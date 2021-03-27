Recently-named Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry nabbed his first win on Friday as Nittany Lions’ second-leading scorer last season, Izaiah Brockington, announced he would return to the program.
On March 16, Brockington entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
“After much thought and careful consideration, I’ve decided to stay home to play for Coach Micah Shrewsberry while also testing the NBA draft process for feedback on my game,” Brockington tweeted early Friday afternoon.
Brockington, a St. Bonaventure transfer, averaged 12.6 points per game last year in 24 starts. His 29.7 minutes per game were second on the team. Defensively, he tallied 24 steals, which good for third on the Nittany Lions. Brockington also averaged 4.9 rebounds per game.
Earlier this month, Penn State announced Shrewsberry as its new coach. The former Purdue and Boston Celtics assistant replaced Jim Ferry, who was named interim coach last fall following the resignation of Pat Chambers.
“Following my meeting with Coach Shrewsberry, I really believe in the vision he has for this program and feel we can do something special,” Brockington tweeted.
Brockington’s decision to return for another season under Shrewsberry is welcome news for a program that saw a mass exodus to the transfer portal right after the season ended.
The same week Brockington, who attended Archbishop Ryan, announced his intention to transfer, so did teammates Myreon Jones (15.3 ppg), Jamari Wheeler (7.3 ppg), John Harrar (8.8 ppg, 8.8 rpg) Seth Lundy (10.1 ppg) and Trent Buttrick (3.0 ppg).
The NCAA last fall offered all student-athletes an additional year of eligibility as a form of relief from the COVID-19 pandemic that affected their seasons.