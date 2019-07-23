It’s been nearly four years since his 722-yard, 10-touchdown game catapulted Meadville’s Journey Brown notoriety to national acclaim.
The electric running back’s mark in state history isn’t likely to be washed away soon, but Penn State fans hope to soon see him make his mark in the Big Ten.
According to Penn State coach James Franklin, Brown’s on the cusp.
“He’s one of those guys where it would not surprise me if he has a breakout year,” Franklin said last Friday at Big Ten Media Days. “He’s got an unbelievable body. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s fast, he’s explosive. The game is coming more natural to him. He’s starting to play with the speed and athleticism he has.”
Speed and athleticism have never been in short supply for Brown.
As a high school senior, his 51 touchdowns and 320 points were state-bests. By the time he graduated from Meadville, Brown possessed school records for yards (7,027) and touchdowns (106).
In 2016, Brown ran a 10.73 in the 100-meter dash to claim the PIAA state championship.
Meadville High football coach Ray Collins first met Brown during Brown’s fifth-grade year. While Collins no longer coaches his former back, the two have been together a significant amount this offseason.
“I’ve spent quite a bit of time with him this summer,” Collins said. “He’s been hanging around and working out down at our stadium. He’s been out on the field running drills and getting his workouts in the weight room. He’s been staying busy all summer down there with our program. We’ve had quite a few good laughs so far, going back and reminiscing about the old times It’s been a real pleasure to catch up with him.”
Brown is set to enter his redshirt sophomore season when Penn State opens fall camp next month. He and defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos are serving a suspension dating back to the end of the spring for a violation of team rules. Franklin did not discuss the suspension but said he expects both players to return to the team Aug. 1.
The 5-foot-11, 206-pound back redshirted in 2017 and logged his first college snap against Kent State last season on special teams.
With 1:56 left in the fourth quarter of Penn State’s contest against Illinois last September, Brown took a handoff from quarterback Sean Clifford and darted toward the right side of the field. He escaped the clutches of one Illini defender before cutting upfield toward the end zone. Brown then lowered his shoulder near the goal line and collided with an Illinois defender as he crossed the plane to score on a 6-yard run for his first collegiate touchdown. He finished that game with 10 yards rushing and one touchdown on two carries.
He ended the year with 44 yards rushing and one touchdown on eight attempts.
Brown’s added 12 pounds since he’s arrived in State College, but he’s retained his signature speed. He clocked a 4.29 40-yard dash during Penn State’s winter conditioning.
“I’ve noticed from the size he was in high school in comparison to how he looks now, and (if) you say he’s put on 12 pounds, from my perspective, it looks like he’s maybe put on 25 pounds,” Collins said with a laugh. “I look at him now and am just amazed at the amount of work he’s put in the weight room at Penn State, which doesn’t surprise me. I knew that once he got on campus and the coaching staff was able to get him in the weight room and dedicated to the weights, I knew he would just explode… If he had been this big when he played for me, he would have been the fullback instead of the halfback.”
Penn State has yet to name a starter at running back, but Brown is among several who will contend for playing time. After a year of in-game experience and familiarity with the playbook, Franklin said he expects Brown to contribute to the rotation.
“As he knows the offense and is processing more information faster, now he’s able to translate (with) a lot less thinking and a lot more instincts,” Franklin said. “I think he has a chance to have a really good year for us.”
After wearing No. 32 last year, Brown will don No. 4 this season, a throwback to his Meadville days. While Brown’s physical stature and appearance have changed since he spent his Friday nights toying with his PIAA opponents, the dynamic player who grabbed a nation’s attention just three years ago remains the same. In due time, he’ll have a chance to again command an audience on a national level.
“He’s put in a lot of work for Coach Franklin, and it looks like it’s really going to start paying off, certainly in the way of some increased playing time and sharing the load with those other three great running backs,” Collins said.
For Franklin, Brown’s development has been more than just physical.
“He’s just maturing and growing up,” Franklin said. “I think he’s a year older and he’s much more confident, and he’s always been an unbelievable athlete. I just think he’s comfortable and more confident.”
Penn State notes
Cam Brown and Micah Parsons were added to the Butkus Award watch list on Monday. The award is given to the nation’s best linebacker at the end of the season.
Brown started in 12 games last season and tallied 63 tackles and a team-high three forced fumbles.
Parsons paced all Nittany Lion defenders with 83 tackles last season despite notching just one start. He played in 12 games and earned a nod as an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection. Parson’s 83 tackles last year set a program record for tackles by a freshman.