — as the Eagles won their second straight.
The Eagles (2-8) allowed 12 points in the first quarter, then limited the Blackhawks to just 16 points the rest of the way.
Logan Knuth scored 19 of the Blackhawks’ 28 points for Susquenita (2-5).
Line Mountain 43, Susquenita 28
Susquenita (2-5) 28
Adam Carmo 0 1-2 1; Logan Knuth 5 4-4 19; Derek Gibney 1 1-2 3; Noah Chronister 1 0-0 3; Jackson Albright 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 6-8 28.
3-point goals: Knuth 5, Chronister.
Did not score: Tristen Brown, Mike Kurtz, Bryce McKee, Corant McGuire.
Line Mountain (2-8) 43
Nick Snyder 3 0-0 9; Riley Young 7 1-2 16; Damien Fritchey 0 3-6 3; Rhett Klinger 2 0-0 5; Maverick Bradigan 1 0-0 2; Caden Lahr 3 2-5 8. Totals 16 6-13 43.
3-point goals: Snyder 3, Young, Klinger.
Did not score: Brady Buriak, Aiden Tressler, Mack Keim, Chase Shutt.
Score by quarters
Susquenita 12 3 11 2 — 28
Line Mountain 14 9 13 7 — 43
n Lourdes Regional 55,
Minersville 43
MINERSVILLE — Lourdes Regional had four players in double figures, and a fifth player with nine points in the Schuylkill League win.
Maxwell Reprish had 11 points for the Red Raiders (5-7 overall, 3-3 SCL), while Casen Sandri, Hunter Reed and Tyler Novak each had 10 points.
Lourdes Regional 55,
Minersville 43
Lourdes Regional (5-7) 55
Casen Sandri 5 0-0 10; Hunter Reed 4 2-2 10; Tyler Novak 4 0-0 10; Shaun Potter 3 0-1 9; Owen Sandri 1 0-1 2; Maxwell Reprish 4 3-4 11; Chris Fuedale 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 5-8 55.
3-point goals: Potter 3, Novak 2, Fuedale.
Did not score: Joey Nguyen, Michael Keer, Alex Hughes, Liam Bradley.
Minersville 43
Whalen 1 1-2 3; Noble 7 0-0 18; Davis 3 1-2 7; Watson-Henry 4 0-0 8; Urquiza 1 1-2 4; Boyle 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 3-6 43.
3-point goals: Noble 4, Urquiza, Boyle.
Did not score: Dube, Snyder, Piccone, Kalinoch, Rizzardi.
Score by quarters
Lourdes 17 11 11 16 — 55
Minersville 12 9 6 16 — 43