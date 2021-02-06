STATE COLLEGE — Izaiah Brockington scored a team-high 13 points and collected six rebounds on Friday to help lead Penn State past Maryland, 55-50, in the teams’ first meeting of the season.
Maryland’s 50 points were a season-low this year.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said. “I thought they really gutted it out. A really tough win when we weren’t at our best against a really good team. We weren’t making shots, two of our leading scorers just really didn’t have it tonight. You have to give credit to Maryland. They did a really good job of defending us.”
The win is Penn State’s (7-8, 4-7 Big Ten) second consecutive against the Terrapins as the Nittany Lions earned a double-digit win against then-No. 4 Maryland last season.
Brockington was 6-for-11 from the field, and he connected on five of his six free-throw attempts. Friday marked the 12th time this season Brockington recorded a double-digit scoring output.
Jamari Wheeler added 11 points to give the Nittany Lions two players in double-figures. John Harrar ended with nine points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
“We have a bunch of weapons on this team, and any given night it could be someone different,” Wheeler said. “Just staying together. Playing together. ... Everyone stepped up.”
Penn State relied on a tenacious defense after shots failed to register. The Nittany Lions ended the contest on a 4:34 scoring drought, while the Terrapins didn’t connect on a field goal during the last 7:32 of the game.
Penn State shot just 31% (17-of-54) from the field, and committed 13 turnovers. The Nittany Lions were 16-for-18 from the free-throw line.
Penn State scored 12 points off Maryland’s 16 turnovers.
Eric Ayala’s game-high 23 points weren’t enough for a Maryland (10-9, 4-8 Big Ten) offense that didn’t fare much better than Penn State’s. The Terrapins were 17-of-28 (35%) from the field and shot a meager 3-of-17 from beyond the arc.