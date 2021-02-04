Brockington plays bigger role for PSU

Not long after Penn State beat Iowa in a closely contested game at The Palestra last season, then-coach Pat Chambers described Izaiah Brockington as an “X-factor.”
Brockington’s 23-point effort contributed significantly to the win over the Hawkeyes in Philadelphia.
Brockington played in 31 games last season, and averaged 8.1 points in 20.8 minutes per game.
This season, the junior has emerged to play an even bigger role during his third year in State College after transferring from St. Bonaventure in 2018. Brockington sat out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules.
“It’s been going really well,” Brockington said. “I feel like I am more comfortable here playing in the Big Ten, and playing for the team and just playing within our system.”
As Penn State attempts to make a late-season push in the Big Ten, Brockington will play a key role in how successful the Nittany Lions are.
Brockington’s 30 minutes per game are second only behind guard Myreon Jones (30.3 minutes per game) on the team, and his free-throw shooting (78.3%) ranks fifth in the Big Ten.
Brockington scored a season-high 24 points in Penn State’s Dec. 5 win against then-No. 15 Virginia Tech, and he scored 18 points on Saturday as the Nittany Lions earned their second top-15 win of the season with a 10-point against then-No. 14 Wisconsin.
“He’s having a fantastic season,” Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said. “You have to remember, he sat out a year. … And it takes you a little while to get in and get in that groove. So now, you’re seeing the development of him year after year of just working and just improving.”
Brockington committed to the Bonnies out of Archbishop Ryan in Philadelphia, and held offers from Hartford, La Salle and Kennesaw State. He averaged 4.3 points per game in 34 games with one start. St. Bonaventure went 26-8, and lost in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 after winning a First Four game. Brockington scored five points in the Bonnies’ loss to Florida in the NCAA Tournament.
Brockington scored 10 points in his Penn State debut when the Nittany Lions opened the 2019-20 season against Maryland-Eastern Shore.
He has scored in double figures in 11 of Penn State’s 14 games this season.
“I don’t know if there’s many people out there that used this pause during the COVID (pandemic) — I’m talking about the spring and the summer — to really improve his game (as much as Brockington),” Ferry said. “And he carried it over. The guy is still in the gym every single day, so he deserves everything he gets. He’s been really good for us all year.”
Despite the stellar individual effort he’s put together this year, Brockington said it’s a testament to his teammates and coaches who have made him feel like part of the family, allowing him to settle in.
“I have to give credit to my teammates and the coaches; they give me confidence every day,” Brockington said. “They let me know that they want me to succeed, that they want me to be aggressive. That means everything to me. So I just go out there and try to win in plays for them.”