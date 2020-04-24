STATE COLLEGE — Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler became Penn State’s second player to be selected in the 2020 NFL draft when the Denver Broncos nabbed him with the 14th pick in the second round.
Hamler joins Penn State teammate and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (Carolina Panthers) as Friday’s draft selections.
Hamler's move to Denver reunites him with former Penn State and current Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton.
Hamler posted team-leading receiving numbers during the last two seasons, totaling 1,658 yards receiving to go with 13 touchdowns. Hamler ended his 2018 season with 754 yards and five touchdowns. He posted 904 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019.
Penn State utilized Hamler’s talents as a punt and kick returner. He combined to tally 1,258 yards on punt and kick returns over the last two seasons. The Pontiac, Michigan, native posted four 100-yard games last season, and he recorded a catch in each of Penn State’s 13 contests.
Gross-Matos and Hamler are the 357th and 358th Penn State players to be selected in the NFL draft.
Penn State players Robert Windsor (defensive tackle), Cam Brown (linebacker) and John Reid (cornerback) could hear their names called on Saturday in rounds 4-7.