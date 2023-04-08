We all enjoy seeing and catching one or more of the many trophy-sized trout released for anglers to pursue by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Some of those lunkers can really put up a struggle, and they certainly look great in pictures. But the truth is, my favorite trout finning away in a Pennsylvania waterway seldom reaches a foot in length. The fish I am referring to is the native brook trout.
Once found widely across the state, the native brook trout, while still common in more rural regions, is becoming harder to find, as the number of waterways that will support a healthy population is shrinking.
This beautifully colored fish is a true Pennsylvania native. Actually not a trout, but a char, the native brook trout requires clean, cold, pure, well-oxygenated water to survive. Increased building, road construction, clear-cutting, acid rain, erosion and other factors have all played a part in decreasing the brook troutís range. Even hatchery trout have hurt our brook trout populations as their tiny wild cousins simply can't compete against larger stocked trout.
With the brook trout so small and becoming more difficult to find, why do anglers bother to fish for them at all? My answer to that question is that they are truly wild, truly beautiful and inhabit only the wildest and most beautiful locations. The brook trout is also one of the first species I pursued as a child, which brings back many fine memories of time spent with my father growing up. Of all Pennsylvania trout, the tiny brookie is my favorite.
Do I fish for brook trout often you may ask? I do not. The reasons for that are several. First, I no longer get around in thick cover and rocky areas as well as I once did. Secondly, I no longer harvest brookies as I did in my youth. Third, the fish is delicate and easily injured. With that in mind, when I do take that annual pilgrimage or two in search of brookies, I do so with barbless hooks. After catching a fish and perhaps snapping a photo or two, I can then quickly release it unharmed, back to continue finning away in one of Pennsylvaniaís gorgeous free-flowing mountain streams.
While it is legal in most waterways to creel native brook trout that have reached seven inches in length, many waters see few fish that large. Sounds impossible, but it is true. Many mountain streams simply donít offer fish the needed food to reach a larger size.
While I have caught wild brookies in Pennsylvania up to 12 inches in length, they are few and far between. One sure sign that the fish are underfed is the catching of fish that appear to have headed out of proportion with the rest of their bodies. Such fish are mature but donít have the resources available to allow them great growth.
Personally, I think the lack of size is a blessing to these fish as it keeps many anglers from pursuing them, as our culture feels that bigger is better when it comes to game fish.
To that, I say enjoy casting to and pursuing those large brightly-colored hatchery-raised golden rainbows stocked by the PA Fish & Boat Commission in locations where anglers stand shoulder-to-shoulder. You may see me there but my heart belongs to the tiny little mountain trout of my youth.