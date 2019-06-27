The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Jay Bruce ripped an RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning against his former team, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the reeling New York Mets 5-4 Wednesday night.
Mets lefty Jason Vargas tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in his first start since being fined for an expletive-filled confrontation with a reporter, but was pulled after only 77 pitches and the Phillies overcame a 4-0 deficit against New York’s leaky bullpen.
Rhys Hoskins drew a walk from Stephen Nogosek (0-1), and J.T. Realmuto singled. Roman Quinn ran for Hoskins and Bruce, traded by the Mets twice in the last two years, sent a long drive over center fielder Juan Lagares’ head to give Philadelphia its third straight win over New York after a seven-game losing streak.
n Rockies 6, Giants 3
SAN FRANCISCO — David Dahl hit a go-ahead grand slam in the third and drove in a career-high five runs to lead Colorado.
Dahl connected off Jeff Samardzija for his second career grand slam, with the other coming last Sept. 10 against Arizona. It marked the first grand slam ever hit by a Rockies player in San Francisco.
Dahl added an RBI single in the seventh. He had a two-run shot in the series opener.
The big swing in the series finale backed German Márquez (8-3), who immediately surrendered Pablo Sandoval’s homer the next inning but won his second straight decision. Márquez allowed three runs and seven hits, struck out two and walked two over five innings. Wade Davis finished for his 11th save.
n Diamondbacks 8, Dodgers 2
PHOENIX — Eduardo Escobar’s three-run home gave Arizona a four-run lead before Los Angeles recorded an out, and the Diamondbacks cruised to the win.
The Dodgers, with the best record in the majors at 55-27, lost for just the second time — both to Arizona in the three-game series — in nine games, while Arizona finished a nine-game homestand 3-6.
Jarrod Dyson had three hits, an RBI and stole two bases to raise his NL-leading total to 19. He also had a home run-stealing catch over the right-center field fence.
n Nationals 7, Marlins 5
MIAMI — Matt Adams hit a three-run homer to lead Washington over Miami.
Patrick Corbin pitched seven solid innings and snapped a four-game road losing streak. Corbin (7-5) allowed one run and three hits, walked one and struck out nine. He struck out Cesar Puello in the second inning to reach 1,000 for his career.
Trea Turner and Adam Eaton had two hits each and Anthony Rendon drove in two runs for the Nationals, who have won seven of nine.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Yankees 8, Blue Jays 7
NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres lined a game-winning single in the ninth inning, and New York hit two more homers to beat Toronto.
Didi Gregorius and DJ LeMahieu connected as the Yankees extended their major league record to 29 straight games with a home run. The AL East leaders overcame two homers and a double by Lourdes Gurriel Jr., plus an early 5-0 deficit, to finish a power-packed 9-1 homestand.
Now, they’ll head straight from Yankee Stadium to England, where they’ll enjoy two days off before playing the Boston Red Sox at London Stadium on Saturday and Sunday in the first major league games in Europe.
n Rangers 4, Tigers 1
DETROIT — Mike Minor allowed five hits in his second complete game of the year, and Willie Calhoun, Jeff Mathis and Danny Santana homered in the fifth inning to lift Texas.
Minor (8-4) struck out seven with two walks, throwing 108 pitches in his third career complete game. He now has 12 consecutive starts allowing three runs or fewer while pitching at least five innings.
Matthew Boyd (5-6) struck out 11 for Detroit in seven innings, and he too allowed only five hits — but three of them were solo homers in the fifth. The Rangers are now a season-high eight games over .500.
Texas has won five of six, and after taking the first two games at Detroit, the Rangers have won or split each of their last nine series.
n Indians 5, Royals 3
CLEVELAND — Trevor Bauer struck out a season-high 12 in 6 2/3 innings, and Cleveland beat Kansas City.
Bauer (6-6) had the 23rd double-figure strikeout game of his career and his fourth this season. The right-hander gave up one run and didn’t allow a hit until rookie Humberto Arteaga singled with two outs in the fifth.
Bauer matched a career high by throwing 127 pitches and held the Royals to three hits.
Jake Bauers and Tyler Naquin homered off Jakob Junis in the fourth.
Jason Kipnis, Oscar Mercado and Jordan Luplow also drove in runs for Cleveland. Francisco Lindor was 3-for-4 and scored two runs.
n White Sox 8, Red Sox 7
BOSTON — José Abreu hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park in the ninth inning as Chicago recovered after blowing the lead in the eighth.
The White Sox had leads of 3-0, 5-2 and 6-4 before the Red Sox scored three in the eighth to take a 7-6 lead and hand Chicago closer Alex Colomé (3-1) his first blown save in 17 opportunities.
n Twins 6, Rays 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Nelson Cruz had three hits for Minnesota, including the go-ahead, three-run, two-out double after Tampa Bay starter Charlie Morton left in the seventh inning to lead the Twins past the Rays.
Taylor Rogers recorded the last four outs for his 10th save, and the Twins beat the Rays for the fifth straight time.
Cruz, who had 373 career home runs and turns 39 on Monday, beat out an infield single that died in the grass halfway up the third-base line during a three-run first against Morton (8-2). His last hit was more in form, a crushed line drive off Emilio Pagan with an exit velocity of 108 mph that landed in deep center field.
INTERLEAGUE
n Pirates 14, Astros 2
HOUSTON — Josh Bell hit his 21st homer, Corey Dickerson had four hits and three RBIs, and rookie Dario Agrazal threw six strong innings to earn his first major league win as Pittsburgh routed Houston.
Bell connected off rookie Framber Valdez (3-4) for a two-run shot in the first inning and the Pirates added two runs each in the second and third to build a 6-1 lead and cruise to their fifth victory in six games. Pittsburgh led 8-2 entering the ninth before tacking on six runs when Houston manager AJ Hinch sent first baseman Tyler White to the mound with his team way behind.
Agrazal (1-0), called up from Triple-A Indianapolis before the game, yielded five hits and one run in his second career start.
n Padres 10, Orioles 5
BALTIMORE — Franmil Reyes hit two of San Diego’s five homers, Eric Hosmer drove in four runs, and the Padres finished a two-game sweep.
Greg Garcia got the long ball barrage started with a two-run drive in the second inning off Dylan Bundy (3-10). After Reyes hit a solo shot in the third and a two-run drive in the fifth to make it 6-3, Hosmer went deep with a runner on in the sixth and Hunter Renfroe connected leading off the seventh.
It marked the 10th time this season that Baltimore yielded at least five home runs. Bundy gave up two of them and now has allowed 19 homers in 16 starts.
n A’s 2, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Beau Taylor and Matt Chapman homered, and Daniel Mengden pitched six scoreless innings to lead Oakland to a win over St. Louis.
Mengden (2-1) gave up four hits and struck out five for his first win since May 18 at Detroit. He took the starting rotation spot of Frankie Montas, who was suspended 80 games June 21 for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.
n Angels 5, Reds 1
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Justin Bour hit two homers, Mike Trout scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, and Los Angeles got back above .500 with a victory over Cincinnati.
n Mariners 4, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — J.P. Crawford drove in three runs, and Wade LeBlanc struck out six in five innings, and Seattle extended its winning streak.