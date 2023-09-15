BLOOMSBURG — With Bloomsburg and Midd-West entering Friday’s matchup winless, both teams were searching for a win to jumpstart their season.
The Panthers may have found the momentum it needs for the rest of the season after coming away with a 43-14 win over the Mustangs in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III matchup.
“Really happy for our kids,” said Bloomsburg coach Mike Kogut. “They’ve been working hard, overcoming a lot of adversity and a lot of different things we're asking the kids to do. We executed tonight, and they had fun, and we had fun so I’m really happy for them.”
At first, it seemed as if both offenses finally found a rhythm in their Week 4 matchup. After the Panthers return the opening kickoff to their own 44-yard line, quarterback Wyatt Brosious led a six-play, 56-yard drive. The drive concluded with Brady Horan catching a three-yard toss from Brosious to put their team up 7-0 with 9:37 left in the first quarter.
After a three-and-out on its opening drive, Midd-West (0-4, 0-2 HAC-III) tied the game after Jasher Wolf found a wide open Kaden Kullman, who took into the end zone for 54 yards with 5:41 to go in the first. Bloomsburg (1-3, 1-1 HAC-III) then fumbled on the kickoff and the Mustangs recovered it on the Panthers’ 43-yard line. However, the Mustangs couldn’t take advantage of the turnover as a fumble and a delay-of-game penalty moved them in the wrong direction.
The Panthers offense responded after they got the ball back. Brosious scrambled outside of the pocket and connected with Horan, who took it 50 yards. Horan’s reception combined with a face-mask penalty put the Panthers at the Mustangs’ five. Two plays later, Brosious was on the move again as he threw it to Gabe Dube for a 3-yard touchdown as Bloomsburg regained the lead at 14-7 with 2:22 left in the quarter.
Midd-West turned the ball over on its next possession after Wolf’s pass was intercepted by Hunter Collett as he was hit on the throw. On the first play of the second quarter, the Panthers converted on a fourth and 9 as Brosious found Dube for 24 yards. Two plays later, Brosious connected with Dube again as he scored on a 7-yard, goal-line fade to put the Panthers up by two touchdowns.
About four minutes later, Dube hauled in his thrid touchdown of the night on a 16-yard pass from Brosious to put the Panthers up 28-7.
Midd-West had a golden opportunity to trim the deficit right before halftime. The Mustangs had the ball on the five-yard line on fourth and four, but Wolf’s pass to the end zone was broken up by Talon Heverling as Midd-West was still down by three touchdowns entering halftime.
“I thought we battled and played well for the first quarter, but then after we didn’t take care of the little things,” said Midd-West coach Lance Adams. “Those little things turn into big things, and then the score gets ballooned because we don’t take care of the little things.”
The Mustangs started the second half on their own 44 following a 33-yard return by Kullman. The Mustangs were also aided by a 24-yard run from Colby Brower on the drive, but they came with no points after failing to convert on fourth down. Bloomsburg took full advantage as Cole Davis broke free for a 51-yard run to the end zone to make the score 35-7 with 9:45 left.
Brosious earned his fifth and final touchdown of the night following a four-yard pass to Davis with 9:53 left to play in the fourth. The Panthers converted a two-point conversion to make it a 43-7 game.
Brosious completed 22-of-31 pass attempts and finished the game with 329 yards while passing it to five different receivers. Entering Friday’s matchup, Brosious, who’s a sophomore, only registered 249 yards with zero touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.
“I think Wyatt’s starting to understand the system and the reads and so on,” Kogut said. “Plus, I think our receivers are doing great, especially in scrambles when Wyatt can go and make something happen with his legs — they’re starting to work on that too. Doing that in practice has helped as well.”
Wolf had the final score of the night after he took it in from 13 yards with about three minutes left to play. Wolf finished 10-of-20 on pass attempts while throwing for 159 yards. Kullman earned 80 of those yards on three catches. Cory Weiand contributed with four catches for 48 yards.
The Mustangs outran the Panthers 97-51. Brower led the effort with 46 yards on seven carries. Wolf and Bryce Hackenburg earned 22 and 19 yards on the ground, respectively.
“We had some bright spots here and there,” Adams said. “We gotta be more consistent and, as I said, we gotta take care of the little things.”
BLOOMSBURG 43, MIDD-WEST 14
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Bloomsburg (1-3) ;14;14;7;8 — 43
Midd-West (0-4) ;7;0;0;7 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
B-Brady Horan 3 pass from Wyatt Brosious (Justin Pegg kick), 9:37
MW-Kaden Kullman 54 pass from Jasher Wolf (Wolf kick), 5:41
B-Gabe Dube 3 pass from Brosious (Pegg kick), 2:22
Second quarter
B-Dube 7 pass from Brosious (Pegg kick), 11:34
B-Dube 16 pass from Brosious (Pegg kick), 7:22
Third quarter
B-Cole Davis 51 run (Pegg kick), 9:45
Fourth quarter
B-Davis 4 pass from Brosious (2-pt run good), 9:53
MW-Wolf 13 run (Wolf kick), 3:03
TEAM STATISTICS
;B;MW
First downs;11;11
Rushes-net yards;19-51;29-97
Passing yards;329;159
Passing;22-31-0;10-20-1
Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-0
Penalties-yards;4-33;4-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bloomsburg: Cole Davis 4-54, TD; Wyatt Brosious 9-14; Talon Hoverling 3-1; Josh McCracken 1-0; Mike Derr 1-(-5); Team 1-(-13). Midd-West: Colby Brower 7-46; Jasher Wolf 8-22, TD; Bryce Hackenburg 10-19; Kyle Shupp 4-10.
PASSING — Bloomsburg: Brosious 22-31-0 for 329 yards, 5 TDs. Midd-West: Wolf 10-20-1 for 159 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Bloomsburg: Brady Horan 3-94, TD; Gabe Dube 7-71, 3 TDs; Davis 3-68, TD; Jack Katulis 6-59; Jackson Lunger 3-37. Midd-West: Kaden Kullman 3-80, TD; Cory Weiand 4-48; Shupp 2-21; Brower 1-10.