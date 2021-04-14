Penn State’s Ji’Ayir Brown didn’t freeze upon taking the field for the first time as a member of the Nittany Lions’ secondary.
While the pace of play from junior college football to Division I ball might have left others spinning in a daze, the 2020 Lackawanna College transfer said he received a close approximation of game action during fall camp.
“You prepare for the season in the fall, and the beginning during summer camp,” Brown said “I felt like that’s where I was prepared for the speed. Going against the great quarterbacks we have here, prepared me to be able to maintain the speed of the game out there when we played on Saturdays.”
Brown played in nine games in 2020, and ended his first season in Happy Valley with six tackles and one pass deflection. Brown’s addition last season gave Penn State two safeties with Lackawanna ties on the field at the same time, as former Falcons standout Jaquan Brisker started at free safety.
“It’s been a blessing to play with Brisker,” Brown said. “Coming from juco to Penn State, both of us playing together, it’s like seeing a brother grow up. Being here with Brisker has been an unbelievable experience. We get to grow together, we get to learn together, we get to play together. There’s nothing better you can ask for.”
The graduation of Lamont Wade creates an opening in the Penn State secondary, and Brown is among those in contention to win the job. Brown said the biggest thing as a teammate is to play whatever role his coaches need him to fill.
“I just have to keep playing within the defense, playing as hard as I can,” he said. “Studying, and enjoying myself at the end of the day. When it’s all said and done, (safeties) coach (Anthony) Poindexter is going to pick the person he feels is best for the position. Whether it’s me, or whether it’s whoever it is, my role on the team is whatever the coach wants me to be, so I’ll be straight with whatever the outcome is.”
Although the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic last season didn’t allow for Brown to enjoy the full first-year experience, he’s taken it in stride, and said it was just another lesson in how to handle adversity.
The more time he’s spent with his teammates and around the program, the more his confidence has grown. His teammates have taken notice.
“From last year to this year, I’ve seen him grow a lot,” Penn State defensive lineman Adisa Isaac said. “I feel like he’s getting a lot of confidence in his second year here, and he’s starting to come out of his shell and make a lot more plays. I feel like he’s going to be a big help, and he’s going to be a big addition going into the season.”